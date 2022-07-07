As Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Fuels Buzz Over Vice-President Post, A Look at the Election Process, Eligibility

Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, who resigned as Union minister a day ago, on Thursday sparked buzz on his future with a cryptic message that his “political and social tenure is not yet over".

“I understand that my tenure in Rajya Sabha has been completed, but my political and social tenure has not yet been completed. I will continue to work with dedication and concern for society," Naqvi told news agency ANI.

The veteran leader’s statement comes at a time when there are speculations about him being fielded by his party as its candidate for the Vice-President of India, the elections for which will take place on August 6. The names of Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan and former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh as BJP candidates are also doing the rounds on social media.

Amid the buzz, News18 takes a look at the process of electing the Vice-President of the country:

The latest

The Election Commission issued the notification for the election of the Vice-President of India. The term of office of Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu comes to an end on August 10. The election is scheduled for August 6, and July 19 is the last date for filing nominations.

Office of the Vice-President

According to Article 63 of the Constitution, “there shall be a Vice-President of India". Under Article 64, the Vice-President “shall be ex officio Chairman of the Council of the States" (Rajya Sabha).

Article 65 says that “in the event of the occurrence of any vacancy in the office of the President by reason of his death, resignation or removal, or otherwise, the Vice-President shall act as President until the date on which a new President…enters upon his office".

How is the V-P elected?

The Vice-President “shall be elected by the members of an electoral college consisting of the members of both Houses of Parliament in accordance with the system of proportional representation by means of the single transferable vote and the voting at such election shall be by secret ballot".

The Electoral College for the 2022 polls consists of 233 elected members of Rajya Sabha, 12 nominated members of Rajya Sabha, and 543 elected members of Lok Sabha, adding up to 788 members.

Under the Constitution, the Vice-President “shall not be a member of either House of Parliament or of a House of the Legislature of any State".

What’s the eligibility criteria?

Article 66(3) says “No person shall be eligible for election as Vice-President unless he — (a) is a citizen of India; (b) has completed the age of thirty-five years; and (c) is qualified for election as a member of the Council of States".

Under Article 66(4), “A person shall not be eligible for election as Vice-President if he holds any office of profit under the Government of India or the Government of any State or under any local or other authority subject to the control of any of the said Governments."

Article 67 lays down that the “Vice-President shall hold office for a term of five years from the date on which he enters upon his office". However, the Vice-President “shall, notwithstanding the expiration of his term, continue to hold office until his successor enters upon his office".

