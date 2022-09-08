Boulevard of New Dreams: Farewell to Colonial Past as India Unveils Central Vista 2.0 | News18 Decodes Revamp

The stage is all set for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the revamped Central Vista Avenue stretching from the Vijay Chowk to the India Gate on Thursday. Considered to be the most popular public space in the city, the redeveloped stretch has red granite walkways spreading around 1.1 lakh square metre with greenery all around, more than 133 light poles along the Kartavya Path — formerly Rajpath — 4,087 trees, 114 modern signages and stepped gardens.

According to an official document, there are more than 900 light poles, including those in the gardens and along the Kartavya Path between the Rashtrapati Bhavan and the India Gate, a move aimed at making the Central Vista more pedestrian-friendly round the clock. Eight amenity blocks have been built while four pedestrian underpasses have been constructed in the entire stretch that has 422 red granite benches.

Advertisement

Along the Kartavya Path, new red granite walkways spreading 1,10,457 square metre have been created, replacing bajri sand that lined the ground earlier. As many as 987 concrete bollards have been installed on the walkway. A total of 1,490 modern-look manholes have replaced the earlier ones.

The redevelopment project of the Central Vista — the nation’s power corridor — envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a common central secretariat, revamping the 3-km Kartavya Path, a new prime minister’s residence and office, and a new vice-president’s enclave.

News18 looks at how the iconic boulevard has been revamped:

The start

Advertisement

The construction of the Central Vista Redevelopment Project began in February 2021, with the new Parliament building and redevelopment of the Central Vista Avenue in the first phase. The aim is to build an iconic avenue that truly befits the New India, the government has said about the Rs 608 crore Central Vista Avenue project.

The changes

Advertisement

Apart from the transformation mentioned above, the new-look stretch has lawns on either side of Kartavya Path, covering around 101 acres. Storm water drains have been included to prevent water-logging, while the canals along both sides of Kartavya Path have been fitted with aerators.

The revamped space also includes eight new amenity blocks with new signages. The amenity blocks have 64 female toilets, 32 male toilets and 10 accessible toilets for the differently abled, and drinking water facilities. These blocks are below ground level to maintain the character of the space. Two of these blocks near the stepped India Gate plaza have vending kiosks, too, the Indian Express reported.

Advertisement

Bays for parking 1,117 cars and 35 buses, and designated areas for app-based taxis and auto rickshaws are also a feature of the restructuring. Power cables and storm-water pipes have all been moved underground to ensure the facade’s look.

Advertisement

Salute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

The jet black granite statue of the freedom fighter is 28-feet in height and will be placed under the Canopy near India Gate. The statue will be installed and placed in the same place where a hologram statue of Netaji was unveiled earlier this year on Parakram Diwas.

“The 28 feet tall towering statue of Netaji is one of the tallest, most realistic, monolithic, handmade sculptures in India. The PM had on 21st January 2022 assured that a grand statue of Netaji made of granite will be installed at India Gate as a symbol of the nation’s indebtedness to him," said an official statement.

The team of sculptors led by Arun Yogiraj completely hand sculpted the statue using traditional techniques and modern tools. The statue is carved from a monolithic block of granite weighing 280 MT.

The monolithic granite stone traveled 1,665 km from Khammam in Telangana to New Delhi in a 100 feet long truck with 140 wheels specially designed for the statue.

“To demonstrate the spirit of Ek Bharat - Shrestha Bharat and Unity in Diversity a cultural festival by 500 dancers drawn from all parts of the country, would be showcased on the Kartvya Path. A glimpse of the same would be shown to the Prime Minster on the step Amphitheatre near India Gate by around 30 artists who will perform tribal folk art forms such as Sambalpuri, Panthi, Kalbelia, Kargam and dummy horse with live music by Nashik Dhol Pathik Tasha and Drums. Mangalgaan penned by Padma Bhushan Pt. Shrikrishna Ratanjankarji on the auspicious occasion of the 1st Independence Day of India in 1947 is being presented by Pt. SuhasVashi along with a team of singers and musicians. Ashish Keskar will be the music director for the presentation," it said.

The statement also informed that the unveiling ceremony will be accompanied by the tune of ‘Kadam Kadam Badhaye Jaa’, the traditional INA song. The Prime Minister’s arrival at the canopy will be heralded with traditional Manipuri Shankh Vadayam and Kerala’s traditional Panch Vadayam and Chanda.

What about the Republic Day parade?

The Housing Ministry, in its release, said modular bleachers have been proposed for the Republic Day seating arrangements, saving time and effort in setting-up and dismantling, and reducing damage to the lawns.

The light poles have been fitted with necessary technology and services for the annual Republic Day Parade, connected to the newly laid underground service lines.

Read all the Latest Explainers News and Breaking News here