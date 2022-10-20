Celebrate Festival Not Fumes: Are Green Crackers New Alternative on Diwali? How to Identify Them?

With the Delhi government banning the sale and use of all types of firecrackers till January 2023, some states such as Punjab, Haryana and West Bengal have allowed green crackers this Diwali and set a window for bursting them.

The Supreme Court had earlier this week refused to accord urgent hearing to a plea on the matter. It refused to stay the Delhi government’s order banning the firecrackers to check pollution levels in the city, which is already reeling poor air quality.

So, does that mean green firecrackers are the new alternative? And will this not add to air pollution?

Advertisement

Difference Between Green and Traditional Firecrackers

Green firecrackers were designed to have lesser impact on environment, reduce health risks and threats to humans. Unlike traditional firecrackers, the green ones do not use harmful chemicals such as aluminium, barium, potassium nitrate or carbon.

According to a report, green crackers emit 30% less pollutants than regular ones. The green firecrackers also make less noise, around 110 decibels from the regular 160 decibels, and are available at places, which are registered with the government. They are manufactured by Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

PGI Chandigarh’s Dr Ravindra Khaiwal, Additional Professor of Environment, Health, Department of Community Medicine and School of Public Health, said, as quoted by The Indian Express, that green firecrackers reduce emissions substantially and absorb dust. The National Green Tribunal (NGT) allows green crackers only in cities and towns where air quality is moderate or poor.

Traditional crackers emit white colour, which is aluminium, magnesium and titanium, while the orange colour is carbon or iron. Similarly, yellow agents are sodium compounds while blue and red are copper compounds and strontium carbonates. The green colour is barium mono chloride salts or barium nitrate or barium chlorate.

Advertisement

Damage Done by These Chemicals

The thick smoke generated by firecrackers can affect respiratory tract, especially of young children. When people are exposed to suspended particulate matter during Diwali, they may suffer from eye, nose and throat related problems. The harmful fumes can even lead to miscarriage.

Advertisement

The Indian Express quoted Dr Khaiwal as saying that lead in crackers affect the nervous system while copper triggers respiratory tract irritation, sodium causes skin issues and magnesium leads to mental fume fever.

Colours used in firecrackers have harmful and radioactive elements, which increase the risk of cancer in people.

Advertisement

States That Have Banned Firecrackers

Delhi: The government had already passed an order banning the sale, storage and use of firecrackers till January 1, 2023. This move was made keeping in mind the toxic and increasing levels of pollution in the city, especially from October till November-end. The government has also imposed a fine of Rs 200 and a jail term of up to six months for bursting crackers on Diwali in Delhi. Moreover, storage and sale of firecrackers in the capital will be punishable with a fine of up to Rs 5,000 and three years in jail under Section 9B of the Explosives Act.

Punjab: People can burst firecrackers in the state between 8pm to 10 pm on Diwali. Only green crackers will be allowed for sale through licensed traders.

Advertisement

Haryana: The Haryana State Pollution Control Board has banned use of firecrackers except the green ones. As per an order, various events occurring during winter months aggravated air pollution levels in Haryana.

West Bengal: The Calcutta High Court has allowed bursting of firecrackers during Kali Puja on October 24, and the state will follow the directives of the Centre on the matter. The court directed sale and use of only green firecrackers bearing QR codes.

Tamil Nadu: The government has been following the same trend for the last four years, and has allowed bursting firecrackers twice a day for an hour from 6-7 am and 7-8 pm.

How to Identify Green Crackers?

Green firecrackers can be identified through distinct green colour logo of CSIR-NEERI and PESO as well as a Quick Response (QR) code. Besides, there are three categories of green firecrackers:

SWAS (Safe Water Releaser): It supresses dust by releasing water vapour in the air. It does not contain potassium nitrate and sulphur, and will release 30% less particulate matter.

STAR (Safe Thermite Cracker): It does not contain potassium nitrate and sulphur, release less particulate matter and reduce sound intensity.

SAFAL: It has minimal use of aluminium, and has more of magnesium instead. It produces less sound as compared to traditional firecrackers.

Experts have suggested to buy green crackers from licensed sellers and not from street vendors.

Read all the Latest Explainers News and Breaking News here