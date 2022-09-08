China's Latest Crackdown is Against Expensive Cakes. News18 Explains Why Beijing's After Holiday Dessert

Chinese authorities have launched a crackdown on “sky high" mooncake prices ahead of the autumn festival this weekend, as part of the government’s efforts to combat corruption and societal excesses, according to a report by the Guardian.

Mooncakes, a small traditional dessert baked with varying designs and fillings, are traditionally given to family and friends to commemorate one of the most important Lunar New Year holidays.

But Chinese regulatory authorities have cracked down on extravagant pricing of mooncakes this time. Why is this? News18 Explains:

No Pricey Cakes in Xinping’s China

According to the report by the Guardian, international online shopping guides have compiled a list of the best places to find the most luxurious boxes of mooncakes to impress friends and relatives during the autumn harvest celebration.

Some cakes cost more than £20 (Rs. 1,833) and have luxury branding. But in Xi Jinping’s China, such extravagant gifts are not only frowned upon, but also heavily regulated.

How is Beijing Cracking Down on the Dessert?

Anti-corruption and commerce authorities have targeted sellers who are overcharging or offering “excessive packaging" that exceeds strict limits on production costs and banned ingredients in the run-up to the festival, the report said.

Sellers are also required to keep mooncake sales records for two years as part of the campaign. Since early August, law enforcement officers have inspected 180,000 sellers and suppliers, according to the state administration for market regulation.

According to local media, the average box of mooncakes costs about 70RMB (£8) to produce and should not cost more than 500RMB at retail. Approximately 80% of products were sold for less than half that price, but some sellers were skirting the rules by pricing their cakes at 499RMB or combining them with increasingly extravagant gift packages, according to local media.

Some have packaged them with other items such as nuts or liquor, mislabeled them as “pastry gift sets," or sold them as part of high-end hotel packages, the report said.

China’s Aversion to Opulent Culture

China’s mooncake crackdown, which occurred at least twice previously in 2013 and 2014, reflects the CCP’s push to rein in societal excesses.

Other campaigns or similar laws include:

- Laws that have discouraged expensive wedding celebrations and “vulgar" practises that reflect “rampant money worship".

- Limiting the number of dishes a table can order at a restaurant

- Imposing fines for encouraging performative overeating, said the report.

Why Are Cake Sellers Defying the Ban This Time?

Some sellers in China have speculated that the apparent return of expensive mooncake sales in defiance of the ban is related to China’s economic woes, the report says.

Small and medium-sized businesses have suffered as a result of a financial downturn caused primarily by Covid restrictions. A Nanjing retailer who sells both standard and fancy packaged mooncakes told the Guardian that business was much worse than in previous years.

