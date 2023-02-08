Confused About ChatGPT, Bard? Experts Tell News18 How OpenAI & Google's AI Chatbots May Impact India

Amid the popularity of OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s announcement of introducing its own Artificial Intelligence chatbot called Bard, there has been much discussion over how such tools can impact India at a time when the country is aiming for an AI revolution.

During the Budget Session, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman talked about AI, while her colleague, Minister of State (MoS) for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar discussed it at the India Stack Developer Conference.

While Sitharaman stated that the government will establish three centres of excellence in AI in the country, Chandrashekhar at the event mentioned that India Stack, which includes digital solutions like Aadhaar, Digilocker and others, will become more sophisticated over time with the inclusion of AI.

Advertisement

As AI chatbots become the buzzword, News18 discusses with experts how such tech tools will impact India.

AI in India

Many experts believe that in a country like India, which is extremely diverse in nature and has a sizeable population, the introduction of technologies and their right adoption can bring a massive digital revolution.

For example, Manoj Gupta, Cofounder of Plotch.ai, a full-stack AI-enabled SaaS product, told News18 that Bard is still experimental and not open to everyone to use while ChatGPT is available and can be used to build applications on top of it.

He said: “Conversational chatbots are interesting since they have the potential to automate customer support and assisted buying in e-commerce. Even simple banking applications can be built that can use ChatGPT AI models to answer queries like bank balance, service requests etc."

Advertisement

According to him, such tools could be extremely useful for people who are currently excluded from the digital economy due to language barriers.

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Communications, Electronics & IT, has also talked about using such tools to reduce communication issues. At World Economic Forum in Davos, he said: “We integrated our Bhashini language AI tool, which translates from one Indian language to another Indian language in real-time, spoken and text everything. We integrated that with ChatGPT and are seeing very good results."

Advertisement

‘Double-Edged Sword’

Sundar Balasubramanian, Managing Director, India & SAARC, at Check Point Software, told News18 that generative AI like ChatGPT is a “double-edged sword".

According to him, used in the right way, it can help developers write and fix code quicker, enable better chat services for companies, or even be a replacement for search engines, revolutionising the way people search for information.

Advertisement

“On the flip side, hackers are also leveraging ChatGPT to accelerate their bad acts and we have already seen examples of such exploitations. ChatGPT has lowered the bar for novice hackers to enter the field as they are able to learn quicker and hack better through asking the AI tool for answers," he added.

Balasubramanian also stated that CPR has seen the quality of phishing emails improve tremendously over the past 3 months, making it increasingly difficult to discern between legitimate sources and a targeted phishing scam.

Advertisement

“Despite the emergence of the use of generative AI impacting cybercrime, Check Point is continually reminding organisations and individuals of the significance of being vigilant as ChatGPT and Codex become more mature, it can affect the threat landscape, for both good and bad," he added.

While the real-life applications of ChatGPT include several things ranging from language translation to explaining tricky math problems, Balasubramanian said it can also be used for making the work of cyber researchers and developers more efficient.

“Generative AI or tools like ChatGPT can be used to detect potential threats by analysing large amounts of data and identifying patterns that may indicate malicious activity. This can help enterprises quickly identify and respond to a potential threat before it escalates to something more," he added.

Positive Factors

Major Vineet Kumar, Founder and Global President of CyberPeace Foundation, believes that the deployment of AI chatbots has proven to be highly beneficial in India, where a booming economy and increasing demand for efficient customer service have led to a surge in their use. According to him, both ChatGPT and Bard have the potential to bring significant positive change to various industries and individuals in India.

“ChatGPT has already made an impact by revolutionising customer service, providing instant and accurate support, and reducing wait time. It has automated tedious and complicated tasks for businesses and educational institutions, freeing up valuable time for more significant activities. In the education sector, ChatGPT has also improved learning experiences by providing quick and reliable information to students and educators," he added.

He also said there are several possible positive impacts that the AI chatbots, ChatGPT and Bard, could have in India and these include improved customer experience, increased productivity, better access to information, improved healthcare, improved access to education and better financial services.

Read all the Latest Explainers here