Delhi AQI Better, GRAP-3 On: From BS-IV to Schools & Construction, All Stages of Pollution Rules Explained

Delhi is in the throes of its ‘winter-pollution’ season. Eyes remain glued to AQI warnings, with hope for any good news of air quality improvement.

On Sunday, Delhi’s air quality improved to the poor category from the very poor a day earlier with AQI recorded at 295 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board data.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Friday said curbs under Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) would continue in Delhi-NCR as air pollution in the region was showing an upward trend. All construction and demolition work, except essential projects, has been banned in Delhi-NCR under the third stage of GRAP.

What is GRAP?

The GRAP is a collection of anti-air pollution measures implemented in the capital and its surrounding areas based on the severity of the situation. Under it, a number of graded measures, depending on the AQI level, are implemented to curb pollution in the city.

GRAP classifies the air quality in the Delhi-NCR under four stages, which kick in accordingly:

Stage I - ‘Poor’ (AQI 201-300)

Stage II - ‘Very Poor’ (AQI 301-400)

Stage III - ‘Severe’ (AQI 401-450)

Stage IV - ‘Severe Plus’ (AQI >450)

News18 Explains the various stages of GRAP and what measures are detailed by authorities:

Stages and Measures

Stage 1 (AQI of 201 to 300)

Stopping of all construction and demolition activities with plot sizes of 500 square metres or greater that have not been registered on dust mitigation monitoring portals.

or greater that have not been registered on dust mitigation monitoring portals. mechanised sweeping and road sprinkling

Enforcing anti-smog gun guidelines on construction sites

Enforcing the prohibition on open waste burning and PUC (pollution under control norms) for vehicles

and PUC (pollution under control norms) for vehicles DISCOMs to reduce power outages in the NCR

Encourage offices to implement a unified commute for employees in order to reduce traffic congestion.

Stage 2 (AQI 301 to 400, ‘Very Poor’)

Hotel tandoors are not permitted to use coal or firewood .

. prohibiting the use of diesel generator sets except for essential and emergency services (hospitals, railways, metro services, airports, water pumping stations, and “nationally significant projects").

raise parking fees in order to discourage private transportation

in order to discourage private transportation supplement CNG/electric bus and metro services by purchasing additional fleet and increasing service frequency.

Stage 3 (AQI ‘Severe’ 401-450)

Construction and demolition activities are prohibited, with the exception of railway, metro, hospital, and sanitation projects, as well as linear public projects such as highways, roads, and flyovers.

The closure of industries that have PNG supplies but do not use approved fuels. Industries that do not use approved fuels will only be able to operate five days a week in areas where PNG is not available.

that have PNG supplies but do not use approved fuels. Industries that do not use approved fuels will only be able to operate five days a week in areas where PNG is not available. State governments in the National Capital Region may impose restrictions on BS III petrol and BS IV diesel four-wheelers.

Stage 4 (AQI ‘Severe +’ - over 450)

Truck traffic into Delhi must be stopped (except for essentials, CNG and electric trucks)

must be stopped (except for essentials, CNG and electric trucks) Restriction on the use of Delhi-registered diesel medium and heavy goods vehicles in the city, except for essentials.

Prohibition on the operation of four-wheeled diesel vehicles in Delhi and the districts bordering Delhi, with the exception of BS-VI vehicles and vehicles used for essential or emergency services.

and vehicles used for essential or emergency services. State governments may consider additional emergency measures such as school closures and odd-even vehicle traffic.

and odd-even vehicle traffic. NCR State governments to decide on allowing public, municipal and private offices to work on 50% strength and the rest to work from home

Ban C&D activities in linear public projects such as highways, roads, flyovers

