Home » News » Explainers » Delhi AQI Better, GRAP-3 On: From BS-IV to Schools & Construction, All Stages of Pollution Rules Explained

Delhi AQI Better, GRAP-3 On: From BS-IV to Schools & Construction, All Stages of Pollution Rules Explained

CAQM on Friday had said curbs under Stage III of the GRAP would continue in Delhi-NCR. News18 gives a lowdown on all of the stages of the anti-pollution measures

Advertisement

By: News Desk

Edited By: Vidushi Sagar

News18.com

Last Updated: November 13, 2022, 13:25 IST

New Delhi, India

An anti-smog gun being used to spray water droplets to curb air pollution, in New Delhi (PTI Photo)
An anti-smog gun being used to spray water droplets to curb air pollution, in New Delhi (PTI Photo)

Delhi is in the throes of its ‘winter-pollution’ season. Eyes remain glued to AQI warnings, with hope for any good news of air quality improvement.

On Sunday, Delhi’s air quality improved to the poor category from the very poor a day earlier with AQI recorded at 295 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board data.

Delhi is plagued by bad air quality during winter months due to a number of reasons. (File pic)

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Friday said curbs under Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) would continue in Delhi-NCR as air pollution in the region was showing an upward trend. All construction and demolition work, except essential projects, has been banned in Delhi-NCR under the third stage of GRAP.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

What is GRAP?

The GRAP is a collection of anti-air pollution measures implemented in the capital and its surrounding areas based on the severity of the situation. Under it, a number of graded measures, depending on the AQI level, are implemented to curb pollution in the city.

GRAP classifies the air quality in the Delhi-NCR under four stages, which kick in accordingly:

Stage I - ‘Poor’ (AQI 201-300)

Stage II - ‘Very Poor’ (AQI 301-400)

Stage III - ‘Severe’ (AQI 401-450)

Stage IV - ‘Severe Plus’ (AQI >450)

News18 Explains the various stages of GRAP and what measures are detailed by authorities:

Stages and Measures

Stage 1 (AQI of 201 to 300)

  • Stopping of all construction and demolition activities with plot sizes of 500 square metres or greater that have not been registered on dust mitigation monitoring portals.
  • mechanised sweeping and road sprinkling
  • Enforcing anti-smog gun guidelines on construction sites
  • Enforcing the prohibition on open waste burning and PUC (pollution under control norms) for vehicles
  • DISCOMs to reduce power outages in the NCR
  • Encourage offices to implement a unified commute for employees in order to reduce traffic congestion.

Stage 2 (AQI 301 to 400, ‘Very Poor’)

  • Hotel tandoors are not permitted to use coal or firewood.
  • prohibiting the use of diesel generator sets except for essential and emergency services (hospitals, railways, metro services, airports, water pumping stations, and “nationally significant projects").
  • raise parking fees in order to discourage private transportation
  • supplement CNG/electric bus and metro services by purchasing additional fleet and increasing service frequency.

Stage 3 (AQI ‘Severe’ 401-450)

  • Construction and demolition activities are prohibited, with the exception of railway, metro, hospital, and sanitation projects, as well as linear public projects such as highways, roads, and flyovers.
  • The closure of industries that have PNG supplies but do not use approved fuels. Industries that do not use approved fuels will only be able to operate five days a week in areas where PNG is not available.
  • State governments in the National Capital Region may impose restrictions on BS III petrol and BS IV diesel four-wheelers.

Stage 4 (AQI ‘Severe +’ - over 450)

  • Truck traffic into Delhi must be stopped (except for essentials, CNG and electric trucks)
  • Restriction on the use of Delhi-registered diesel medium and heavy goods vehicles in the city, except for essentials.
  • Prohibition on the operation of four-wheeled diesel vehicles in Delhi and the districts bordering Delhi, with the exception of BS-VI vehicles and vehicles used for essential or emergency services.
  • State governments may consider additional emergency measures such as school closures and odd-even vehicle traffic.
  • NCR State governments to decide on allowing public, municipal and private offices to work on 50% strength and the rest to work from home
  • Ban C&D activities in linear public projects such as highways, roads, flyovers

Read all the Latest Explainers here

Follow us on

first published: November 13, 2022, 13:00 IST
last updated: November 13, 2022, 13:25 IST

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+16PHOTOS

Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Esha Gupta, Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About

+10PHOTOS

Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Kiara Advani, Radhika Apte, Kriti Sanon Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week