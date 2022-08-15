Excited About Hoisting Tiranga At Home? 1st Know Rules to Display Nat'l Flag | News18 Explains

The government’s ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign to mark 75 years of Independence is being celebrated with vigour as people decorate their homes with the national flag.

The campaign kickstarted on August 13 and will continue till August 15. It is part of the “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" programme and the government has urged people to hoist or display the tricolour in their homes during this period. However, some have raised alarm on citizens being unaware of how to properly handle and hoist the national flag. Which is why it becomes so important to apprise yourself with the rules on the subject that have already been defined.

So, what are the ways to display the national flag correctly? News18 explains:

Advertisement

What Guides the Correct Display of the National Flag?

• Notably, the display and hoisting of the National Flag is guided by the ‘Flag Code of India 2002′ and the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971.

• The Flag Code of India brings together all laws, conventions, practices, and instructions for the display of the National Flag. It governs the display of the National Flag by Private, Public, and Government Institutions. It came into effect on January 26, 2002.

What Are the Guidelines?

• The shape of the National Flag must be rectangular. It can be any size, but the length to height (width) ratio of the National Flag must be 3:2.

• The National Flag shall be made of handspun and handwoven or machine-made cotton/polyester/wool/silk/khadi bunting, according to the Flag Code of India, 2002, which was amended in December 2021.

• A member of the public, a private organisation, or an educational institution may hoist/display the National Flag on all days or occasions consistent with the National Flag’s dignity and honour.

• The national Flag, according to the amendment dated July 20, 2022, can be displayed in the open or on the house of a member of the public and can be flown day and night.

Advertisement

• When the National Flag is displayed, it should take centre stage and be prominently displayed. A National Flag that is damaged or dishevelled should not be displayed.

• The National Flag shall not be displayed upside down.

• No other flag or bunting shall be placed higher, above, or next to the National Flag. Flowers, garlands, or emblems should not be placed on or above the flagmast from which the National Flag is flown.

Advertisement

• The National Flag must not be displayed or fastened in any way that could damage it.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here