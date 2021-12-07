EXPLAINED: From Russia With Upgrades. How AK-203 Takes Legendary AK-47 Rifle A Notch Higher

One is a legend, the other its much-evolved descendant. The first is often hailed as the last name in battlefield reliability, while the latest iteration incorporates design updates that have resulted in “a perfect assault rifle made even better". And, as its Russian seller notes, “great performance runs in the family" when it comes to the iconic Kalashnikov rifles. If AK-47 has been the go-to rifle for generations of fighters, the AK-203 — which India will now manufacture at a factory in Uttar Pradesh — is its slick new avatar. Here’s how the two compare.

What Has Changed With The AK-203?

A 2010 article on foxnews.com said that “despite the ages-old rifles in Taliban hands, reports suggest our soldiers may be outgunned in Afghanistan’s hills", noting that “Taliban fighters… are attacking US Army soldiers with AK-47s, while the army relies upon the M4 Assault rifle".

Even though the weapons experts quoted in the story argued that there were no chinks in the M4, which entered service in 1997 and had become the “weapon of choice for the Global War on Terror", the fact that the AK-47 triggered a comparison with a rifle that came out close to 50 years later shows why it remains “the most commonly encountered assault rifle on the planet".

It would appear, then, that in terms of reliability and performance one could not do much better than the AK-47, the rifle designed by Mikhail Timofeyevich Kalashnikov in the aftermath of World War II.

But stating that “there is no limit to perfection in small-arms design", Rosoboronexport, the Russian state agency for dealing with defence sales, says that “the Kalashnikov AK-200 series assault rifles are in line with all current trends in small arms development, while retaining the best qualities of the AK-47".

The AK-200 series rifles (AK-200, AK-203, AK-204, AK-205) made their “international debut" in 2019 and Rosoboronexport says they have “retained all the advantages of the traditional AK pattern: reliability, durability and ease of maintenance". Coming to the AK-203, it said that the rifle implements knowhow that has “augmented combat and tactical capabilities drastically".

Key among the changes are ‘Picatinny rails’ that make “the AK-203 extremely versatile as the operator can instal the whole range of tactical equipment", like telescopic sight, night vision, laser pointer, while the rifle also incorporates “advanced technical solutions" for better accuracy and enhanced barrel lifespan. Changes to enable ease of use include the folding and adjustable buttstock, windowed and rifled magazine, and a pistol grip that make the AK-203 “more ergonomic".

How Does The AK-47 Differ From AK-203 On Specifications?

The article comparing the AK-47 with M4 (designed by the Colt in the US) had wondered whether the ammunition used by the Russia-made assault rifle — “heavier and larger than the 5.56mm caliber bullet in the M4" — was not the secret behind its success against US forces although experts quoted in the story denied that that was the case.

Even though Russian state-owned defence companies note that the “development of small arms over the past 200 years has gone hand-in-hand with consistent reduction in weapon calibre", the AK-203 is chambered to the same 7.62x39mm bullets as the AK-47. But there the similarities all end, mostly.

Against AK-47’s empty magazine weight of 4.3kg, the AK-203 is lighter at 3.8kg while it has a sighting range of 800m compared with an effective range of 300-400m for the older variant. The AK-203 magazine contains 30 rounds while the AK-47 magazine carries 20 or 30-rounds.

The two rifles have an identical rate of fire of 600 rounds/min. The AK-203 has a length of 705mm with the stock folded, while the AK-47 measures 645mm.

Further, it has also been pointed out that the AK-203 also features an integrated compensator and flash suppressor. The former is “a type of muzzle device which reduces the recoil of the gun by dissipating the gasses in all directions instead of exiting the barrel in the direction of the bullet fired" while the ltter “reduces the muzzle flash and thus helps to conceal the gunner’s location". “The first generation AK lacked any sort of muzzle device," says defencexp.com.

How Many Countries Use AK Rifles?

Every fifth assault rifle in the world is said to be an Avtomat Kalashnikov with more than 100 million pieces in circulation worldwide. Russia says that AK series rifles are “currently in service with almost 100 foreign militaries, whose number grows continuously".

While the rifle was an instant hit, it has also seen constant upgrades throughout the 70-odd years of its existence with Mikhail Kalashnikov himself having “developed over 30 various variants of the weapon, many of which have become the most popular in their respective market segments".

“What makes the Kalashnikov assault rifle popular is its simple design, ease of operation and excellent reliability. It can be used in any weather and at any temperatures from the freezing Arctic to equatorial heat. The assault rifle is highly resistant to fouling — even if small grains of sand, water, or mud get inside the rifle, it can still be fired," says Russian defence investment company Rostec.

