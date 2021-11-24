Living as we do in the land of ‘jugaad’, Indians may argue that repairing damaged or defective items is a way of life here. Sustainability, it can be argued, is hard-wired into the average Indian consumer, who always finds a way to cobble together repairs for any item that gets hobbled rather than let it be gobbled up in a landfill or consigned to waste disposal. But the ‘right to repair’ is not so much a watchword for analog gadgets as it is a movement for the digital age, which calls for companies to throw open the increasingly closed architectures and ecosystems on which their products are based to the public so that you can repair, and continue to use, them wherever you want and for however long you wish to do so.

What Is The ‘Right To Repair’?

You know the feeling. When a perfectly okay device, say your smartphone, suddenly develops a peculiar problem, like its battery keeps dying, or the screen develops a crack that hampers the touch function. You know it’s a minor problem, but are in for frustrated recriminations when you find out that the only place you can repair it is the authorised service centre, which is going to charge a bomb for the fix.

After considering all your options, you settle for junking your existing device and going for a new one. To cut a long story short, you save yourself the trouble of running from pillar to post and embrace the unplanned spend. You finally convince yourself that you are happy and, of course, the gadget maker is happy, too.

But as the right to repair movement gains traction, activists say that this is a situation that needs to change. To be sure, no company can prevent you from opening the device you buy from them. You paid for, you own it, you can do what you like with it. But in the age of digital devices, fixing electronics is easier said than done. Companies mostly use proprietary tech and the components are such that they are available nowhere. For instance, some screws Apple uses are made by nobody else.

But the bigger problem may be with how closely software is integrated with any device in the age of Internet of Things (IoT). From washing machines to cars, most gadgets increasingly rely on smart chips that are closely integrated as part of licensed components. Right to repair activists say that the basic principle they are fighting for is that if you own it, you should be able to repair it, from whoever you want, not just the authorised dealer.

What Are Right To Repair Activists Seeking?

According to the US Public Interest Research Groups (US PIRG), an advocacy group, “the goal of… Right to Repair campaign is to give every consumer and small business access to the parts, tools and service information they need to repair products so we can keep things in use and reduce waste".

iFixit, an industry pioneer that publishes manuals for buyers to repair gadgets and devices, says the right to repair consists in the ability to: fix our own things or choose which service shop to use; access manuals and diagnostic tools the dealers use; “unlock and jailbreak" the software on our devices. To that extent, activists say, it is also important to get companies to actually create products that can be repaired so that even third-party, independent repair shops can accomplish the task at no great cost to the buyer.

The big hurdle, activists point out, is the reluctance of companies to actually share product keys and manuals, something that used to be common at one time. “Manufacturers would prefer to sell you their latest models rather than repair your old electronics, so they work to make fixing their products too expensive or too impractical," write Kyle Wiens and Gay Gordon-Byrne, respectively the CEO of iFixit, and the executive director of repair.org.

“Even Apple, now one of the most repair-unfriendly gadget makers in the business, sent a free, exhaustive manual—complete with schematics—to owners of the Apple II. It was expected that many owners would repair and maybe even tinker with their equipment. But as the years went on, this kind of information became scarcer," the duo notes.

The scenario now is such that almost all big product-makers argue that sharing proprietary information for repair purposes would serve to put the customer at risk by giving access to third parties to their personal information. They also argue that taking apart gadgets exposes people doing so to the risk of harm from exploding batteries and suchlike.

However, most such concerns have been now shown to be unfounded and, as repair.org notes, the campaign for right to repair has “already yielded success from jailbreaking to automotive repair and even the right to unlock your cellphone". The decision by Apple to allow users to fix their iPhones amounts to an acknowledgement of the growing right to repair movement.

Activists also warn about the growing load of e-waste globally with reports showing that by 2019, approximately 53.6 million metric tonnes was produced, an increase of 44.4 million metric tonnes in just five years. Of this, Statista said, “just 17.4 per cent was documented to be collected and properly recycled".

What Are The Steps Being Taken Towards Ensuring ‘Right To Repair’?

In July this year, US President Joe Biden passed an executive order that directs the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to make third-party product repair easier. The order says that the President “encourages the FTC to limit powerful equipment manufacturers from restricting people’s ability to use independent repair shops or do DIY repairs".

“Corporate consolidation even affects farmers’ ability to repair their own equipment or to use independent repair shops. Powerful equipment manufacturers — such as tractor manufacturers — use proprietary repair tools, software, and diagnostics to prevent third-parties from performing repairs," says a factsheet accompanying the order, which notes how, when certain tractors detect a failure, “they cease to operate until a dealer unlocks them", forcing farmers to pay dealer rates for repairs that they could have made themselves.

An FTC report published ahead of the July executive order said it found no substance in product-makers’ claims regarding security and safety risks from unauthorised repair.

“Based on a review… there is scant evidence to support manufacturers’ justifications for repair restrictions," the report notes, acknowledging though that there may be copyright issues “which may provide legitimate justification for some repair restrictions".

But activists say that given the executive order just covers independent and DIY repairs, there is a need to push for state-level and national legislation on right to repair. Headway made in that direction saw multiple US states take up right to repair legislation.

Such legislation, they note, would bring in rules to promote a ‘repairability‘ focus in products across industries, from tech to medical equipment. Manufacturers would be mandated to make replacement parts available along with manuals that would make it easier for buyers to undertake their own repairs. Activists also point to the ‘repairability index’ brought in by France that assigns a score to products based on the scope for repair with the goal of spurring buyers to prioritise items that have a high repairability score.

