“Justice delayed is justice denied" is an adage that’s become symptomatic of the judicial system in the country vis-a-vis the high load of pending cases at every level of the judiciary. The Supreme Court, too, is not free of the burden of high pendency, which is seen as undermining its ability to fulfil its role as a constitutional court. To that extent, calls have been made for the setting up of at least four regional courts of appeal for hearing cases from the high courts and lower courts. Here’s what you need to know.

Why Is There A Proposal For Creating Regional Courts Of Appeal?

Advertisement

The Supreme Court is the top court of the land and it can apply its jurisdiction to every kind of case in any court of India except matters that are to be decided by a court or tribunal under any law relating to the armed forces. While it is thus the final court of appeal for practically any case arising anywhere in India, there is one aspect to its functioning that is of crucial import, that of deciding constitutional cases, or those that involve questions of the validity of any law or legislative action.

But over the years, the court has found itself able to devote less and less time to adjudicating on constitutional matters as it is slumped with appeals arising out of civil and criminal cases. As a report from 2014 points out, of the 888 final judgments pronounced by the apex court that year, only 64 involved a constitutional matter with only 14 such judgments delivered by a five-judge bench, which is a requirement for hearing constitutional matters.

Advertisement

A report in August this year said that there are 50 constitutional cases pending before the top court, including the Article 370 abrogation case and petitions challenging the Citizenship Amendment Act, which are matters of deep political import for the country.

At a function in New Delhi to mark Constitution Day, Attorney General KK Venugopal stressed on the need for the apex court to be “relieved of all this burden of rent control, matrimonial and so on", referring to disputes in appeal that end up on Supreme Court’s plate for final disposal. He said that since Supreme Court has extended its writ to cover every kind of case decided by a high court, it cannot “truly claim to be a constitutional court".

Advertisement

His solution, one that has been tossed around for decades now, is for the setting up of four regional courts of appeal of 15 judges each.

“I would envisage at least four regions — north, south, west and east — each having a Court of Appeal. We’re adding 60 judges who would be taking over the cases so that the pendency would be cut down to a very great extent. It would be reduced so that… Supreme Court would not require the 34 judges which it has now," Venugopal said, adding that “15 judges sitting in three constitution benches of five each would be sufficient to dispose of cases of constitutional nature".

Advertisement

What’s Entailed In The Proposal To Set Up Regional Courts Of Appeal?

Responding to AG Venugopal’s suggestions, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana said that the AG’s suggestions were “enlightening" and his proposal for “the restructuring of the judicial system and altering the hierarchy of the courts… is something that merits consideration by the government".

Advertisement

In its Report No.229 of 2009, the Law Commission of India (LC) went into the question of courts of appeal in four regions of India, saying that “whether the Supreme Court should be split into constitutional division and legal division for appeals… is a subject of fundamental importance for the judicial system of the country".

The report noted how suggestions on a restructuring of the apex court’s functioning have been mooted since long before. It pointed to the 10th Law Commission, which said in a report in 1984 that “the Supreme Court of India should consist of two divisions, namely, (a) Constitutional Division, and (b) Legal Division" and that the constitutional division should be

Advertisement

entrusted with matters of constitutional law that concerned substantial questions of law regarding the interpretation of the Constitution.

The 2009 report also said that the 11th Law Commission in a 1988 report, “reiterated the above recommendation for splitting the Supreme Court into two", adding that it provided an additional reason for the same, which is the disadvantage in which the location of the top court in Delhi places appellants coming from far corners of the country.

Advertisement

“The agonies of a litigant coming to New Delhi from distant places… to attend a case in the Supreme Court can be imagined; huge amount is spent on travel; bringing one’s own lawyer who has handled the matter in the high court adds to the cost; adjournment becomes prohibitive; costs get multiplied," the 2009 report pointed out.

The creation of a constitutional division would thus solve two problems at the same time, leaving the apex court free to “deal with constitutional issues and other cases of national

Advertisement

importance on a day to day basis since the accumulated backlog of cases would go to the respective zones to which they pertain". Further, as Venugopal pointed out, the judgments of the regional courts of appeal will be final and no appeal would lie from those.

What’s Behind The Pendency Of Cases In Supreme Court?

Advertisement

Experts note that the Supreme Court enjoys jurisdiction wider than that of any federal supreme court and is, moreover, one of the most accessible apex courts in the world. That has to do in a big part with cases that are covered under its ambit.

Advertisement

As the 2009 LC report notes, the Supreme Court has original jurisdiction in disputes between the Centre and the states, and among the states and it is also charged with the task, under Article 32 of the Constitution, of protecting the fundamental rights. It is also the highest court of civil and criminal appeal and has overriding powers to grant special leave to entertain an appeal against any order of any court or tribunal in India except, of course, those that were heard by an armed forces tribunal.

Advertisement

Further, as the Supreme Court notes, although the proceedings before it “arise out of the judgments or orders made by the Subordinate Courts including the High Courts… of late (it) has started entertaining matters in which interest of the public at large is involved and the court can be moved by any individual or group of persons" by way of filing a ‘public interest litigation’, or PIL. PILs, which can be moved even in the form of a letter addressed to the CJI, is a concept “unique to the Supreme Court of India only and perhaps no other court in the world has been exercising this extraordinary jurisdiction", the apex court notes.

All this means that parties and appellants aggrieved over all kinds of cases make a beeline for the Supreme Court as the final arbiter of their cases. Experts note that the public perception of the Supreme Court “as infallible and incorruptible" also pushes people to look up to it as a forum of last resort which, however, does not help the issue of pendency of cases before it that stood at more than 70,000 in early November.

As underscored by a commentator, “it then comes as no surprise that special leave petitions dominate the caseload of the Supreme Court". The 2009 LC report, too, had noted that “the

Advertisement

indiscriminate acceptance of appeals on trivial issues of facts by the Supreme Court quite often overloads itself".

Advertisement

What Are The Issues Pointed Out With Such A Move?

Advertisement

Supreme Court judges have themselves noted a need to streamline its functioning even as contradictory views have been espoused pertaining to a purported curtailing of its powers. A report mentions how in a 2010 case, former apex court judges Markandey Katju and RM Lodha opined that “special leave petitions should not be entertained by this court", noting how “the arrears in this court are mounting and mounting and (it) has been converted practically into an ordinary appellate court".

Advertisement

But, later, a five-judge bench of Supreme Court stated that “no effort should be made to restrict the powers of this Court under Article 136" and that “it would be better to use the said power with circumspection, rather than to limit the power forever". Article 136 of the Constitution of India is the one that empowers the Supreme Court to “grant special leave to appeal from any judgment, decree, determination, sentence or order in any cause or matter passed or made by any court or tribunal in the territory of India".

In light of such a stand, it is pointed out that the setting up of regional courts of appeal would, rather than bringing total pendency down, serve to actually see an increase in litigation. It has also been pointed out that the problem of pendency of cases is not so much of a problem for the top court as it’s with the lower courts and the that quality of the justice delivery mechanism has to be improved at the level of the lower judiciary — where total pending cases now number more than 4.5 crore — so as to ensure the satisfactory disposal of cases.

Coming to the constitutional factors that impinge on any move to create regional courts of appeal, it has been pointed out that the Centre itself had shot down the proposal over the concern that Article 130 of the Constitution — it says that “the Supreme Court shall sit in Delhi or in such other place or places, as the Chief Justice of India may, with the approval of the President, from time to time, appoint" — would need to be amended, something that was “impermissible as this would change the constitution of the Supreme Court completely".

Advertisement

However, the 2009 LC report had noted that “if Article 130 is liberally interpreted, no constitutional amendment may be required for the purpose of setting up of Cassation Benches in

four regions and a Constitution Bench at Delhi". It had suggested that “action by the Chief Justice of India with the President’s approval may be enough".

Have Any Other Countries Tried Something Similar?

Advertisement

The Law Commission had noted in 2009 that separate constitutional courts existed in about 55 countries around the world with the oldest of them established in Austria in

1920.

“Many continental countries have constitutional courts as well as final courts of appeal called courts of cassation (Cour de Cassation in French) for adjudication of non-constitutional matters. A court of cassation is the judicial court of last resort and has power to quash (casser in French) or reverse decisions of the inferior courts," it said.

Reports say that as recently as 2014, Ireland established a new Court of Appeal whose chief function was to hear appeals from the high court and circuit court.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.