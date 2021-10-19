EXPLAINED: 'A Technical Error'? The Controversy In Pakistan Over ISI Chief's Appointment

The over-riding clout that the army enjoys in Pakistan is well known with the country’s civilian rulers widely seen as being beholden to its military establishment. Which would explain why an impasse between Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and its army chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa over the appointment of the new chief of the powerful Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) has raised eyebrows and made the ruling classes in Pakistan uncomfortable. Although Pakistani federal ministers have been at pains to assure the public that there is no crisis, the appointments are yet to be cleared by PM Khan. Here’s what you need to know.

Why The Controversy?

The impasse, reports widely suggest, was triggered over the suddenness of Pakistan Army chief Bajwa’s announcement on October 6 that Karachi corps commander Lt Gen. Nadeem Ahmed Anjum would be the new ISI chief, replacing the incumbent, Lt Gen. Faiz Hameed, who would move to Peshawar as a corps commander.

Reports seeking to explain PM Khan’s evident reluctance to sign off on the appointments have pointed to the suggestion that they were made unilaterally by Bajwa and that Khan wanted Hameed to continue in the post for at least till the winter was over, given that the situation in Afghanistan remains volatile in the wake of the Taliban’s return to power in the neighbouring country. Hameed had, in fact, made an appearance in Kabul as the Taliban top rung was working on forming the interim government in Afghanistan with observers saying that clearly pointed to the ISI’s deep involvement with the Islamists.

Close ties between Khan and Hameed have also been cited as a possible reason why the Pakistan PM has held off on endorsing the appointments made by Bajwa, who is said to have told Khan that he could not expect the incumbent to be “retained forever".

Amid the speculation as to the delay by the PM’s office in issuing the clearances, a minister in the Pakistan cabinet has also had to shoot down suggestions that omens and portends were to blame. A report in Pakistan daily Dawn said that Interior Minister Rashid Khan was forced at a news briefing to declare that “it is totally absurd that the issue is being delayed intentionally due to divine intervention" and that it was “illogical that someone is casting a spell" after he was asked whether the Prime Minister House was holding back its approval due to some “spiritual and saintly" reasons.

How Has It Played Out?

Reports say that Khan sees the appointments as having been made in contravention of administrative and constitutional conventions and his displeasure has also held up even routine military postings and transfers.

Thus, Hameed continues in his post as ISI chief despite the appointment of his successor while some other postings announced by Bajwa, too, are yet to be confirmed by the Pakistan PM, including that of the Peshawar corps commander Lt Gen Nauman Mehmood — whom Hameed is to replace — as the head of the National Defence University. Anjum continues as the Karachi corps commander, reports said.

Although members of Khan’s government have tried to give the impression that all is well between Pakistan’s all-powerful military establishment and its elected government, reports of a standoff have proven hard to dispel. The Dawn said that interior minister Rashid had told a TV interview that “the issue had been amicably settled between the civil and military leadership of the country", but insisted that while he knew the reasons why the appointments were held up, he “could not make them public as only Prime Minister Imran Khan could apprise people on the matter".

As the government sought to downplay the matter, the minister for information and broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said that the appointments have been delayed due to a “technical glitch" and that the matter would be soon resolved.

A report in The Express Tribune, another Pakistani newspaper, cited sources who quoted Khan as having said at a meeting of his ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party that, “there is no misunderstanding between the government and the army… the speculation is not correct as there was a technical error that will be corrected".

How Is The ISI Chief Appointed?

Pakistani news outlets say that the country’s spy boss is appointed by the PM in consultation with the army chief. But despite the assurances to the contrary by his ministers, reports say that Khan and Bajwa have not been on the same page regarding the new appointee. The two are said to have held a meeting earlier this week in which the army chief is said to have told Khan that he could not interfere in military matters.

The meeting reportedly ended with the duo burying their differences and CNN-News18 said that Khan is now ready to okay Anjum’s appointment. However, there have also been reports suggesting that Khan wanted to interview the candidates for the post of ISI chief before deciding on an appointment.

In a tweet, minister Chaudhry had referred to the interview process. “Now it is being said that the prime minister will be interviewing for a new DG ISI. It is a common practice to meet before being appointed to these positions. It is highly inappropriate to make such an action controversial."

A 2011 report by the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) had said that although “constitutionally, the agency is accountable to the prime minister", given that “most officers in the ISI are from the army… that is where their loyalties and interests lie". It said that while experts have noted that the civilian leadership in Pakistan has “virtually no control" over the army and the ISI. The report also refers to a 2008 announcement by the Pakistani government that ISI will be brought under the control of the interior ministry, which, however, was revoked “within hours".

At their meeting to discuss the latest appointments, Khan is also reported to have suggested changes in ISI’s structure to Bajwa, which the armyc chief is said to have rejected.

