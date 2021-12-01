EXPLAINED: An RT-PCR Test Can Reveal Omicron Infection, But Here's What You Need To Know

The RT-PCR test is considered to be the ‘gold standard’ for detecting Covid-19. Amid the emergence of the Omicron variant, the focus though has gone beyond just its utility as a highly accurate identifier of infection. That’s because it has been found that in certain cases, a positive RT-PCR test can also give a good idea if the infection was caused by this newest Variant of Concern (VoC). But there are important caveats: not all RT-PCR tests can identify Omicron which, further, is not the only variant thus susceptible to detection. Here’s what you need to know.

How Was The RT-PCR Test Found To Reveal Omicron?

The Reverse Transcription-Polymerase Chain Reaction, or RT-PCR, test works by detecting the presence of specific genetic material in a pathogen. In case of the novel coronavirus, most RT-PCR tests seek out genes in its spike protein, which the virus uses to invade human cells.

For an RT-PCR test, short strands of DNA are mixed with the swab sample. These DNA fragments can attach to a target DNA — the novel coronavirus is an RNA virus, so the RT-PCR test first converts the RNA into DNA using specific enzymes, hence the ‘reverse transcription’. The mixture is then placed in a PCR machine, where fluorescent dyes eventually amplify the target DNA if infection is present.

Now, to ensure that the test is accurate, more than one spike gene is targeted so that even if a mutation may have changed one of the genes, the other would still get captured in the test. That has proved to be an advantage of sorts when it comes to detecting an infection with Omicron since one of its specific mutations is not captured by certain RT-PCR tests.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said that this phenomenon, called the S gene dropout or S gene target failure, means that specific RT-PCR tests can “therefore be used as marker for this variant, pending sequencing confirmation". The WHO added that “using this approach, this variant has been detected at faster rates than previous surges in infection".

Does This Mean Omicron Can Evade The RT-PCR Test?

No. As already pointed out, there is only one mutation that escapes detection by the RT-PCR test, which uses two or three target genes to track an infection. The WHO has clarified that

“most diagnostic tests continue to work and can detect" Omicron, although it is being assessed whether rapid antigen tests (RAT) continue to be effective in confirming positive cases.

Nonetheless, amid apprehensions over whether tests can detect Omicron, the Centre said that this variant cannot escape the RT-PCR or RAT test even as states were asked to ramp up testing.

Can We Rely Entirely On RT-PCR Tests To Detect Omicron?

First, it depends on which RT-PCR test is being used, since not all of them are equipped to detect Omicron. Further, as WHO has underlined, “confirmation of Omicron by sequencing is recommended". Referring to the initial detection of the variant in South Africa, WHO noted that several labs had indicated that “for one widely used PCR test, one of the three target genes is not detected".

But Vinod Scaria, a scientist at the Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (IGIB) in Delhi, pointed out that RT-PCR tests “typically… target the virus nucleic acid at two or more genes/sites in the genome". He further noted that “unfortunately, the primer details for the majority of kits used in India is not publicly disclosed/available, which limits the possibility to ascertain which ones can detect specific variants or which ones are likely to fail for a given variant or mutations".

The Times Of India reported that a member of the Maharashtra state task-force on Covid-19 had called for laboratories to ensure that RT-PCR tests targeted all the three genes so as to be able to detect the absence of the ‘S’ gene. “Unfortunately, not all laboratories conducting RT-PCR tests are checking for the ‘S’ gene," it quoted Dr Shashank Joshi as saying.

With the WHO saying in its technical brief on Omicron that the spike gene target failure mutation approach, using the RT-PCR test, “may lead to faster detection rates" and mentioning a test kit made by US-based ThermoFisher Scientific — called the TaqPath test — can be used as a “proxy test for this variant, pending sequencing confirmation", it was reported that Tamil Nadu had issued a circular directing government labs in the state to use the said kits to test for the three target genes. The Tamil Nadu government will supply the TaqPath RT-PCR kits to the labs.

Is The ‘S-Drop Out’ Mutation Only Present In Omicron?

No, the Alpha, another WHO-designated Variant of Concern (VoC), too, displays the same S-dropout mutation. But the WHO points out that since the prevalence of Alpha is actually “very low in the vast majority of countries", a positive RT-PCR test where the S-gene is not detected “may be indicative of circulation of the Omicron" although it stressed on the need for genomic sequencing to confirm the presence of the newest VoC.

