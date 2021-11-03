EXPLAINED: As Covaxin Gets WHO Green Light, All You Need To Know About The Made-In-India Vax

Covaxin became the first India-made Covid-19 vaccine to be cleared for emergency use listing by the World Health Organisation’s Technical Advisory Group. The nod, which comes after months of back and forth between the health body and its Hyderabad-based maker Bharat Biotech, is expected to be a shot in the arm for the global fight against the pandemic and also boosts India’s standing as te vaccine supplier of the world. Here’s all you need to know about the vaccine, which is also the one that PM Narendra Modi has been jabbed with.

What Kind Of Vaccine Is Covaxin?

Covaxin is an inactivated whole virus vaccine. According to international vaccine equity partnership Gavi, the science on which Covaxin is based represents “the well-established, and time-tested platform in the world of vaccine technology".

While all vaccines are built on the principle of exposing the immune system to the pathogen they are meant to combat so as to train the body to recognise and attack it in the event of a subsequent encounter, different vaccine platforms employ different methods to get the job done.

Inactivated whole virus vaccines carry the target pathogen, or some part of it, but with the genetic material destroyed. Which means that the virus introduced through the vaccine cannot actually replicate inside the body, although it is good enough to prompt the immune system into building a defence against it.

Gavi says that inactivated vaccines have been around for decades and are used to combat diseases like the seasonal flu, polio, pertussis, rabies, and Japanese encephalitis.

How Safe Is Covaxin? And How Effective?

Announcing the final results of its Phase-III clinical trials in July this year, Bharat Biotech said that the vaccine — which it has developed in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)-National Institute of Virology (NIV) — has an effectiveness rate of 77.8 per cent against symptomatic Covid-19, which went up to 93.4 per cent against severe symptomatic infection. A vaccine’s effectiveness denotes the level of its performance in the real world.

‘Efficacy’ refers to how a vaccine performs in trials, comparing a vaccinated group with a placebo group. Bharat Biotech said that Covaxin had an efficacy rate of 65.2 per cent against the Delta variant, which is at present seen as being behind the majority of infections across countries.

Bharat Biotech said that its vaccine has also been “proven to neutralise", among others, the Alpha (B.1.1.7), Gamma (B.1.1.28), Kappa (B.1.617) and Beta (B.1.351) variants of the novel coronavirus.

How Many Doses Of Covaxin Have Been Administered?

Covaxin was cleared for emergency use in India in early January and it was rolled out along with Covishield — made in India by the Pune-based Serum Institute under licence from its developers Oxford-AstraZeneca — as a mainstay of India’s vaccination drive that got underway on January 16.

So far, more than 12 crore doses of Covaxin have been administered in the country. Government data till June had said that adverse events following inoculation for both vaccines stood at 0.01 per cent.

Further, according to a Covid-19 vaccine tracker, Covaxin has been approved in at least nine countries with Australia being the latest to extend recognition.

What Does The WHO Nod Mean For Covaxin?

Covaxin becomes the seventh vaccine to receive WHO’s emergency use listing (EUL) — the vaccines made by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, Oxford-AstraZeneca and the Chinese-made Sinopharm and Sinovac shots being the other ones — with the global health body saying in a tweet that it adds “to a growing portfolio of vaccines validated by WHO for the prevention of #COVID19".

Bharat Biotech says Covaxin “has been specifically designed to meet the needs of global distribution chains, the

requirements for which are more critical in low- and middle-income countries". It can be kept under normal refrigeration at temperatures of between 2-8 degrees Celsius and has been “formulated to adhere to a multi-dose vial policy, thereby reducing open vial wastage".

Last month, the vaccine also received a recommendation for use among the 2 to 18 years age group and is awaiting the regulatory nod for rollout among children in India. Bharat Biotech had said that it was also working on assessing the safety and immunogenicity of a Covaxin booster dose.

