EXPLAINED: As Ken-Betwa Project Gets Cabinet Nod, Why Modi Govt Is Pushing For Interlinking Of Rivers

Ken-Betwa interlinking is the first project to be taken up as part of a nationwide plan to connect rivers so as to enable water from surplus areas to address scarcity in drought-prone regions. The proposal to achieve such linking of rivers is decades old and the government says that it will bring wide-ranging benefits in the areas served, although environmentalists argue that they can also result in far-reaching impacts on the ecology and animal habitats.

What Is The Ken-Betwa Linking Project?

The Ken-Betwa Link Project (KBLP) is the first project of the National Perspective Plan (NPP) for interlinking of rivers with the Union Jal Shakti Ministry saying it will “pave the way for more interlinking of river projects in India and also showcase to the world our ingenuity and vision".

The project is intended to transfer surplus waters from the Ken basin to the water-deficit Betwa basin. Both rivers are tributaries of the Yamuna. The ministry said that the amount of water to be diverted from the Ken basin is 1,020 million cubic metres.

For purposes of achieving the transfer, a dam is to be constructed at Daudhan along with a canal linking the two rivers with the project envisaged to facilitate irrigation of 10.62 lakh hectares (ha) — 8.11 lakh ha in Madhya Pradesh and 2.51 lakh ha in Uttar Pradesh — of agricultural land while also providing drinking water to approximately 62 lakh people. The project will also lead to the generation of 103MW of hydropower and 27MW of solar power.

A report by the National Water Development Authority (NWDA) said the Daudhan dam will be an “earthen dam" with a maximum height of the dam is 73.8m. The total length of the link canal from Ken at Daudhan to its outfall point is 231.45km.

Whom Will The Ken-Betwa Project Benefit?

The ministry said that the project will be of “immense benefit to the water-starved Bundelkhand region, spread across the states of MP and UP". Nine districts of MP — Panna, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Sagar, Damoh, Datia, Vidisha, Shivpuri, Raisen — and Banda, Mahoba, Jhansi and Lalitpur districts of UP will be covered by the project.

The boost to agriculture that the project is envisioned to provide, the ministry said, would serve to “boost socio-economic prosperity in the backward Bundelkhand region" and also help arrest distress migration of locals.

The NWDA notes further “auxiliary and incidental benefits… of immense value to the people of the area", pointing to the project’s potential to supplement groundwater “due to increased use of surface water for irrigation". It also said that communication and transportation infrastructure will see improvements due to the development of canal roads while the “formation of the reservoirs will help tourism development, fish and aquaculture, bird sanctuaries, etc".

The construction of the project will also lead to an increase in employment opportunities for people in the region, it added.

What Will Be The Cost Of The Ken-Betwa Link Project?

The estimated cost of the project has been computed to be Rs 44,605 crore at 2020-21 price levels, the ministry said, adding that the Union Cabinet has approved central support of Rs 39,317 crore towards its development, which comprises a grant of Rs 36,290 crore and a loan of Rs 3,027 crore. The project is planned to be completed in eight years with state-of-the-art technology to be employed for its execution.

What About The Environmental Impact?

The NWDA notes that river inter-linking projects, “particularly those that include the development of one or more dams and reservoirs, can produce far-reaching changes" from the environmental point of view.

To that extent, the Jal Shakti Ministry says that KBLP “comprehensively provides for environment management and safeguards" with a ‘landscape management plan’ being finalised by the Wildlife Institute of India.

Acknowledging that “there may be direct and indirect adverse environmental and social effects as well as beneficial environmental impacts secondary to the initial project purposes", the NWDA says that through careful planning, “adverse effects can be minimised or mitigated, and secondary beneficial effects enhanced". For example, it says that an afforestation programme could be implemented on canal banks.

Projects that involve the construction of dams can raise issues of environmental impact and the destruction of habitats. The KBLP has led to concerns along these lines among environmentalists given that it is coming up in an area also occupied by the Panna tiger reserve. The region is also home to the critically endangered vulture and ghariyal and other wildlife species like leopard, sloth bear, etc. Reports say that the project would lead to the submergence of over 9,000 ha of land of which close to 6,000 ha are part of the Panna tiger reserve.

The Centre had told Parliament in December 2019 that various statutory clearances for KBLP’s Phase-I have been received with the exception of “Stage-II forest clearance and clearance from Central Empowered Committee (CEC) of the Supreme Court". Environmentalists point out that the CEC report of 2019 had also noted that the assessment of water availability in the two river basins “may be much less than what has been projected" in drought years and that the “projection of availability of surplus water in Ken basin for transfer to Betwa basin without first exhausting possibilities for development of irrigation facilities in upper Ken basin appears to be premature…"

The report also noted that the project works would involve the felling of over 20 lakh trees.

Are There Other River Inter-linking Projects That Are Planned?

Inter-linking of rivers to bring water from surplus areas to drought-prone regions is a plan that has been explored for long. The Jal Shakti Ministry has told Parliament that the National Perspective Plan (NPP) was drawn up in 1980 “for water resources development through inter-basin transfer of water… from water-surplus basins to water-deficit basins".

Under NPP, NWDA has identified 30 potential links — 16 in peninsular India and 14 under the Himalayan component — for preparation of Feasibility Reports (FRs).

In March this year, when the agreement was signed between the Jal Shakti minister and the chief ministers of MP and UP for the implementation of Phase I of KBLP, the government had noted that the project takes forward “the vision of (former PM) Atal Bihari Vajpayee to carry water from areas that have surpluses to drought prone and water-deficit areas, through the interlinking of rivers“.

Noting that the “challenge of the water crisis is increasing equally with India’s development", the Narendra Modi government has made “water governance a priority in its policies and decisions", counting projects like the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojna, ‘Har Khet ko Paani’ campaign, the Namami Gange Mission, Jal Jeevan Mission among major schemes for improving water security.

