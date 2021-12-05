EXPLAINED: As Mt Semeru Rains Destruction In Indonesia, What It Takes To Predict A Volcanic Eruption

A year after its most recent eruption, the Mt Semeru volcano in Indonesia has again shot out a dark mass of smoke and ash thousands of feet up in the air. Thirteen people are reported dead following its latest eruption with many villages left devastated. Volcanoes are temperamental, and unpredictable, just like the weather. But just like the weather, scientists can rely on observations and calculations to predict when one might be ready to erupt. Here’s what you need to know.

Can An Eruption Be Predicted?

Predicting a volcanic eruption is more about estimating its probability than calculating its certainty. That is to say, forecasting an eruption is not so much an exact science as a function of assessing all the variables involved to arrive at an understanding as to when a volcano is likely to act up.

As a report pointed out, “like their counterparts in meteorology, volcanologists can only offer probabilities that an event will occur; they can never be sure how severe a predicted eruption will be or, for that matter, whether it will even break the surface".

“Most volcanoes provide warnings before an eruption", the US Geological Survey (USGS) says, noting at the same time that such precursors “can continue for weeks, months, or even years before eruptive activity begins, or they can subside at any time and not be followed by an eruption". It cites the example of Campi Flegrei volcano in Italy, which has been “showing signs of unrest for over 60 years" without erupting.

USGS further notes that the early warning signs of an imminent eruption “do not indicate the type or scale of an expected eruption" and that information is “best obtained by mapping previous eruptions".

While it is hard to pinpoint the exact moment when a volcano may erupt — and pushing for evacuations when it eventually does not can result in econmic loss and a general drop in confidence in such predictions — there have been occasions when scientists have successfully anticipated an event. For example, report say that in 1991, scientists were able to study preliminary indications to predict that Mt Pinatubo in the Philippines was about to erupt, leading to the evacuation of more than 60,000 people before it actually cam alive. Further, in 2010, monitoring of another volcano in Indonesia — Mt Merapi — enabled authorities to move 70,000 people to safety before it erupted.

What Are The Means Available For Predicting An Eruption?

History, geology and technology have to come together to offer a chance for scientists to guess when a volcano may be about to erupt. As a report points out, eruptions can be predicted if volcanologists “have a thorough understanding of a volcano’s eruptive history, if they can install the proper instrumentation on a volcano well in advance of an eruption, and if they can continuously monitor and adequately interpret data coming from that equipment".

As an article in Popular Science notes, deposits of ash and mud can provide clues to past eruption patterns and tell experts what form the eruption of a particular volcano takes. Such studies are, of course, required to be done on a case-by-case basis since different volcanoes would display contrasting eruptive behaviour. So, while one volcano may have sent lava spilling out from its mouth, another might have spewed smoke and and ash.

Another report said that “the behaviour of animals in the area can be a clue" as they “often seem to be able to ‘detect’ when an eruption is coming, and they become agitated and worried".

What Kind Of Equipment Helps In Predicting Eruptions?

A key indicator to watch out for, experts say, is seismic activity in the vicinity of a volcano. The underground movement of magma triggers tremors, the number and size of which generally increase before an eruption. Thus, using seismographs, experts can study the length and strength of each tremor to gauge if an eruption is around the corner.

Another tell-tale sign is borne by the slope of a volcano itself, which magma and gas trapped under the surface can cause to tilt upwards. But such surface deformation in most cases can only be detected by tiltmeters, or instruments that measure the angle of the slope.

Then there are gaseous emissions from a volcano, which may make its way to the surface before the magma does. Scientists can measure gas emissions at the mouth or from fissures to carry out calculations that enable them to asses whether an eruption was on its way.

Satellites, too, can play a part in helping with the prediction of volcanic eruptions since some of the gases that a volcano may give out can be tracked through satellite technology.

How Frequent Are Volcanic Eruptions?

It is reported that there are between 50-70 volcanoes that erupt every year on average, although there is a debate over whether to calculate single eruptions or an eruptive phase that may see a volcano go through multiple eruptions.

Depending on their state of play, so to speak, a volcano can either be ‘active’, that is, one that is erupting or shows signs of erupting soon; ‘dormant’, or those that show no activity at the given point but have recent history of eruption; or ‘extinct’, which are the ones that show no activity and will probably not erupt again.

Reports said that the eruption of Mt Semeru, the biggest mountain on the Indonesian island of Java, caught locals by surprise, sending thousands fleeing as volcanic ash mixed with rain submerged houses and vehicles. But Mt Semeru’s alert status has remained at its second-highest level since its previous major eruption in December 2020.

Indonesia, which lies on the Pacific Ring of Fire — where the meeting of continental plates causes high volcanic and seismic activity — has nearly 130 active volcanoes with reports saying that Mt Semeru is in “a near permanent state of eruption".

