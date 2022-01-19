EXPLAINED: As TN, Bengal Hit Out Over Rejections, Here's How R-Day Tableaux Are Selected

Ahead of Republic Day, a controversy has broken out over the selection of tableaux for the 2022 parade with the chief ministers of West Bengal and Tamil Nadu writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to register their grievance over the rejection of their states’ proposals. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is reported to have written back to the duo explaining the process through which tableaux are selected with ministry officials saying there is no scope for reveiwing the rejections. A total of 21 tableaux have received the nod for this year’s parade on Rajpath out of the 56 proposals that were received by the ministry.

Who Can Send Tableaux? When Does The Process Start?

Advertisement

The states and Union Territories, central ministries and their various departments are eligible to put together tableaux for the annual Republic Day parade in New Delhi with the Ministry of Defence, which is in charge of organising the event, saying that a select number of them are chosen each year for the showcase.

For the 2022 event, the defence ministry had sent out a letter inviting proposals from the eligible participants in September last year, pointing out in its notice that “in view of time constraints, this ministry will be able to include only a limited number of proposals". The last date for the submission of proposals was September 27, 2021, with the ministry saying that meetings for shortlisting of finalists would get underway in the second week of October.

Every year, a broad theme is provided for the parade with the contenders required to plan their tableaux accordingly. For 2022, the overarching theme is ‘India@75 - Freedom Struggle, Ideas @75, Achievements @75, Actions @75, Resolve @75’.

What Are The Factors That The Tableaux Have To Incorporate?

Advertisement

The notice inviting proposals for tableaux for the 2022 parade said that “initiatives to be included in the tableau component" should range from “electronic display walls (LED, HD, 4K)… for bright display of images or content" to “moving elements using mechatronics/robotics".

The ministry further said that the process should rely on “engagement of young qualified designers from renowned institutions". It also advised that there should be “use of eco-friendly material" and that the tableaux should “avoid use of plastic and plastic-based products as far as feasible".

Advertisement

Also, in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, the ministry said that there would be a need to regulate the number of performers as part of a tableaux.

More generally, the ministry points out that each tableaux can include no more than two “mobile components" under any circumstance with the ministry to offer one tractor and trailer for the placing of the tableaux free of charge to the participants whose designs are finally selected for the parade.

Advertisement

As for the model for the tableau, the ministry says it should be drawn “on a scale of 1′:1" [and] be simple, colourful, easy to comprehend and should avoid statistical data and unnecessary details" while being “able to convey, whatever it presents, by itself" without requiring “any explanation, writing or elaboration".

What Is The Process Of Selection Of Tableaux?

Advertisement

The ministry says in its notice inviting tableau proposals that the selection process “is an elaborate and time-consuming exercise" and involves the setting up of a “committee of distinguished persons drawn from various fields of the arts to help in selecting the best proposals", including those specialising in painting, sculpture, music, architecture, choreography.

The tableaux proposals, the ministry says, “are evaluated in a series of meetings of the expert committee". The first stage involves the scrutiny of the sketch/design of the proposals and “suggestions, if considered necessary, are given to carry out modifications in the sketch/design". Following the approval of proposals by the committee, “the participants are asked to come up with three-dimensional models" of the same though the ministry points out that “entering into the model stage itself does not mean selection".

It is these models that are thereafter “examined by the committee for final selection depending upon various considerations", the ministry says, pointing out that selection depends upon “a combination of factors, including but not limited to visual appeal, impact on the masses, idea/theme… degree of detailing involved… music accompanying the tableaux etc."

It points out that the selection process “normally extends over six to seven rounds of meetings on different days with some elimination and short-listing at each stage". But again it adds that “mere advancement from one stage to another does not entitle any participating [agency] for movement to another further round for the final selection, till it is confirmed".

The ministry notice further takes pains to clarify that “it is reiterated that final selection does not guarantee movement on Rajpath in the final parade, if it has not been created in terms of the final approved version during selection round".

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.