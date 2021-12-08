EXPLAINED: As US, Aus 'Boycott' Beijing Games, A Look At When Political Tussles Played Out In Olympic Arena

Australia has joined its AUKUS and Quad partner the US in announcing a ‘diplomatic boycott’ of the Beijing Winter Games, set to commence on February 4, over issues that includes the alleged Chinese persecution of its minority Uyghurs in Xinjiang province. While Chinese authorities have said that this boycott will not change much in terms of the conduct of the Games, withdrawal from the Olympics has been used by many countries to make a political statement. Here’s what you need to know.

Why Has US Announced A Boycott By Officials?

In a media briefing, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that the US “will not send any diplomatic or official representation to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympic Games". The reason: China’s “ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang and other human rights abuses".

She said that the presence of any US diplomats or officials at the upcoming Games would signify that it was “business as usual" notwithstanding China’s “egregious human rights abuses and atrocities in Xinjiang" and the Joe Biden administration “simply can’t do that" and no US officials will be “contributing to the fanfare of the Games".

However, she said that there is no bar on US athletes from participating and that “Team USA have our full support".

The boycott comes weeks after a virtual meeting between Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping aimed at defusing tensions between the two countries who have seen ties all but hit rock bottom in the aftermath of a tariff war unleashed by Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump and efforts by Washington to rally allies against China, including in the Indo-Pacific.

Psaki said Biden had told Xi that “standing up for human rights is in the DNA of Americans" and that the US has “a fundamental commitment to promoting human rights… [and] will continue to take actions to advance human rights in China and beyond".

Australia referred to a diplomatic freeze with China as the reason for its decision while also mentioning the human rights abuses in Xinjiang.

How Has China Reacted?

Amid talk of US boycotting the Winter Games — when such an action would likely have implied that it would pull its athletes from the event — Beijing had threatened “resolute countermeasures" against any such move although it had not said what those would constitute.

However, a no-show by US officials, China indicated, was not a scenario that poses a big worry for Beijing, especially as it was pointed out that no invites had been sent to them in the first place.

“No invitation has been extended to US politicians whatsoever, so this ‘diplomatic boycott’ simply comes out of nowhere," the Chinese embassy spokesperson in Washington said in an emailed response quoted by Reuters.

“No one would care about whether these people come or not, and it has no impact whatsoever on the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics to be successfully held," the spokesperson said, although the boycott was slammed as “a pretentious act" and “a political manipulation and a grave distortion of the spirit of the Olympic Charter". The Chinese embassy in Canberra offered similar comments on the Australian boycott move.

Reports said that Russian President Vladimir Putin is the only leader of a major country who has accepted an invitation to attend the Games.

New Zealand said it, too, would not be sending any government officials to the Winter Games, but that decision was founded on Covid-19 concerns and was taken before the US announced its boycott.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC), which has stressed that the Olympics should be “beyond politics", said in a statement that “the presence of government officials and diplomats is a purely political decision for each government, which the IOC in its political neutrality fully respects".

Who Else Is Not Attending The Beijing Games?

A notable absence at the Games will be that of foreign spectators after China said in September that tickets for events would only be sold to people in the Chinese mainland because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The IOC said it regrets the disappointment among international fans but at the same welcomed the decision by Chinese officials to have domestic spectators at Games venues after the Tokyo Summer Olympics were held inside empty stadiums due to Covid-19 precautions.

How Common Is Countries Boycotting Games?

Reports said that the Chinese Mission to the United Nations slammed Washington’s diplomatic boycott as a move that “reflects the Cold War mentality of the US". It said in a statement that “the US just wants to politicise sports, create divisions and provoke confrontation" and that it was an approach that is “doomed to fail".

In fact, the Cold War was a period that had witnessed multiple boycotts of the Games even as shunning the Games to send out a political message is a route many countries have taken, before and since. Here’s a look at some notable instances:

>1908 London: A mainstay of the British track team, some athletes from Ireland, still a British colony then, refused to participate under the flag of Great Britain at the Summer Games. Ireland would eventually win independence in 1922.

>1956 Melbourne: There was a conjunction of several boycotts at the first Summer Games held Down Under. While Egypt, Lebanon and Iraq withdrew their participation over the Suez crisis, the People’s Republic of China, that is, PRC or mainland China, boycotted the Games since Taiwan, then known as the Republic of China, was permitted to send athletes. Also, after the IOC’s refusal to suspend USSR over its invasion of Hungary, countries like the Netherlands, Spain, and Switzerland, boycotted the Games.

>1964 Tokyo: South Africa did not boycott the Games but was banned by IOC over its practice of apartheid. The ban would continue till the 1992 Barcelona Games as the country finally decided to give up the discriminatory policy. But Ecuador, Indonesia, and North Korea backed out of the Games for a variety of reasons. While Ecuador is reported to have withdrawn over the move by its athletes to register for competition without approval, Indonesia and North Korea backed out as IOC ruled that athletes who had competed in the 1963 Games of the New Emerging Forces, launched by Indonesia as a direct competitor to the Olympics, were not welcome at the Tokyo Summer Games. What had happened was that Indonesia had decided not to issue visas to Israeli athletes and Taiwan for the 1962 Asian Games that it had hosted, attracting sanctions from IOC. That had seen the country start the Games of the New Emerging Forces. Taiwan, too, is reported to have boycotted the 1964 Games.

>1976 Montreal: Close to 30 African countries boycotted the Summer Olympics following IOC’s refusal to ban New Zealand over a visit by its rugby team to South Africa, where apartheid policies were in force. Taiwan reportedly boycotted the Games for not being allowed to compete as the ‘Republic of China’.

>1980 Moscow, 1984 LA: As many as 65 countries pulled out of the Moscow Games in reaction to USSR’s invasion of Afghanistan less than a year earlier. When it was time, four years later, for the LA Summer Games, the USSR led 13 other countries, all of them Soviet allies, in boycotting the event in the US.

>Seoul 1988: Reports say that North Korea, Cuba, Ethiopia and the Seychelles boycotted the Games in protest over South Korea refusing to jointly host the Games with North Korea. Nicaragua is said to have failed to send athletes over financial considerations.

