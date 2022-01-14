EXPLAINED: Baricitinib, Sotrovimab. What You Need To Know About New Covid-19 Therapies Approved By WHO

One is a drug used to treat rheumatoid arthritis while the other is a monoclonal antibody therapy created to tackle the novel coronavirus. Here’s all you need to know about the latest treatments cleared by the World Health Organisation (WHO) against Covid-19.

What Is Baricitinib?

Baricitinib belongs to a class of drugs known as Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors with the drug that is used in rheumatoid arthritis patients now being strongly recommended by WHO for treating severe or critical Covid-19 patients.

Advertisement

The drug works like another category of treatments — also used for arthritis — that has been previously okayed by the global health agency for treating Covid-19 called IL-6, or interleukin 6, inhibitors. These inhibitors help combat the overreaction of the immune system known as cytokine storm that can lead to fatal outcomes in seriously ill Covid-19 patients.

The Guideline Development Group (GDG) of WHO said it was making a “strong recommendation for the use of baricitinib as an alternative to interleukin-6 (IL-6) receptor blockers, in combination with corticosteroids, in patients with severe or critical Covid-19".

Corticosteroids are inexpensive and widely available drugs that are useful in fighting the inflammation caused by the overreaction of the immune system that commonly accompanies severe cases of Covid-19. Two IL-6 inhibitors — arthritis drugs tocilizumab and sarilumab — had earlier received a WHO recommendation for treatment of Covid-19.

A report in the BMJ said WHO found “moderate certainty evidence" that baricitinb “improved survival and reduced the need for ventilation, with no observed increase in adverse effects". It was also found to reduce the length of hospital stay with WHO saying that since baricitinib and IL-6 receptor blockers have similar effects, only one of these is to be chosen, when both are available, “based on issues including cost and clinician experience". It clarified that it “does not recommend using both drugs at the same time".

Advertisement

Is Baricitinib Available In India?

Following news of the WHO recommendation, international humanitarian organisation Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) appealed for “governments to take immediate steps to ensure that patent monopolies do not stand in the way of access to this treatment".

Advertisement

A press statement pointed out that “generic versions are already available in India and Bangladesh at much lower prices than those being charged by the patent holder, US pharmaceutical corporation Eli Lilly". But MSF noted that in many countries “generic baricitinib will not be available as the drug is under patent monopoly", which does not expire until 2029 and “could even persist longer because of patent-term extensions".

The recommended dose of baricitinib — which comes in the form of oral tabs — for treating Covid-19 is 4mg once daily for 14 days with MSF saying that an Indian manufacturer priced it at USD 5.50 (Rs 400 approx.) per treatment course although Eli Lilly had a listed price elsewhere of USD 2326 (Rs 1.7 lakh approax.) per treatment course.

Advertisement

In May last year, Eli Lilly had said that “to help Covid-19 patients in India" it is offering “donations of baricitinib to the Indian government… while simultaneously working with local Indian pharmaceutical companies to execute royalty-free voluntary licensing agreements to accelerate the manufacturing and distribution of the medicine in India".

It had said then that it had received permission for restricted emergency use from Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) “for baricitinib (2mg and 4mg) in combination with remdesivir, for treatment of suspected or laboratory confirmed Covid-19 in hospitalised adults requiring supplemental oxygen, invasive mechanical ventilation, or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO)".

Advertisement

In April 2021, the Union Health Ministry had said that “Remdesivir is to be used only in select moderate/severe hospitalised Covid-19 patients on supplemental oxygen as it is a reserve drug approved under Emergency Use Authorization only based on limited scientific evidence globally". The government had said that it was not for use in mild Covid–19 cases in home care or Covid care centres and that doctors are “advised to exercise extreme caution" in using the drug “as this is only an experimental drug with potential to harm, has relatively high cost and has limited availability".

What Is Sotrovimab?

Advertisement

WHO also said it was making a “conditional recommendation" for the monoclonal antibody known as sotrovimab in non-severe Covid-19 patients. The drug — created by British pharma giant GSK in collaboration with Vir Biotechnology — had received an emergency clearance in the European Union (EU) in December 2021 under the brand name Xevudy.

WHO said the recommendation for use of the drug in patients with non-severe Covid-19 was only for “those at highest risk of hospital admission" as studies reflected fewer benefits in those at lower risk. Also last month, regulators in the UK had approved sotrovimab for those aged over 12 years with mild to moderate Covid-19 who were at high risk of developing severe disease.

Another monoclonal antibody treatment, a combination of casirivimab-imdevimab made by the US-based Regeneron, has already been cleared by WHO although the health agency said as part of the latest drug recommendations that there was “insufficient data to recommend one monoclonal antibody treatment over another".

Advertisement

“A conditional recommendation for the use of monoclonal antibody sotrovimab in patients with non-severe illness

reflects substantial reduction in risk of hospitalisation (moderate certainty) and trivial benefits in those at lower risk," it said, adding that it was not immediately clear how effective these drugs were against new variants such as Omicron.

Advertisement

Is Sotrovimab Available In India?

Reports in India at the end of December 2021 had said that it was not clear when sotrovimab would be available in India as its makers were yet to apply for emergency use authorisation to the country’s health regulators.

Another anti-viral drug, Molnupiravir, manufactured by Merck, had received the nod for restricted use in emergencies in India in December last year but has not been included in the Clinical Management Protocol for Covid-19 by the National Task Force with experts citing safety concerns and noting that the oral treatment was not of much benefit in Covid-19 treatment.

“Members of the National Task Force for Covid-19 were not in favour of including the drug in the national treatment guidelines citing that it does not have much benefit in the treatment of coronavirus infection and that there were safety concerns," a report said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.