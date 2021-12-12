EXPLAINED: Begun in 1978, Total Cost At Rs 9,800 Cr. All You Need To Know About Saryu Canal

Conceived close to 50 years back and with the work pending since 1978, the Saryu Canal project was finally inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on December 11, 2021. The launch was not without the taking of political potshots in poll-bound Utar Pradesh as barbs were traded over the delay of the project and its completion under the present BJP government in the state. Here’s all you need to know about the Saryu Canal.

Why Was The Project Delayed?

At the inauguration of the canal in UP’s Balrampur, CM Yogi Adityanath said that while the project was approved in 1972, “the year I was born… I grew up but it never got completed". PM Modi noted on the other hand that when work on the project had begun, the estimated cost was under Rs 100 crore but the outlay had shot to nearly Rs 10,000 crore as the project was readied.

Reports cited officials as saying that after work on the project began in 1978, delays were caused by a lack of continuity of budgetary support, issues of coordination among government departments and absence of necessary monitoring. To expedite its completion, it was brought under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana in 2016. Of the total project cost of about Rs 9,800 crore, more than Rs 4,600 crore was cleared in the last four years, reports said.

CM Adityanath said that only 52 per cent of the work had been accomplished till 2017, when his government came to power in the state and that the “remaining 48 per cent work has been completed in the past four-and-a-half years".

With Samajwadi Party chief and former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav saying that projects that are now being inaugurated by the BJP government were mostly those launched under his government’s rule, PM Modi said at Balrampur that the current dispensation had “done more work in the Saryu canal project than what was done in five decades in less than five years".

Whom Will It Help?

When it was launched in 1978, reports say, the Saryu Canal — initially called Ghaghra Canal — was intended to expand irrigation facilities in Bahraich and Gonda districts of UP. Within a few years though, in 1982-83, its footprint was expanded to cover nine districts in the trans-Ghaghra-Rapti-Rohini region of Purvanchal. The project was also then renamed as the Saryu Project. In 2012, the Centre elevated it to the status of a national project.

The main focus of the project is to alleviate water shortage for meeting irrigation needs in UP’s Purvanchal region. An official was reported to have said that the project will allow farmers in the region to grow two crops annually with availability of irrigation water now set to become more dependable.

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that the 6,623-km canal system will provide water for irrigation to over 14 lakh hectares of land, benefiting more than 29 lakh farmers in over 6,200 villages located in the nine districts of Bahraich, Shravasti, Gonda, Balrampur, Siddharthnagar, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Gorakhpur, and Maharajganj.

The Central Water Commission (CWC) says that the Saryu Canal project “interlinks five rivers: Ghagra, Saryu, Rapti, Banganga and Rohini" with the more than 6,600-km long sub-canals being connected to the 318km main canal. Reports said the project will also protect these eastern UP districts from recurrent floods by way of the construction of barrages on the rivers Ghagra, Saryu, Rapti, Banganga and Rohini.

What Are The Different Components Of The Saryu Canal Project?

Per details updated by the CWC till January 2019, the revised estimate for the project was Rs 9,802.67 crore of which and it had the construction of two barrages — Saryu Barrage and Rapti Barrage — among its “main components". Further, the entire project included four main canals — Saryu Link Channel (SLC), Saryu Main Canal (SMC), Rapti Link Channel (RLC) and Rapti Main Canal (RMC) — 10 branch canals and four pump canals, at Utraula, Dumariaganj, Ayodhya and Gola.

The UP Irrigation and Water Resources Department said that till July, 2021, more than 25,00 hectares of land was acquired for the project with reports saying that land was also purchased by running a special campaign with the help of the local administration.

According to Chennai’s CPR Environmental Education Centre, under the Union environment ministry, the Saryu river is “believed to be synonymous with the modern Ghaghara river or as its tributary". Noting its mention in the epic Ramayana, it adds that the river is said to have “played a vital role for city and life of Ayodhya" and is regarded as holy by the followers of the Hindu faith due to its association with Lord Rama.

