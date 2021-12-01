EXPLAINED: Coming To 'Terms' With How Parliament Runs. From Ad Hoc Committee To Zero Hour, What It All Means

Parliament is the temple of democracy and parliamentary procedures the rites by which the will of the people is translated into practice. But the terms and jargon involved in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha processes can be difficult to grasp. The News18 series, House Talk, brings you a ready reckoner to make sure that none of it is Greek to you.

>Ad hoc Committee: It’s a panel set up by the Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha or by the presiding officers of both the Houses jointly to consider and report on any specific matter assigned to it. An ad hoc committee ceases to exist when it finishes the task and submits a report. The notable ad hoc committees are the Select and Joint Committees on Bills.

>Adjournment: Signifies a postponement of the sitting or proceedings of the House till its next appointed reassembly. When a parliamentary session is underway, a House may be adjourned from day to day or for more than a day. A House is also adjourned sine die, which means that it is closing for business for the time being without any definite date set for its next sitting; happens usually at the end of a session.

Advertisement

>Bill: The short description is that it is the draft of a legislative proposal brought before the House for its approval. After it’s passed by both Houses of Parliament, or deemed passed, it is sent to the President for receiving his or her assent, following which it becomes an Act. The are different types of Bills:

>Government Bill: This denotes any Bill initiated by a minister, or ministers.

>Private Member’s Bill: A Bill that is introduced by an MP, or MPs, who are not a part of the government.

Advertisement

Based on what they entail, Bills can also be classified as Original Bill, which is any Bill that contains a new proposal, idea or policy; Amending Bill, which seeks to modify, amend or revise an existing Act; Consolidating Bill, these are aimed at consolidating, or bringing together, existing laws on a particular subject; Repealing Bill, as demonstrated by the farm laws repeal bill, these are designed to nix an existing Act, or Acts, etc.

An important category is the >Money Bill, which is any Bill that deals with any matter ranging from the imposition, abolition or regulation of any tax; borrowing by the Centre; the payment of moneys into or the withdrawals from the Consolidated Fund of India, or any such fund; the appropriation of funds out of the Consolidated Fund of India, etc. An important point to note with Money Bills is that they can only be introduced in Lok Sabha. On the question as to what qualifies as a Money Bill, the decision of the Lok Sabha Speaker is final.

Advertisement

The Lok Sabha has overriding prerogative on Money Bills. Once it passed a Money Bill and sends it to Rajya Sabha, the Upper House is required to return it, with or without its recommendations, within 14 days from the date of its receipt. If it is returned by Rajya Sabha without any recommendation, then the Bill is sent for receiving presidential assent. If it’s returned by Rajya Sabha with recommendations, it is again laid on the table of Lok Sabha. Now, if Lok Sabha accepts the amendments proposed by Rajya Sabha, the Money Bill is deemed to have been passed by both Houses with the amendments. But if Lok Sabha rejects any of the amendments from Rajya Sabha, the Bill is still deemed to have been passed by both Houses and sent to the President. If Rajya Sabha does not return a Money Bill within 14 days, then also it is deemed to have been passed by both Houses.

Advertisement

>Calling Attention: The procedure for an MP to draw the attention of a minister to a matter of urgent public importance, whereupon the minister can make a brief statement on it following which the House can seek clarifications. There is no debate on such a statement when it is made. Issues that are raised via this route are primarily those that concern the Centre. The matter addressed through Calling Attention is not subject to the vote of the House.

Advertisement

>Expunction: Deletion of words, phrases or expressions deemed to be defamatory, indecent or unparliamentary from the proceedings or records of a House under an order from its presiding officer. Expunction may also be ordered for words that are defamatory or “insinuatory in nature or level allegation against a high dignitary or authority or organisation".

Advertisement

>Financial Bill: A Bill normally introduced every year to give effect to the financial proposals of the Centre for the following financial year. It includes a Bill to give effect to supplementary financial proposals for any period. A Money Bill is a financial Bill but not all financial Bills are Money Bills. PRS Legislative Research points out that a finance Bill is one that contains some provisions related to taxation and expenditure but also covers other matters.

>Half-an-Hour Discussion: The provision whereby an MP, with the permission of the presiding officer, may initiate a discussion on a matter of sufficient public importance that has been the subject of a recent oral or written question and the answer to which needs elucidation on a matter of fact.

Advertisement

>Motion: A formal proposal made to a House by a minister or an MP “for the purpose of eliciting a decision" of the House. If adopted, it is regarded as expressing the “judgement or will" of the House. Any matter of importance can form the content of a motion and it is framed in the form in which the mover wishes it to be passed by the House.

There are three “broad categories" for defining a motion: Substantive motions, which are “self-contained, independent" and cover all resolutions, motions for election of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker in Lok Sabha, Motion of Thanks on the Address by the President, etc.; Substitute motions are moved in place of an original motion for discussing a policy or situation or statement or any other matter; Subsidiary motions issue from or relate to other motions or follow up on some proceedings in the House.

Advertisement

Some specific names of motions that one may hear about are: Adjournment motion, involves the procedure for adjournment of the listed business of the House with a view to taking up for discussion a definite matter of urgent public importance. It can be moved with the consent of the presiding officer and, if admitted, leads to the setting aside of the normal business of the House for discussing the matter mentioned in the motion. An adjournment motion must raise a matter of sufficient public importance to “warrant interruption of normal business of the House", its purpose being to “take the government to task for a recent act of omission or commission having serious consequences". The adoption of an adjournment motion is regarded as a sort of censure of the government.

Advertisement

>No-confidence motion is a challenge to the majority that a government must perforce enjoy in order to operate. It can only be moved in Lok Sabha and is admitted for discussion when at least 50 per cent members support it.

Advertisement

>Parliamentary privileges: Refers to certain rights and immunities enjoyed by each House of Parliament and Committees of each House collectively, and by Members of each House individually, without which they cannot discharge their functions efficiently and effectively. Such privileges protect the freedom, authority and dignity of Parliament. The House is permitted to punish any person who commits a contempt of the House or a breach of any of its privileges. An MP in either House can move a motion against the member who he/she thinks is guilty of a breach of privilege. The Speaker/Chair can decide on the privilege motion themselves or refer it to the privileges committee of Parliament. However, most breach of privilege motions so far have been rejected.

>Point of Order: Concerns the interpretation or enforcement of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the House. It allows an MP to bring to the presiding officer’s attention any instance of a purported breach of order or a transgression of any written or unwritten law of the House. For this, an MP can interrupt the proceedings of the House by rising and saying, ‘on a point of order" and then stating the point in question. However, it is often a matter of debate as to what exactly constitutes a point of order, and the presiding officer often replies that the point in question is not a point of order.

Advertisement

>Question Hour: The first hour of a sitting of the House allotted for asking and answering of questions. In LoK Sabha it’s taken up from 11 am to 12 noon at every sitting.

Advertisement

>Quorum: The minimum number of members required to be present at a sitting of the House or a committee for valid transaction of its business, which is one-tenth of the total number of members of the House, as provided under Article 100(3) of the Constitution.

>Resolution: It’s a formal expression of the sense, will or action of a House and can be broadly divided into three categories: those which express an opinion of the House, which the government is not bound to give effect to; those which have statutory effect such that, if adopted, it is binding on the government and has the force of law; those that a House passes to lay down a procedural rule or address a situation for which no specific rule is laid dowm. These have the force of law and their validity cannot be challenged in any court of law.

Advertisement

>Starred Question: A parliamentary question is the key means for MPs to elicit information from the government on a matter of urgent public importance. A starred question is one which is distinguished by an asterisk in the list of questions submitted by an MP. These denote matters on which an oral answer is sought from a minister. A maximum of 20 questions are included in the list of Starred Questions for any given day. There are also, among others, unstarred questions: As the name suggests, these do not carry the asterisk mark and are meant to be responded to in writing. Written answers given by ministers are deemed to have been laid on the Table of the House at the end of Question Hour; short notice questions: Posed on a matter of urgent public importance at a notice of less than 10 clear days. These are asked and answered soon after the Question Hour.

Advertisement

>Whip: MP/MPs of the ruling party/parties and opposition parties who are tasked with “performing specified functions and form vital links in the internal organisation of a party inside Parliament". Whips are assigned the authority by their parties to ensure that party members in the House are all on the same page when it comes to its agenda and stand on different issues, including on voting on crucial Bills. Action can be taken against an MP for disobeying the Whip.

Advertisement

>Zero Hour: The period immediately following Question Hour and laying of papers and before any listed business is taken up in the House. It’s called ‘zero hour’ since it normally commences at around 12 noon. To raise matters during ‘zero hour’, prior notice has to be given on the same morning with the discretion lying with the presiding officer whether to allow the raising of the matter.

Advertisement

(Source: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, media reports)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.