Explained | Covid Norm Violations, Walkie-Talkies: Why Aung San Suu Kyi Faces Over 100 Yrs in Prison

Nobel Peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi has been handed a four-year jail term, commuted to two years by Myanmar’s military ruler, as courts heard the first of the close to a dozen cases she was slapped with following a coup in February this year. The cases are widely seen as being contrived to keep Suu Kyi out of power even as the country’s military rulers lead a brutal crackdown on pro-democracy protests.

What Are The Charges She Faces?

The Myanmar junta is reported to have brought a total of 11 charges against Suu Kyi, which are widely perceived as being trumped-up and part of the ploy to keep her out of politics and the public eye. Suu Kyi has denied all the charges with the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet condemning the proceedings as a “sham trial".

The cases that led to the four-year sentence on December 6 involved charges of Suu Kyi violating Covid safety protocols — BBC said “she had waved to supporters while wearing a mask and face shield" — and for inciting protesters by spreading false and inflammatory content, the latter referring to social media posts on her National League for Democracy (NLD) party’s Facebook page, the junta authorities holding her responsible for content posted after she and other party leaders were detained by the military.

Suu Kyi, who is being held at an undisclosed location, is due again in court next week when prosecutors will take up charges that her staff was found to be in possession of walkie-talkie sets that they were not authorised to import or use.

She is also facing charges related to corruption and violation of the official secrets act. Reports say that if found guilty of all the charges levelled against her, Suu Kyi faces a total jail term of more than 100 years.

When Was She Arrested?

The latest phase of detention that Suu Kyi has been subjected to can be seen as a continuation of her mostly frosty ties with Myanmar’s military leaders, who had held her under house arrest on and off for 15 years between 1989 and 2010.

After years of authoritarian rule, Suu Kyi’s NLD finally fought its first general elections in 2015 in Myanmar, which the party won in a landslide. But when NLD was allowed to form the government — the military made sure it retained considerable power under a constitution adopted in 2008 — Suu Kyi was not allowed to lead it under a constitutional stipulation that barred her for having children who are foreign nationals.

But a special post of state counsellor was created for her and she was regarded as being the de facto leader of the government. Incidentally, Win Myint, the Myanmarese president under NLD rule was also convicted along with Suu Kyi for four years under the same charges on December 6.

Her arrest and the military coup in December 2020 came right after NLD won a subsequent general election with an even bigger majority than in 2015. However, the military claimed that the elections were rigged and, on the day that the Myanmar parliament was set to convene for its new session, on February 1, 2021, it seized power and put Suu Kyi and other top leaders under house arrest. The slew of charges against Suu Kyi would subsequently follow.

What Has Been Suu Kyi’s Political Trajectory?

For leading Myanmarese peoples’ struggle for democracy by walking the path of peaceful protests shown by leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther King Jr. Suu Kyi was conferred with the Nobel Peace Prize in 1991 for “for her non-violent struggle for democracy and human rights" when she was still under house arrest.

Suu Kyi is the daughter of Aung San, the icon of the Myanmarese independence movement, who was assassinated months before the country won independence from the British in 1947. Suu Kyi had in 1960 moved to New Delhi with her mother, who had been appointed as the ambassador to India, with her growing years and adulthood spent mostly in the US and UK.

Her political career began in 1988, when a visit back to Myanmar to attend to her ailing mother coincided with massive pro-democracy protests as people took to the streets against the military leaders who had ruled the country since 1962.

After Myanmarese military fired on protesters, leaving hundreds dead, Suu Kyi issued a call for democracy in her first public speech before a crowd in capital Yangon before going on to found the NLD later that year.

But in July 1989 she was placed under house arrest, which would continue periodically for 15 of the next 22 years. In 1990, elections were held in the country in which NLD won a massive mandate only for the military government to cancel the result and refuse to hand over power.

Suu Kyi lost her husband, the British national Michael Aris, to cancer in 1999, but could not go to meet him in the UK over fears that the junta may not allow her back into Myanmar if she left the country. She was finally released from detention in 2010, days after the military-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party won the country’s first general elections in 20 years. Suu Kyi’s NLD had boycotted the polls, saying the rules were unfair.

The 2015 elections and her party sweeping to power would follow after the military government reviewed election laws.

But Suu Kyi would find herself in the eye of a storm over the country’s persecution of Muslim Rohingya minority following an outbreak of violence in 2017 and alleged genocide carried out by Myanmarese soldiers. Suu Kyi’s defence of the military actions in preliminary legal proceedings at the International Court of Justice led to widespread dismay in the international community and exposed her to severe criticism.

What Happens Now?

The United Nations and the international community has strongly condemned the 2021 coup by the Myanmar military and her sentencing in the first of the cases she faces has led to renewed calls for the military to free her and the other leaders who have been arrested.

The UN human rights investigator for Myanmar is reported to have urged that the “international community must take stronger action to support the people of Myanmar by denying the junta the revenue and weapons that they need to continue their illegitimate grip on the people of Myanmar".

Criticising Suu Kyi’s sentencing as an attempt to “stifle opposition and suppress freedom and democracy", the UK called on the Myanmarese military to “release political prisoners, engage in dialogue and allow a return to democracy".

India has said that it is “disturbed" by the recent verdicts, adding that it supports a “democratic transition in Myanmar". A spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, “We believe that the rule of law and the democratic process must be upheld. Any development that undermines these processes and accentuates differences is a matter of deep concern."

But the Myanmarese military leaders appear unfazed by the censure with the ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights (APHR), a group of Southeast Asian MPs, noting the “the junta’s continuing contempt for ASEAN" given that it has refused to implement a peace plan facilitated by the regional grouping that calls for initiating dialogue with protesters seeking a restoration of democracy in the country.

More than 1,300 people have been killed in the violent crackdown launched by the Myanmar military since the February coup with more than 10,000 pro-democracy protesters having been put in jail.

