EXPLAINED: Data Architecture For Digital Agriculture. What Agristack Push Can Mean For Farming In India

Doubling farm incomes by 2022 has been a much stressed goal of the Narendra Modi government. To achieve that objective, policy circles have spoken of the need for bringing about a ‘Green Revolution 2.0’, the label clearly pointing to a digital base for driving a rise in farm incomes. To that extent, the Centre has started work on ‘Agristack’, a digital ecosystem for end-to-end delivery of services to farmers. However, issues have been flagged regarding the use of data and how it is leveraged, especially with concerns surrounding the digital literacy of the Indian farming community. The introduction of new farm laws to open up the market for agricultural produce has led to months-long protests. So, how is the Centre going about its Agristack plans?

What Is AgriStack?

The digital transformation of Indian agriculture through the use of cutting edge technology is the watchword for the creation of Agristack and the IDEA blueprint that undergirds it.

A consultation paper on IDEA put out by the Union Ministry of Agriculture in June this year cites a World Bank report that points to the “need for the agriculture sector to embrace digital technologies. “The digital revolution — and the data it generates — are key to building an agriculture and food system that is efficient, environmentally sustainable, equitable, and able to link the world’s 570 million farms with 8 billion consumers," the report says.

Agristack thus is being described as a “digital ecosystem" for agriculture that is intended to lead to enhanced farm incomes through the use of technology, mainly by “removing the bottleneck of inconsistent information". Reports say that Agristack will create “a unified platform for farmers to provide them end-to-end services across the agriculture food value chain".

The framework for Agristack is to be finalised as part of the ‘India Digital Ecosystem of Agriculture (IDEA)’, which will lay down the architecture for the digital initiative and “serve as a foundation to build innovative agri-focused solutions leveraging emerging technologies to contribute effectively in creating a better ecosystem for agriculture in India". The Centre says that this ecosystem in turn will help it ensure “effective planning towards increasing the income of farmers in particular and improving the efficiency of the agriculture sector as a whole".

How Will It Work?

The Agriculture Ministry said in a statement in August 2021 that it has as a first step already initiated the building of a “federated farmers’ database that would serve as the core of the envisaged Agristack".

At the outset, this database is linking the land records of farmers across the country with data related to programmes like PM Kisan, Soil Health Card and Pradhan Mantri Crop Insurance Scheme — which are available with the government — also being integrated while the “process of inclusion of other data is going on".

Digital rights outfit Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF) said that under the Agristack mechanism, “each farmer will be provided with a digital ID, which will be linked to their Aadhaar number" and that data for Agristack “may include personal details, profile of land held, production details, and financial details". The ministry has said that a database with the details of about 5 crore farmers has been prepared so far and that it will “soon be completed by incorporating the details of all landholding farmers".

The ministry told Parliament in July this year that utilising the data it already possesses on a “selective basis", it is collaborating with leading tech and agritech companies and startups to develop Proof of Concepts (PoCs) for the Agristack initiative. The collaboration, it said, is on a “pro-bono basis for a period of one year" with the PoCs intended to offer clues as to “the solutions that can be built using available data". If found beneficial to the farmers, such PoCs would be scaled up at the national level, it added.

Reports say that five companies have signed MoUs with the Centre to work on different segments to capture the potential of Agristack. Among these companies is Microsoft, which is working on creating the Unified Farmer Service Interface, which will provide the wire-frame for the initiative.

The Centre said that Microsoft “has come forward to start a pilot project in selected 100 villages in 10 districts of 6 states… to develop farmer interface for smart and well-organised agriculture, including post-harvest management and distribution". The project — the states involved are Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh — will run for one year and the participants “will bear the cost on their own", it added. Enhancing farm incomes is the key outcome being pursued with the Centre saying that the project will reduce input costs for farmers and make farming easy.

Among the other year-long pilots effected as part of the Agristack project is one involving ESRI for the creation and launch of a ‘National Agriculture Geo Hub’ and another that will have Amazon Web Services put together digital services and an “innovation ecosystem linked with digital agriculture in the agricultural value chain".

Agribazar is collaborating with the Department of Agriculture for a pilot in the three states of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan to promote digital agriculture while Patanjali is working on agricultural management and farmer services in 3 districts, Haridwar in Uttarakhand, Hamirpur in Uttar Pradesh and Moraina in Madhya Pradesh.

How Will It Help?

The IFF says that Agristack will help address issues of lack of access to credit and information for farmers and also provide solutions on everything from pest infestation, crop wastage, poor price discovery, and yield forecasting.

The agriculture ministry has said that the centralised farmers database to be created as part of Agristack — which will be linked with land records of farmers across the country to generate unique farmer IDs — will allow details regarding all benefits and assistance extended to farmers to be kept at one place so that “it can be a source of information for providing benefits to the farmers in future".

Spelling out the benefits that Agristack can offer, the ministry has said in its consultation paper that it will help the farmer take “informed decisions on what crop to grow, what variety of seed to buy, when to sow, and what best practices to adopt to maximise the yield". Further, the other players in the agriculture supply chain can use the database to “plan their production and logistics on precise and timely information". Agristack will enable farmers find out “whether to sell or store their produce, and when, where and at what price to sell", it adds.

What Are The Concerns Flagged With Agristack?

Given that Agristack involves the collection of wide-ranging and deep data on virtually all aspects of agriculture, concerns of safety and equity have been raised by activists and farmers’ bodies. Data is being described as the new oil and access to the rich information that Agristack promises to throw up is raising issues of use of information to the exclusion and disadvantage of the farming community, especially in the light of the absence, so far, of strong data protection laws in India.

While the ministry consultation paper says that Agristack will enable farmers to get “the benefits of innovative solutions and personalised services driven by emerging technologies with protection of privacy", IFF sees its proposed framework as raising “serious questions related to privacy".

“Farms generate a huge amount of data in their daily operations, and so are fertile ground for agritech and fintech firms. Thus, in their quest to provide farmers with better services, they may end up harvesting and processing farm data without the consent of the farmer, leading to a situation where, ‘banks and insurance companies [know] more about the incomes and businesses of farms than the individual farmers themselves’," it says.

Further, given asymmetries in digital literacy between the different components of the agricultural ecosystem, IFF adds, “farmers may also be unable to adequately judge the value of their data and so may end up with compensation that is incommensurate with the same".

Another issue flagged with the process of creation of Agristack is the reported lack of consultation with the critical stakeholders. While the Centre said in June that it has prepared the consultation paper “with a view to keep farmers at the centre of agro-ecology by promoting free digital technologies" and is seeking “the comments of agriculture experts, farmers, IT experts and general public" with the the final document to serve as the “guide for the digital agriculture sector in the coming years", farmers’ bodies have said that they were not taken along on the process.

A member of the Alliance for Sustainable and Holistic Agriculture (ASHA) was reported as having said that “the developments are taking place in a policy vacuum with respect to data privacy of farmers and other related issues". It is said to have joined scores of other farmers’ outfits to write to the ministry flagging their concerns. It has also been pointed out that the database may lead to exclusion of landless labourers and other agricultural workers.

