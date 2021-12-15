EXPLAINED: How NASA's Parker Solar Probe 'Touched' The Sun, And Lives To Tell The Tale

It has been described as a “major step" for the solar probe that NASA launched three years back and “one giant leap for solar science". The Parker Solar Probe is literally said to have come into contact with particles that form the outer surface of the Sun as it seeks to unravel the mysteries of the Earth’s closest star and the source of all energy on this planet. As the spacecraft stays the course to get closer still to the great ball of fire, here’s what you need to know about the mission.

What Is The Parker Solar Probe?

The only spacecraft launched by US space agency NASA that is named after a living person, the Parker Solar Probe was sent out in August 2018 on a perilous journey to the Sun, the star that is closest to the Earth, with a goal “to make repeated, and ever closer, passes of the Sun".

The average distance between the Earth and Sun is close to 150 million km — average distance because Earth’s orbit around the Sun is not a perfect circle but an ellipse and the oval-shaped route that our planet takes means the actual distance from the star is not always constant.

To reach the Sun, the Parker probe has to rely on the Venus’ gravity and will be completing “seven flybys over nearly seven years to gradually bring its orbit closer to the Sun". The spacecraft is flying at blinding speeds with NASA saying that at its closest approach, it will hurtle around the Sun at more than 690,000 kmph, “fast enough to get from Washington DC to Tokyo in under a minute".

Through this mission, “facing brutal heat and radiation conditions", the probe is aimed at “providing unprecedented, close-up observations of the star we live with".

Did It Actually Touch The ‘Surface’ Of The Sun?

As NASA’s Thomas Zurbuchen pointed out in a blog, “what it means to ‘touch’ the Sun requires some defining, since the Sun doesn’t have a solid crust like Earth". But the reason the space agency is claiming the Parker probe made contact with the surface of the Sun — the event occurred in April this year, but scientists could only confirm it after studying the data — is that it was found to have sampled particles “that were not part of the supersonic solar wind, but the slower-moving solar atmosphere itself".

To simplify, while it doesn’t have a solid surface, the Sun does possess “an invisible boundary where solar material stops being ‘stuck’ to the Sun, and instead is free to decouple from its source and escape outwards" — a phenomenon known as solar wind, understanding which is a critical objective of the mission. This boundary is called the Alfven critical surface, after Swedish Nobel Prize winner Hannes Alfven, who made many notable contributions to plasma physics.

What the probe has achieved — three years after launch — is to fly through the Sun’s upper atmosphere, or the corona to assess its photosphere, or the outer envelope. On April 28, as it pursued its eighth flyby of the Sun, the Parker probe managed to come as close as 13 million km from the solar surface, finally entering the solar atmosphere for the first time.

The probe will continue flybys around Venus to spiral closer to the Sun for four more years to eventually reach as close as 6 million km from its surface. Over the seven years during which the mission lasts, the spacecraft will complete 24 orbits around the Sun. “If the distance between Earth and the Sun was the length of a football field, the spacecraft would be around 4 yards from the end zone," at its closest approach to Sun, NASA said.

But Shouldn’t The Spacecraft Get Reduced To Ashes That Close To The Sun?

NASA says that while it has sought to get close to the Sun for more than 60 years, the requirement for sending a spacecraft into the over temperatures of over a million degrees Celsius, which is how hot the corona is said to be, has only been now “finally possible with cutting-edge thermal engineering advances that can protect the mission on its dangerous journey".

The Parker probe uses a 4.5-inch-thick carbon-composite shield that ensures that when the front of the spacecraft reaches temperatures of nearly 1,400 degrees Celsius at its closest approach to the Sun, its interior “will remain near room temperature". The suite of instruments on board comprises four instruments designed to study magnetic fields, plasma and energetic particles, and image the corona and solar wind.

How Will The Mission Help?

The solar matter that escapes the Sun’s surface and manages to cross the Alfven line carries with it the Sun’s magnetic fields and is known as solar wind — which travels outwards at speeds of a million miles per hour — and is a component of the so-called ‘space weather’ that affects all the planets and space throughout our solar system.

Scientists say that the biggest of these outbursts from the Sun’s surface can travel as far as the Earth, and beyond, in a jiffy and is known to disrupt telecoms and satellites that prop up essential communications systems. Knowing how these solar winds are created and escape the Sun’s surface can show us strategies to be better prepared against such events.

“Just as landing on the Moon allowed scientists to understand how it was formed, touching the very stuff the Sun is made of will help scientists uncover critical information about our closest star and its influence on the solar system," NASA said.

NASA said that what the Parker Solar Probe finds inside the corona will allow scientists to fathom mysteries like why “the Sun’s atmosphere is some hundreds of times hotter than its surface".

But the more practical knowledge will be in the form of clues as to “how solar eruptions accelerate particles to such energies that they can pose a hazard for astronauts and technology in space". Knowing this will help in the protection of artificial satellites as well as astronauts, who would face “dangerous radiation exposure during potential human space flight missions exploring the Moon and Mars".

