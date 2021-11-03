EXPLAINED: How October Air Was Different In Delhi And What's In Store With The Coming Of Winter

A day ahead of Diwali 2021, the overall air quality in Delhi had fallen to the ‘very poor’ category. The concentration of PM 2.5 — the main pollutant — and PM 10 were in the ‘poor’ and ‘very poor’ category, respectively, with the dip in air quality to persist in the post-Diwali period. But ahead of the onset of winter this year, Delhi experienced its cleanest air in over three years in October. While weather-related factors have been credited for the city’s spell of good air, experts have warned that come winter, it would be back to bad air days for Delhi’s residents. Here’s what you need to know.

Why Was It An Unprecedented October For Delhi’s Air?

Delhi is said to have breathed its cleanest air in October in at least the last four years since the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) began compiling substantial data on air quality. Reports added that October 2021 also saw the city record its first ‘good air’ day of the year while there were no ‘very poor’ or ‘severe’ air quality days, which has never been the case in recent years.

Reports said that CPCB updates this year are in stark contrast with data from the same period in earlier years. Despite Covid-19 pandemic-related curbs in 2020, the national is said to have logged nine ‘very poor’ quality days in 2020 which, surprisingly, was higher than that in 2019 but comparable to the data for 2018.

An Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 50 or below is classified as ‘good’ and that between 51 and 100 as ‘satisfactory’. When the AQI reading is between 101 and 200, air quality is classified as being ‘moderate’ while it dips into the ‘Poor’ category when the index score is between 201 to 300. ‘Very poor’ air quality is when the AQI ranges between 301 and 400 while anything between 401 to 500 is termed ‘severe’.

How Did It Happen?

According to news agency PTI, the average AQI score for Delhi in October 2021 was 173, which puts it in the ‘moderate’ category. It was the best that the air in the national capital has been in over the past four years in the same period — average AQI was 265 in October 2020, 234 in 2019 and 264 in 2018.

CPCB data also showed that Delhi notched up three days when the air quality was ‘satisfactory’ whereas there were no such days in October last year.

Experts say that the main reason behind the dramatically improved air quality is the phase of record rainfall that the NCR was witness to this year, which kept particulate matter down and, more importantly, prevented the burning of crop stubble in the farm belts in the neighbouring states of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan.

Delhi gauged 122.5mm rainfall in October, the highest for the month since 1956, when the India Meteorological Department says the city recorded showers of 236.2mm.

What’s The Forecast For The Winter?

Experts say that notwithstanding the outstanding October 2021 air, the NCR is headed for a dip in air quality as winter approaches with Diwali being seen as the marker for the beginning of a deterioration. A drop in temperatures, and a rise in incidents of stubble burning are being already pointed out as factors that would combine to bring about a decline in the air quality.

“Because of frequent rains, most farmers didn’t get to burn crop stubble, and now they have an even shorter window to dispose of crop waste," Anumita Roychowdhury, an executive director at the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), was quoted as telling Bloomberg.

Noting the tendency of air quality in Delhi-NCR “to aggravate during the winter season", the Union Environment Ministry said that the sources of poor air quality are diversified and, apart from the seasonal burning of crop stubble, includes “other continuous emission sources such as vehicular, thermal power plants and other industrial emissions".

Even as Delhi lapped up the October air, the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences’ forecasting agency SAFAR had warned about the impending stubble-burning season, saying that “fire counts are gradually increasing and wind direction is favourable and coming from north-west direction at transport level for intrusion".

That had seen Delhi CM Kejriwal claim that the increase in pollution was “due to stubble burning in neighbouring states". He had added that “farmers in neighbouring states are compelled to burn stubble as their governments are doing nothing for them".

What Is Being Done To Check Dip In Air Quality?

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav held a meeting in Delhi in September with ministers and officials from the states of Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and to assess the preparedness regarding the implementation of measures to prevent and control air pollution in NCR.

Among the measures discussed, which were said to be “at various stages of… implementation, but will help in providing an enabling environment towards abatement of air pollution in Delhi-NCR", were bio-decomposition of crop stubble in the states of UP, Haryana, Delhi and Punjab and mandatory use of bio-mass with 50 per cent paddy straw as a supplemental fuel in thermal power plants in NCR.

The meeting was told that while UP is going for bio-decomposition of crop stubble spread over 10 lakh acres Haryana had earmarked 1 lakh acres for such action while Punjab (5 lakh acres) and Delhi (4,000 acres) were also taking similar steps.

