EXPLAINED: How The Assisted Reproductive Technology Bill Aims To Regulate A Growing Sector In India

The Lok Sabha has passed the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2020, in the first week of Winter Session 2021 with the proposed legislation now moving to Rajya Sabha. The Upper House has to also clear the Surrogacy Bill, upon which the operationalisation of the ART Bill depends. It has been noted that with the ART Bill becoming law, “27.5 million infertile couples will be more sure of the ethical practices in ART in ART clinics and banks". Here’s what you need to know.

Why Was Legislation To Regulate ARTs Deemed Necessary?

To begin with, the parliamentary standing committee on the Surrogacy Regulation Bill — it was first introduced in 2016 but went through multiple iterations and is yet to clear Rajya Sabha, with latest amendments proposed in 2020 — had recommended that a law be brought in for the regulation of assisted reproduction technology clinics and banks along with the Surrogacy Regulation Bill. Before that the Law Commission had in 2009 called for “an active legislative intervention to facilitate correct uses" of ART.

The statement of objects and reasons for the Bill notes that the use of ART in India has “grown by leaps and bounds in the last few years" and the country has “over the years become one of the major centres of this global fertility industry, with reproductive medical tourism becoming a significant activity".

Noting that ART clinics in India offer ART services ranging from gamete donation, intrauterine insemination, in-vitro fertilisation, intra-cytoplasmic sperm injection to pre-implantation genetic diagnostic and gestational surrogacy, etc., it adds that despite “so much activity in India, there is yet no standardisation of protocols and reporting is still very inadequate".

It said that the proposed law would address that lacuna and its aim is “mainly to protect" women and children from exploitation vis-a-vis the use of ART.

When Will The ART Law Become Operational?

It must be kept in mind that the ART Bill, which is bound for the Upper House after clearing Lok Sabha, can only become operational after the Surrogacy Regulation Bill, which too is pending in Rajya Sabha becomes law.

The ART law envisages that the national board and state board for regulating the said activities “shall be the same board as proposed in the Surrogacy Bill". It was, in fact, pointed out in Lok Sabha that since the surrogacy Bill is pending in the Upper House, the ART Bill could not be taken up for discussion. But the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said with the surrogacy Bill having already been passed by Lok Sabha, both the Bills can now be taken up in the Upper House together.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla ruled that since the surrogacy Bill is not pending in Lok Sabha, the ART (Regulation) Bill, 2021, can be taken up and passed by the Lower House.

What Does The Proposed Bill Say?

Among the key goals of the Bill is to provide insurance cover to the oocyte donor and protect her from multiple embryo implantation, says a legislative note on the Bill prepared by the Lok Sabha Secretariat. Also, it aims to ensure that children born through ART are provided all rights equivalent to that of a biological child. Oocyte is a cell in the ovary that may undergo division to form an ovum, a mature female reproductive cell that can give rise to an embryo after fertilisation by a male cell.

The Bill says that ART means all techniques that attempt to facilitate a pregnancy by handling the sperm or the oocyte outside the human body and transferring the gamete or the embryo into the reproductive tract of a woman while an ART clinic is defined as any facility carrying out the ART-related procedures.

A “commissioning couple", the Bill adds, is an infertile married couple who approach an ART clinic or assisted reproductive technology bank for obtaining services.

The Bill says that only a woman above the legal age of marriage and below the age of 50 years can avail of ART services while a man seeking such assistance has to be above the legal age of marriage and below the age of 55 years. Further, it specifies that an oocyte donor shall be an ever married woman having at least one live child of her own with a minimum age of three years. Such a woman can donate oocytes only once in her life and not more than seven oocyte shall be retrieved from her.

As for ART clinics, the proposed law mandates that they shall provide professional counselling to a commissioning couple about all the implications and chances of success of ART procedures and also share with them the advantages, disadvantages and cost of the procedures, medical side-effects and risks, including that of multiple pregnancy. They are required also to go over the possibility of adoption and any such other matter that would be of help to the couple in arriving at an informed decision.

ART clinics and ART banks are also to be tasked with the duty of conducting pre-implantation genetic testing to “screen the human embryo for known, pre-existing, heritable or genetic diseases or for such other purposes as may be prescribed" although the Bill states that “no sex selection would be permitted".

It says that violation of the provisions on sex selection will attract a prison term of not less than five years and up to 10 years or a fine of not be less than Rs 10 lakh and up to Rs 25 lakh or with both. For abandonment or exploitation of the child/children, selling embryos/gametes, exploitation of commissioning woman and couple, the punishment can involve a jail term ranging between eight and 12 years and with fine of not less than Rs 10 lakh that may go up to RS 20 lakh.

Can Single Women Opt For ART Services?

During the discussions on the ART Bill in Lok Sabha, minister Mandaviya said that, “obviously, a single woman can take benefit of this… there is no problem" even as some MPs raised the issue of members of the LGBT community and single men availing of ART services.

It was reported that MPs flagged the exclusion of single parents and the LGBTQ community from using the procedure with NCP’s Supriya Sule pointing out that besides couples, there are others who want to have a child, especially the LGBTQ community and single men. She noted that because of adoption rules of 2017, single men cannot adopt a girl and that is why they cannot avail of the ART Bill’s benefits.

