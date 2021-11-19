EXPLAINED: How The Centre Said Farms Laws Would Help And Why They Were Met With Protests

The three contentious farm laws that have been at the centre of protests in northern India that have lasted for over a year are to be repealed, PM Narendra Modi told the nation on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak. The move comes ahead of crucial elections in UP and Punjab, which have been at the eye of the protests that began with the introduction of the laws last year. Here’s a look at what they said and why farmers were adamant that they needed to be repealed.

What Has Been The Trajectory Of The Farm Laws?

As PM Modi noted in his Gurpurab address, the three farm laws were brought in with a focus on especially helping out small farmers, who make up the vast majority of cultivators in India. While the Centre had maintained that the farming community across the country was mostly in favour of the laws — which were enacted in the 2020 Monsoon session of Parliament — protests that erupted over their passage have continued for over a year at Delhi’s borders and in neighbouring states.

Immediately upon the launch of protests the Centre sought to engage with farmers’ groups to address their apprehensions, but multiple rounds of talks failed to yield any result as the standoff worsened. The Centre’s offer to amend the laws was rejected by the protesting farmers, who pressed for their total repeal.

In December last year, the Rakesh Tikait-led Bharatiya Kisan Union moved the Supreme Court against the three farm laws. A month later, the top court stayed the implementation of the farm laws and appointed a four-member panel to suggest recommendations on the legislations through consultations with all stakeholders.

What Are The Three Laws?

The first of the three laws — Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 — paves the way for farmers to sell their produce outside mandis as mandated under the states’ Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee laws (APMC Acts). The law was designed to override all state-level APMC laws and took away the power of state governments to levy fees, cess, or any other charge on farmers’ produce.

The ability to engage in barrier-free intra-state and inter-state trade of agricultural produce and the absence of any taxes on such transactions was intended to bring higher profits to farmers. The Centre had said that the law would open up trade agricultural produce since it placed no requirement for any licence for persons seeking to deal with farmers — as existed under the APMC system.

The Farmers’ (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, the second of the new laws, lays down a framework for farmers to engage in contract farming, enabling them to directly enter into an agreement with a buyer before the sowing season for selling their produce at a pre-determined price.

This law says that practically any entity, from individuals to companies, can enter into such contracts, providing for a dispute resolution mechanism that included the sub-divisional magistrate and an appellate authority.

The third law, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020, curbs the power of the government in respect of production and maintenance of stocks of specific commodities. The Act removes cereals, pulses, oilseeds, edible oils, onion, and potatoes from the list of essential commodities, which means that no caps would be placed on their stocks that can be held by private players except under extraordinary circumstances, like war, famine, extraordinary price rise, or natural calamity.

Why Were Farmers Against The Three Laws?

Protesting farmers highlighted a slew of issues with the new farm laws. On the abolition of the APMC mandi system and the absence of price thersholds for contract farming, the farmers said that would lead to an end of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system, thus doing away with a facility that promised them an assured price for their produce.

They also said that the abolition of the mandi system would leave them at the mercy of corporates and private players as they would have to rely on them for the sale of their produce. It was also pointed out that farmers could still sell their produce across state borders, upon the payment of a levy and the new law would only strengthen the hand of the corporates.

Further, the abolition of the APMC system would also mean a major revenue loss for the states, especially the likes of Punjab and Haryana, which were the focal point of the protests.

As for contract farming, the farmers said the law exposed them to manipulation and exploitation by big corporate players and that they lacked the resources to take on big firms in case of any trade dispute.

On the essential supplies law, they said that the removal of stock limits would mean that big players would be able to hoard agricultural produce and price out farmers, forcing them to sell their produce at rates dictated by the corporates.

