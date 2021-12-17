EXPLAINED: Kineret, Xevudy. New Drugs Okayed In EU To Expand Arsenal Against Covid As Cases Surge Again

The UK has just registered its highest daily rise in Covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic early last year, prompting a nervous France to announce curbs for travellers from across the English Channel. Amid the surge in cases, the European Union (EU)’s drug regulator has okayed two new drugs to counter the virus that keeps displaying an ability to give the slip to vaccines and treatments even if it is not entirely immune to them. One is an arthritis drug, the other a monoclonal antibody therapy. Here’s what you need to know.

What Are The Drugs That EU Has Cleared?

The latest to be cleared by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) are the antiviral Xevudy created by British pharma giant GSK in collaboration with Vir Biotechnology and Kineret, an arthritis drug made by Swedish company Sobi.

Vaccines are largely seen as being able to do their job of preventing serious infection and hospitalisation, but with new variants habitually raising concerns about the ability of the virus to escape antibody protection, the need to have drugs for effectively treating infections is seen as being key to countries’ efforts to leave the pandemic behind.

Reports said that with the nod to these two drugs, the EU has now okayed six medicines for use against Covid-19. The other approved treatments are Regeneron-Roche’s antibody cocktail Ronapreve, Celltrion’s antibody drug Regkirona, Roche’s arthritis drug RoActemra and Gilead’s antiviral infusion remdesivir.

Regeneron Roche’s Ronapreve, a combination of monoclonal antibodies casirivimab and imdevimab that are administered together for treating mild to moderate Covid-19 patients, has been cleared for emergency use in India as well. Reports say that the therapy is priced at Rs 1.19 lakh.

EU authorities are said to have warned of a “very high" risk that Omicron could become the dominant variant in the continent by early next year.

Reports said that while a small number of allergic reactions were seen, EMA ruled that Xevudy and Kineret’s benefits outweighed any risks. The final approval for the drugs would need to come from the European Commission (EC) with EMA saying it would recommend it to take a “rapid decision". EMA is also said to be reviewing AstraZeneca’s antibody cocktail and pills from Merck and Pfizer.

What Is Kineret?

The EMA says that Kineret, a drug used to treat “signs and symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis" has been cleared for treating Covid as “the medicine is considered to reduce the inflammation associated with Covid-19 and thus decrease lower airway damage, preventing development of severe respiratory failure".

EMA said that Kineret can be used for treating Covid in adult patients with pneumonia who have to be put on low or high-flow oxygen support and are at risk of developing severe respiratory failure.

The immunosuppressive effect that Kineret has is regarded as being of help in fighting the overreaction of the immune system known as cytokine storm, which some among those severely affected by Covid are known to suffer. Kineret, EMA said, reduces the activity of the immune system and is currently authorised in the EU for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions.

EMA said that a study involving 606 hospitalised adults with moderate or severe Covid-19 pneumonia had shown that the patients who received Kineret by injection under the skin along with standard of care “showed greater clinical symptom improvements… compared with those who received placebo plus standard of care". The ‘standard of care’, EMA said, for most patients included low or high-flow oxygen with some receiving the corticosteroid dexamethasone while some also received remdesivir.

Kineret reduced the risk of a patient’s condition worsening to more severe disease or death during the 28-day study period compared with placebo, it added.

What Is Xevudy?

In its statement authorising Xevudy, EMA said that it is the third monoclonal antibody recommended in the EU after Regkirona and Ronapreve and was cleared after findings that it “significantly reduces hospitalisation and deaths in patients with at least one underlying condition putting them at risk of severe Covid-19".

Monoclonal antibody drugs involve proteins that are designed to attach to a specific target in the pathogen, or virus. When it comes to the novel coronavirus, which causes Covid-19, it is the spike protein that studs its surface and allows the virus to invade and latch on to human cells.

EMA said that Xevudy, also called sotrovimab, is recommended for use in “adults and adolescents (from 12 years of age and weighing at least 40kg) who do not require supplemental oxygen and who are at increased risk of the disease becoming severe".

While most of the patients in the Xevudy study were “infected with the original Sars-CoV-2 virus" with some patients infected with variants including Alpha and Epsilon, laboratory studies show that Xevudy “is also expected to be active against other variants (including Omicron)".

