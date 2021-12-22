EXPLAINED: Putin's Warning Against 'Unfriendly Steps' And The Tensions On The Russia-Ukraine Border

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that his country has “every right" to “react harshly to unfriendly steps" as Moscow continues with a massive troop build-up on the border with Ukraine, sparking concerns of an imminent invasion of the country from which it had annexed Crimea in 2014, leading to strained ties ever since. Moscow is seen as being wary of closer ties between Ukraine and the US-led NATO and has sought guarantees against any expansion of the military alliance eastward. But US has maintained that it stands by Ukraine and has threatened unprecedented sanctions against Russia if it were to mount an invasion.

What Is Happening On The Russia-Ukraine Border?

At a meeting in early December in the Swedish capital Stockholm, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is said to have repeated to his Russian counterpart, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Washington’s call for Moscow to pull back troops from its western border with Ukraine.

According to a US government spokesperson, Blinken “made clear" that “should Moscow choose the path of military escalation, the… US and our allies are prepared to impose significant costs", although it was not clarified whether countermeasures would include some sort of military response.

Ukraine claims that more than 90,000 Russian troops are gathered on its border along with an array of heavy-armoured vehicles and electronic warfare systems. That has prompted Ukraine and the NATO allies to flag concerns that Russia may be planning an imminent invasion.

Moscow, on the other hand, argues that it is Ukraine that has brought more than 120,000 troops to the border and is plotting to recapture by force the territory under control of pro-Russian rebels in eastern Ukraine, an accusation that Kyiv denies.

What Has Led To Worsening Of Ties Between Russia And Ukraine?

Observers say that conflict and heightened tensions have persisted ever since the straining of ties between Kyiv and Moscow over the Russian annexation of Crimea in 2014. Russia also backs separatists who have seized a chunk of territory in eastern Ukraine and reports note that the conflict there has taken on an aspect of a stalemate amid constant shelling and skirmishes.

The Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) says that since the conflict began, there have been more than 10,000 civilian casualties while an estimated 1.5 people are internally displaced.

In fact, this is the second time this year that a military build-up has unfolded after April, when Russia is reported to have sent more than 100,000 troops to the border, sparking concern and condemnation from the international community.

While differences between Russia and Ukraine have played out as a matter of ethnic assertion, experts see the brewing crisis through the prism of geopolitics. Ukraine’s growing proximity to western Europe and NATO — it is not a part of either the European Union or NATO, but wants to join both and is a NATO ally at present — is a matter of concern for Moscow, which sees an eastward push by the US-led alliance as a direct challenge to its sphere of influence.

The Russian invasion of Crimea in 2014 had come at a time when the Ukrainian public was pushing for deeper economic ties with EU. A move in that direction had been scuppered by former Ukraine President Viktor Yanukovych, who would eventually flee the country amid protests, taking up exile in Russia. A month later, in March 2014, Russian forces moved into Crimea and seized control of the territory, basing its annexation on the result of a disputed local referendum that had seen Crimeans voting to join Russia.

The annexation meant Ukraine reached out to western powers and the US for support against Russia, something that Moscow has resented.

How Close Is Ukraine To NATO?

Kyiv has urged EU and NATO to prepare a sanctions package and sought enhanced military cooperation to deter Russian aggression. Moscow though is unwilling to countenance any push eastwards by NATO.

Putin has said in Moscow that any NATO military infrastructure in Ukraine would amount to a serious provocation and that he would seek “reliable and long-term security guarantees" from western countries that NATO will desist from extending its footprint eastward.

“In a dialogue with the US and its allies, we will insist on working out specific agreements that would exclude any further NATO moves eastward and the deployment of weapons systems that threaten us in close vicinity to Russian territory," Putin is reported to have said.

The border remains on edge despite a framework for maintaining peace that was signed between Russia and Ukraine in 2015 with France and Germany mediating in the discussions. However, the Minsk Accords, as the agreement is called, is said by experts to be unfavourable to Ukraine, which has held back on giving effect to its terms.

How Has US Reacted?

US Secretary of State Blinken has been forcefully reiterating Washington’s apprehensions over “evidence that Russia has made plans for significant aggressive moves against Ukraine". He told reporters at Stockholm that despite Russia’s denial of any plans to invade Ukraine, “we do know that he’s (Putin) putting in place the capacity to do so on short order, should he so decide".

Blinken said that Washington has made it clear that it “will respond resolutely, including with a range of high-impact economic measures that we have refrained from pursuing in the past".

The US diplomatic and military establishment though has not clarified what exactly the response would entail. Blinken said there would be “far-reaching and long-lasting consequences’ while Mark Milley, chairman of the US military joint chiefs of staff, has said that there are “significant national security interests of the US and of NATO member states at stake here if there was an overt act of aggressive action militarily by the Russians into a nation state that has been independent since 1991".

Russia for its part maintains that the western powers are engaging in a dangerous brinkmanship. “NATO refuses to constructively examine our proposals to de-escalate tensions and avoid dangerous incidents. On the contrary, the alliance’s military infrastructure is drawing closer to Russia’s borders. The nightmare scenario of military confrontation is returning," the Russian minister told the Stockholm conference.

Amidst the argument, Washington and Moscow have engaged in tit-for-tat expulsion of diplomats, the Russian foreign ministry said it was asking US embassy staff who’d been stationed more than three years in Moscow to leave Russia by January 31, a move that follows reports citing the Russian ambassador to the US as saying that 27 Russian diplomats and their families would leave the country on January 30 following an order by Washington.

Russia is already under sanctions from the US for its annexation of Crimea while the White House has approved sales of military weaponry to Ukraine and has also reportedly provided it with a billion dollars in defensive aid.

What Efforts Are Being Made To Defuse Tensions?

All stakeholders have stressed on the need for dialogue to cool tensions even as they have stuck to their respective positions. Following the meeting between Blinken and Lavrov, Russia had called for “contact" between Putin and Biden, with the Russian foreign minister complaining that there was “no movement on bilateral affairs, which are more and more reaching an acute crisis phase".

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, too, has stressed on the need for dialogue, saying that direct talks were important with Moscow.

Days after the Stockholm meet, Putin and Biden held a virtual chat in which the US President is learnt to have told his Russian counterpart that Washington stands firmly behind Ukraine and that the US and its European allies would respond with strong economic measures if Russia were to invade its neighbour.

While Putin is reported to have expresses hope for “constructive and meaningful negotiations… which would ensure equal security for all", the Russian President has maintained that the country would not accept any more proximity between Ukraine and NATO. But Russia’s actions on the border did not amount to an ultimatum, and it’s only seeking legal guarantees against NATO expansion and weapons deployment in Ukraine, Putin has said.

While Putin said that “armed conflicts and bloodshed are absolutely not something we would choose", a senior Russian diplomat is reported to have revealed that Moscow and Washington have got in touch over the issue. The Russian state news agency RIA Novosti said military and security talks between US and Russian officials are ongoing in Vienna.

(An earlier version of this article was published on December 5)

