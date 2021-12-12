EXPLAINED: 'Rocket Science' To Control Weather. How Cloud Seeding Helps China Bring Rain, Clear Pollutants

China recently launched rockets into the sky to clear away clouds ahead of an event as part of the centenary celebrations of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party in July this year. It is natural to think that weather is something over which humans have no control, but the fact is that scientists have for decades pursued weather modification techniques that allows them to make rainfall happen and prevent hailstorms. China uses the technique to also bring down the level of particulate matter in the air, something that would resonate with the residents of pollution-stricken New Delhi. But is it even advisable, and possible, to manipulate the weather?

What Is Cloud Seeding?

Simply put, cloud seeding is a weather modification technique that works through a process of sprinkling some chemicals — usually particles of silver iodide (AgI) — among clouds. That has the effect of spurring cloud condensation, causing water droplets to cluster around, thus increasing the chance of precipitation.

It serves the purpose of causing rain and, at the same time, of clearing clouds from the sky, which is why this technique is also known ‘blue-skying’.

According to a 2004 article in the state-run China Daily, materials used for cloud seeding include silver iodide, some cooling liquid, dry ice and propane-colourless gas. It says that “scattering the material from above the cloud produces better results than doing it from below". Aircraft or rockets fired from the ground can serve to introduce the chemicals needed to catalyse rainfall.

The preparation to clear the skies for the Chinese Communist Party centenary event in Beijing was reported to have taken two hours overall and involved the firing of rockets carrying silver iodide into the sky.

There are other means of stimulating rainfall, too, with reports saying that the UAE, which is also experimenting with cloud seeding, uses drones to release an electrical charge into clouds, prompting them to condense and rain down.

While anthropogenic, or human-related activities, are blamed for precipitating the climate change crisis, attempts to control weather go back centuries, though the earliest of them relied more on voodoo and magic to get clouds to rain. Scientific research into manipulating weather, particularly cloud seeding, goes back to the 1940s.

But the field faced a drawback in that it had proved difficult to ascertain with any confidence whether artificial techniques were having an impact on making it rain. However, of late, scientists have been able to establish that cloud-seeding does actually help in stimulating rainfall.

How Does Cloud Seeding Help?

According to various sources, cloud seeding can help with everything from bringing down pollutants in the air to forestalling hail, reducing lightning, and driving away fog, apart from, of course, increasing the chance of rain or snowfall.

Reports say that along with bringing sunny blue skies to the Beijing celebrations, the July 1 cloud seeding operation also reduced the presence of pollutants in the air. The level of PM2.5 — with which New Delhi is well-acquainted — came down by more than two-thirds and the air quality index turned from ‘moderate’ to ‘good’ over the Chinese capital. But to combat pollution, Chinese officials say, cloud seeding is complemented by the shutting down of polluting industries and other tactics.

Countries have used cloud seeding to bring rain to arid areas and shoo away hail. The US is said to have used the technique since the 1950s in mountainous and dry regions of the country while China has resorted to it to also wipe skies clean during the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics.

The 2004 China Daily article said that cloud seeding had “reached a relatively advanced stage of application" in the country and “can be considered one of the technologies capable of contributing to the augmentation of freshwater supplies in arid regions".

China arguably has one of the largest cloud seeding and weather modification operation in place with reports saying that in the five years till 2017 Beiijing had spent more than USD 1.3 billion on the technology to induce more than 200 billion cubic meters of rain it wouldn’t have otherwise received.

In fact, in December 2020, the Chinese government said that “by 2035, China’s weather modification should arrive at a worldwide advanced level in terms of operation, technologies, and services" and that the “total area of artificial rainfall (snowfall) operation will reach beyond 5.5 million sq.km, and for hail suppression it should go beyond 580,000 sq.km".

How Does Cloud Seeding Work?

The Desert Research Institute (DRI), in Nevada, US, says that the silver iodide salts, or crystals, serve as a vital ingredient without which which rainfall cannot take place.

What clouds are made up of, it says, are tiny water droplets or ice crystals that form when water vapor in the atmosphere cools and condenses around a particle of dust or salt. “Without these particles, known as condensation nuclei, raindrops or snowflakes cannot form and precipitation will not occur", it points out.

But there also needs to be moisture in the air for cloud seeding to be successful by introducing the “condensation nuclei… providing a base for snowflakes or raindrops to form". DRI says that during dry periods cloud seeding cannot occur due to the absence of moisture-filled clouds while the cloud type also has a bearing on the ability to rain.

Does India Practice Cloud Seeding?

A report says that India started exploring cloud seeding strategies in the 1950s and efforts in that direction got a fresh impetus in 2018 with the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences investing in data collection and experiments although there is said to be no plan for a national programme on cloud seeding.

The Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) in Pune is said to be working on a project that can suggest guidelines for cloud seeding, called the Cloud-Aerosol Interaction and Precipitation Enhancement Experiment (CAIPEEX) while reports say that Maharashtra and Karnataka are looking to apply cloud seeding methods as a means to address deficient rainfall.

What Are The Concerns With Cloud Seeding?

Silver iodide is said to be present naturally in the environment “at low concentrations, and is not known to be harmful to humans or wildlife". But even if silver iodide appears to tick the box on safety — though it’s regarded as being safe from the environmental point of view, concerns haven’t entirely been ruled out over long-term exposure — there are practical issues surrounding its use.

Despite claims of more proof as to its efficacy, a big factor behind its limited uptake by countries continues to be that of measurability: it’s tough to say whether a particular location would anyway have received rainfall without the use of cloud seeding. The question is important also from the financial angle since cloud seeding, and other weather modification techniques, are expensive to follow. Experts wonder whether it would be better to use the millions that a country like China is said to spend annually on cloud seeding to pursue climate change mitigation strategies.

Cloud seeding can also give rise to mistrust and suspicions that one’s share of rain has been “stolen" by another, as has been the case in China, where “some towns were complaining of other towns stealing their rain by seeding clouds as they passed". To allay fears and address such allegations, Chinese officials have said they have issued regulations on clouding seeding to promote co-operation between provinces and regions.

DRI adds that cloud seeding may have the effect of bringing additional rainfall that a particular area is unable to cope with, leading to flooding and damage to property.

Are There Other Issues?

The European Parliament has seen concerns raised by members on cloud seeding on the grounds that “it remains an unproven method and a very dangerous one at scale, given that its actual impact on the climate is unknown". It also noted that part of the area covered under the Chinese weather modification programme includes the Tibetan plateau, “the weather conditions of which play a key role in the functioning of the monsoon cycle" even as there is “no information as to what impact these practices may have on the global climate".

A report by the Centre for Land Warfare Studies (CLAWS) in March 2020 says that China’s “increasing activities in weather modification" means India has to “take stock" of their impact vis-a-vis the Tibetan plateau. “If India fails to do so, there is a looming threat of unwarranted risks resulting from China’s cloud seeding practices". The report also speaks of “weather being used as a weapon in warfare".

