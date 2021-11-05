EXPLAINED: Shield Against Multiple Variants, Newer Coronaviruses. What 2nd Gen Covid Shots Are Aiming At

Zydus Cadila’s ZyCoV-D vaccine does not need a needle prick to be administered, while Serum Institute of India (SII) is partnering the US-based Novavax for the production of what will be the first protein subunit vaccine against the novel coronavirus. More than a year after the first vaccines were launched to fight the pandemic, the next generation of Covid vaccines are waiting in the wings that have sought to utilise the lessons from the swiftest rollout ever of shots against any disease to offer more long-term solutions to the novel coronavirus.

Why Do We Need 2nd Generation Vaccines?

About two dozen vaccines have been cleared by various health authorities and are at use around the world against the novel coronavirus. The World Health Organisation (WHO) informs that there are more than 120 candidates undergoing human trials while close to 200 more are in various stages of pre-clinical development.

The unprecedented scale and impact of the Covid-19 pandemic paved the way for the development and launch of vaccines at breakneck speeds, the accelerated timelines of their productions seeing multiple stages of research being pursued simultaneously. The result: rollout of vaccines at a fraction of the time they had traditionally taken before the pandemic.

So, after the first cases of an infection hitherto unknown to humans were diagnosed in China in December 2019, the new virus — Sars-CoV-2 — was identified and effective vaccines were created against it in a timespan of less than 12 months. Before the ones for Covid-19, the fastest vaccine ever launched was the mumps vaccine in the 1960s, which had stayed about four years in development.

Given the urgency, and thanks to years of prior research on novel vaccination platforms, scientists were able to put together vaccines the likes of which had never been used before outside of laboratories, case in point being the mRNA Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines that have been used by several countries, including US, as their primary jabs against the novel coronavirus.

But since these platforms were new and the virus they were fighting a “novel" one, there were still some unknowns that medical science finds itself contending with vis-a-vis Sars-CoV-2 and the vaccines against it. The second generation of Covid vaccines are being created to address some of these questions.

How Will 2nd Generation Vaccines Help?

Medical professionals, health bodies and agencies, scientists and researchers are all unanimous about how effective the existing vaccines against Covid-19 have been in limiting the impact of the pandemic and pointing to a way out of the worldwide crisis. Indeed, vaccines are considered to be the best bet against severe disease, hospitalisation and death and success against the pandemic is being seen through the prism of vaccine availability and rollout.

But as experts point out, though the first Covid-19 vaccines “have been very effective… there’s plenty of room for improvement, especially for dealing with new variants".

When the first vaccines were launched, there were many unknowns that medical science had to contend with. For instance, it was not known exactly how long immunity conferred by them would last, and how effective they would be against new variants. Further, while accelerated timelines did not mean corners were cut on safety, real world use of vaccines also provided fresh information on adverse events linked to the jabs.

As the data trickled in and new variants emerged, the need for booster doses was espoused by some health authorities with several countries having already rolled out additional doses for those who have completed their primary schedule of Covid vaccination.

The second generation vaccines, experts say, will thus need to address some specific concerns, first of which is regarding their ability to protect against any current and future variants. The first vaccines were created and tested against the initial dominant strain of Covid-19, but the emergence of new variants — like the Alpha (B.1.1.7), Beta (B.1.351), Gamma (P.1) and Delta (B.1.617.2) — gave rise to doubts whether the jabs would be equally effective against them. Although health experts say all jabs are successful in guarding against whatever variants have so far been discovered, their ability to evade immunity conferred by vaccines has not been ruled out.

Another factor that second generation vaccines are trying to address is linked to logistical ease since the requirement with some of the first vaccines of ultra-cold storage has meant that they have not been deemed suitable for use in countries with poor health systems.

What Are Some Of The Promising 2nd Generation Vaccines?

With experts saying that the world may never completely vanquish the novel coronavirus and instead would likely need to learn to live with it as the disease becomes endemic, the quest now is to find a vaccine that “can provide broad, long-term protection" against the virus.

A solution is to create a “universal coronavirus vaccine", one that can protect against all Sars-CoV-2 variants and other coronaviruses as well. Indeed, scientists are pursuing what are known as ‘multivariant vaccines’. One such shot in the works — developed by the US-based Gritstone — which targets “both the spike and non-spike proteins" of the novel coronavirus.

It is this spike protein that the virus uses to invade and latch on to human cells and all vaccines currently in use target this region of the virus to blunt its ability to infect humans. However, most of the significant variants express key changes in this spike protein, which scientists say can allow them to escape the protection provided by vaccines.

Then, there are even newer vaccine platforms being explored, like the self-amplifying RNA vaccines, which are much like the mRNA vaccines but with the crucial difference that they introduce genetic material from the virus directly into the body, turning human cells into workshops for churning out the spike protein, which the immune system then picks up on and targets.

Given the need for booster shots with mRNA vaccines — since the immunity conferred by them is seen waning over time — and the huge numbers of unvaccinated individuals globally for whose sake the WHO has been pleading with rich nations to put off administering boosters, saRNA vaccines represent a win-win situation. One such vaccine is being developed by Imperial College London, which experts say would not require a booster shot and can further be produced in huge quantities At low cost, thus providing a much-awaited solution for expanding vaccination coverage.

Novavax said it is the first protein subunit vaccine that is reportedly ready for roll-out, pending approvals. Subunit vaccines, like mRNA vaccines, too, are relatively easy to manufacture and come with the added advantage of being capable of storage at 2-8 degrees Celsius, which makes it easier to distribute in countries lacking advanced health systems.

The Ahmedabad-based Zydus Cadila, which has made the world’s first DNA plasmid vaccine — it has received an emergency use nod from the Indian drugs regulator but is yet to be deployed as part of the country’s vaccination drive — says it is based on a “rapid plug and play technology" that can be easily adapted to deal with mutations in the virus.

These are some of the examples of new vaccines against Covid-19, but the development of shots may not stop with the second generation. As one expert pointed out, “thinking further down the line, third-generation vaccines will be about managing Covid-19 long-term". These vaccines, which scientists may start working on within three to five years, would “cover and protect against multiple variants of Sars-CoV-2, and even against multiple coronaviruses".

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.