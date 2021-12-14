EXPLAINED: The Season Finale Playing In Skies Over Your Head. Geminid Meteor Shower, What It Is, How To Watch

It is an annual event that whose 2021 finale is set to run till December 17 with US space agency NASA saying that the show peaks on “the night of December 13 into the morning of December 14, making those hours the best time for viewing the meteor shower". Here’s what you need to know.

Why Should You Look Out For These Showers?

What makes this event one to watch out for is that, unlike meteors belonging to other showers, “Geminids are denser… enabling them to get as low as 29 miles (approx. 46km) above Earth’s surface before burning up", NASA said, pointing out that “meteors belonging to other showers, like the Perseids, burn up much higher".

Geminids are visible across the world but the best views are in the Northern Hemisphere.

The reason why it’s called the Geminid shower is because meteors that are associated with a shower have similar orbits and appear to come from the same place in the sky, known as their radiant. The Geminids appear to radiate from a point in the constellation Gemini, hence the name ‘Geminids’, NASA says.

How To Watch These Showers?

To catch the cosmic show you have to, first, check that there are no clouds in the sky and, second, ensure that you are as away from bright lights as possible. The spectacle unfolds exactly overhead, so you should ideally go horizontal, that is, lie on your back and look up.

NASA suggests that you must “remember to let your eyes get adjusted to the dark" as that will enable you to see more meteors. You should give at least 30 minutes for your eyes to adjust to the dark, which means you should not be looking at your mobile phone screen during this period as the glare can “ruin your night vision!"

Although NASA notes that this year does not present the best conditions for viewing the Geminid meteor shower, it says that it will “still be a good show to catch in our night skies". A part of the reason why conditions for viewing are not optimum this year is because the Moon is almost 80 per cent full as the Geminids peak. But the Moon set, NASA says, amid the peak showers is expected at around 2 am, which means that if you are can build up and maintain your enthusiasm levels in the winter night, wherever you are located, there will still be a couple of hours before twilight to watch the meteors.

But if there are spoilers to a naked-eye view, you can still catch a live stream of the shower’s peak on December 13-14 night that NASA will broadcast subject, of course, to the weather where its cameras are placed. Given the time difference, the broadcast on the NASA Meteor Watch Facebook page begins for viewers in India at 7.30 am on Wednesday.

Why Are The Geminids Special?

Meteor showers are usually caused by comets. The Geminid showers are different since they are linked to what is believed to be an asteroid, known as 3200 Phaethon, although NASA acknowledges that their “origin is the subject of some debate".

It says that the celestial object 3200 Phaethon is regarded by some astronomers to be an extinct comet while others argue that it is an asteroid given its orbit and its similarity to another asteroid in the asteroid belt, which is located roughly between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter.

NASA adds that “3200 Phaethon measures 5.10km in diameter which increases the ‘unique’ factor; considering the amount of debris we see, we would expect Phaethon to be a much larger body".

3200 Phaethon — the first asteroid to be discovered via satellite — was discovered on October 11, 1983 and named after the Greek myth of Phaethon, son of the sun god Helios, due to its close approach to our Sun, says NASA.

