EXPLAINED: West Virginia, Mountain Manchin. Why US Senator Is Immovable In Opposition To $1.75-tn Biden Plan

An ambitious spending plan put together by President Joe Biden is staring at an unceremonious burial after a lone Senator, of the Democratic party no less, said he will not be voting for its passage. The Build Back Better plan proposes massive social and climate spending while enhancing tax liabilities for rich Americans, but Joe Manchin, who represents West Virginia in the US upper house, has said that it will further fuel already record levels of inflation and leave the US nore vulnerable to external threats. Here’s all you need to know.

Why Does The Bill Hinge On Support From A Lone Senator?

The Build Back Better Bill cleared the US House of Representatives in November protracted negotiations that ran for months on its various provisions. The aim of the Biden administration was to push the Bill through Senate before Christmas, ahead of the mid-term elections in 2022, where Democratic contenders could have gained from the Bill’s provisions.

To get the Bill passed in Senate though would need every Democratic member to vote in its favour since the 100-member US upper house is evenly split between Republicans and the Democrats. Along with it would be needed US Vice President Kamala Harris’s deciding vote as the Senate chair.

The Democrats also ensured that the sweeping Bill was presented as a budgetary document so that it could be passed by a simple majority in Senate. But all those plans may have been laid to waste by Manchin, who told a TV news programme that it was a “no on this piece of legislation" from him.

“I cannot vote to continue with this piece of legislation. I just can’t. I’ve tried everything humanly possible. I can’t get there," Manchin told Fox News.

Manchin’s opposition is not sudden. Reports have long noted how he had expressed reservations with key provisions of the Bill, but Biden had announced that he had engaged with his party colleague from the otherwise staunchly Republican state of West Virginia to address his concerns.

“In these discussions, Senator Manchin has reiterated his support for Build Back Better funding at the level of the framework plan I announced in September. I believe that we will bridge our differences and advance the Build Back Better plan, even in the face of fierce Republican opposition," Biden said in a statement on December 16.

Pointing to his “ongoing discussions with Manchin Biden had added that “it takes time to finalise these agreements, prepare the legislative changes, and finish all the parliamentary and procedural steps needed to enable a Senate vote". But, then, on December 19 came Manchin’s explosive comments signalling that he would torpedo the Bill.

What Does The Build Back Better Plan Propose?

The Build Back Better plan is seen as paving the way for far-reaching changes in everything from schooling to healthcare, covering American citizens, especially those caught in poverty and the middle class, from birth to old age. It also envisages significant policy boosts on the climate front, Biden having rejoined the Paris climate accord that his predecessor Donald Trump had made the US quit.

Biden has said that his plan “is urgently needed to lower the cost of prescription drugs, health care, child care, and elder care". It will, a White House statement said, “set the US on course to meet its climate goals, create millions of good-paying jobs, enable more Americans to join and remain in the labour force, and grow our economy from the bottom up and the middle out". The idea is to “rebuild the backbone of the country – the middle class".

Among the key measures proposed in the Bill are payments of up to USD 3,600, or USD 300 per month, for every child. This measure was introduced as part of the Covid-19 rescue package and Biden wants to extend it through the Build Back Better plan. The last instalment of these payments — which would help 39 million households — have been paid out as the support lapses this year unless Biden’s Bill is passed. The Bill also provides for free pre-Kindergarten schooling for 3- and 4-year-olds, a measure that would expand access for 6 million children a year.

On healthcare, it aims to reduce prescription drug costs by introducing price regulations and also strengthens the Affordable Care Act, reducing healthcare premiums for 9 million Americans. It further expands Medicaid coverage, bringing 4 million more Americans under its net. Further, Medicare cover would, under the plan, be expanded to cover hearing trouble.

The Bill, as it was passed in the US House of Representatives, also includes four weeks of paid family and sick leave, but it was one of the provisions objected to by Manchin.

On the climate front, the Bill aims to provide about USD 570 billion in tax credits and investments, including for reducing costs for “middle class families shifting to clean energy and electrification". It also has a manufacturing component and seeks to pave the way for everything from “wind turbine blades to solar panels to electric cars" to be built in the US “with American made steel and other materials".

As to the money to pay for its combined USD 1.75 trillion outlay, Biden’s office said that “the plan is fully paid for by asking more from the very largest corporations and the wealthiest Americans". Biden plans to roll back the substantial tax rebate introduced by Trump in 2017. The plan intends to stop “large, profitable corporations from paying zero in tax" while asking “the highest income Americans to pay their fair share".

What Are Manchin’s Objections To Build Back Better?

Manchin has said that galloping inflation is the big red flag for him deciding to not go with the Build Back Better plan. He said that while he “worked as diligently as possible" to arrive at a workable arrangement on the Bill “despite my serious reservations", his concerns had “only increased as the pandemic surges on, inflation rises and geopolitical uncertainty increases around the world".

“My Democratic colleagues in Washington are determined to dramatically reshape our society in a way that leaves our country even more vulnerable to the threats we face. I cannot take that risk with a staggering debt of more than USD 29 trillion and inflation taxes that are real and harmful to every hard-working American at the gasoline pumps, grocery stores and utility bills with no end in sight," he said in a statement explaining how he is against the federal government taking on more debt to fund the plan.

While experts have said that historic inflation that the US is now witnessing — at 6.8 per cent year-on-year, inflation saw its fastest jump in close to 40 years — is partly linked to the stimulus and assistance checks that the government handed out generously during the pandemic, it has been pointed out that the Build Back Better plan would, in the long term, serve to reduce inflation.

On the Bill’s proposed climate moves, Manchin said if passed, it will “risk the reliability of our electric grid and increase our dependence on foreign supply chains" even as he argued that “the energy transition my colleagues seek is already well underway in the US".

What Happens Now?

It has been suggested that Manchin’s disinclination to back the Bill in its current form does not indicate a refusal to support it altogether.

“I will continue working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to address the needs of all Americans and do so in a way that does not risk our nation’s independence, security and way of life," he said in the statement, and it’s been pointed out that he may not have closed the door on negotiations.

Following Manchin’s comments on TV, Biden is said to have maintained that Manchin and him would “get something done" on the Build Back Better Bill.

“Some people think maybe I’m not Irish because I don’t hold a grudge. But I want to get things done. I still think there’s a possibility of getting Build Back Better done," the US president is reported to have said.

Democratic party colleagues of Manchin though are livid with some among them seeing his backing out of giving his okay to it as a betrayal since the passage of the Build Back Better Bill was one of the bargaining chips for the $1 trillion infrastructure plan that they had helped pass earlier this year.

In fact, some Democrats have said that Senate should go ahead and have a vote on the Bill in January so as to put pressure on Manchin to explain his refusal to vote for it.

Bernie Sanders, the Senator for Vermont, said in a statement that Manchin “should have to explain to West Virginians and the American people why he doesn’t have the courage to stand up to powerful special interests and lower prescription drug costs; expand Medicare to cover dental, hearing and eyeglasses; continue the USD 300 per child direct monthly payment… and address the devastating impacts of climate change".

“He (Manchin) should also have to explain why he is not prepared to demand that millionaires and large corporations start paying their fair share of taxes," Sanders said.

Noting that “weeks ago, Senator Manchin committed to the President, at his home in Wilmington, to support the Build Back Better framework", White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that “just as [he] reversed his position on Build Back Better… we will continue to press him to see if he will reverse his position yet again, to honoor his prior commitments and be true to his word".

