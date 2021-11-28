India is globally acknowledged to have made big strides on pulling people out of poverty in recent decades. But the goal of ending poverty “in all its forms" — which is the top Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) adopted by UN members — has meant that the need for an accurate assessment of deprivation has been articulated in policy circles. Towards that end, the NITI Aayog has now come up with the ‘National Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI): Baseline Report’ to present a more holistic assessment of what it means to be poor in India. Here’s what you need to know.

Why Has The Centre Compiled An MPI?

Traditionally, the approach to calculating how many people are poor in a given population consists in estimating a minimum level of expenditure or income that is deemed as being essential for buying “a basket of goods and services necessary to satisfy basic human needs". To that extent, poverty is defined as “a condition in which an individual or household lacks the financial resources to afford a basic minimum standard of living".

The expenditure or income required to afford these basic needs is identified as the so-called ‘poverty line’ with the number of people below that income level relative to the population said to be living below the poverty line, the latest estimate of which — per the 2014 Rangarajan Committee report — was recommended to be Rs 47 for urban and Rs 32 for rural India at 2011-12 prices, which works out to a monthly income, respectively, of Rs 1,407 and Rs 972.

However, experts have noted that just attaining this income level does not represent a true picture of deprivations that a person or family or community may be facing. For example, what if a certain region is rich in farm income but lacks proper schools and health facilities? People living in such an area may have the required income but would still be deprived of the education and healthcare that would enable future generations to attain higher levels of prosperity.

As the NITI Aayog notes in its report, “simple headcount related measures do not provide information on the depth of poverty… and therefore, potentially, while the extent of poverty captured by the headcount ratio can reduce, the poorest may fall even further behind". That has implications for Goal 1.2 of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted by the UN in 2015, which aims at reducing “at least by half the proportion of men, women and children of all ages living in poverty in all its dimensions".

How Was The Ranking Drawn Up?

The original MPI was launched in 2010 by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and the Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative (OPHI) as a yardstick that “goes beyond income as the sole indicator for poverty and tracks deprivation across three dimensions" education, health and standard of living, which were further divided into sub-categories. India’s MPI, which goes into state and district-level data, takes off from and borrows the methodology of the original MPI, the latest report of which — Global MPI 2021 — ranks India at 66 out of 109 countries.

“The National MPI Project is aimed at deconstructing the Global MPI and creating a globally aligned and yet customised India MPI for drawing up comprehensive Reform Action Plans with the larger goal of improving India’s position in the Global MPI rankings," says a NITI Aayog note, adding that it has developed the index “in consultation with 12 line ministries and in partnership with state governments".

Dr Rajiv Kumar, the NITI Aayog vice-chair, says in the report that is “uses the globally accepted and robust methodology developed by OPHI and UNDP". The government think tank said that the index scores this time are based on the National Family Health Survey 4, conducted in 2015-16 by the International Institute for Population Sciences (IIPS) under the Union Health Ministry.

The three dimensions of health, education and standard of living measured for the MPI on the whole have equal weights of one-third each with the sub-indicators assigned different weightage. There are 12 indicators: nutrition, child and adolescent mortality, maternal care, years of schooling, school attendance, cooking fuel, sanitation, drinking water, electricity, housing, bank accounts and assets.

How Will The MPI Help?

NITI Aayog notes that the NFHS-4 data period of 2015-16 “precedes the full roll out of flagship schemes on housing, drinking water, sanitation, electricity, cooking fuel, financial inclusion, and other major efforts towards improving school attendance, nutrition, mother and child health, etc.", by the present dispensation at the Centre.

The data thus serves “as a useful source for measuring the situation at baseline" and can help gauge the improvements brought about by schemes like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM), Saubhagya, Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), etc. “The progress of the country with respect to this baseline will be measured using the NFHS-5 data collected in 2019-20," it adds.

In fact, NITI Aayog adds that “preliminary observations" from NFHS-5 “suggest improvement in access to clean cooking fuel, sanitation, and electricity… reduction in deprivation in school attendance, drinking water, bank accounts and housing".

Underlining the granularity of the data, it points out that estimates of national MPI headcount ratio and intensity have been furnished not only for the states and Union Territories but also for all the districts, which will “not only enable the analysis of comparative and relative performance among states and UTs but also among the districts of a state".

What Did The Report Find?

The first edition of India’s MPI gave a headcount for multidimensional poverty at a fourth of Indians, or 25.01 per cent. The headcount ratio for rural India was 32.8 per cent while for urban India it was 8.8 per cent.

Nationally, the biggest deprivation was on cooking fuel — defined as a household that was using dung, agricultural crops, shrubs, wood, charcoal or coal for cooking — with more than 58 per cent of the population found to lack access to cooking gas. But preliminary NFHS-5 data shows that by 2019-20, that proportion has come down to 41 per cent. The second-biggest deprivation, per NFHS-4, was on sanitation, but it too has registered a drop from 52 per cent to 29.8 per cent in NFHS-5, the report said.

Among states, Bihar, Jharkhand and UP occupied the top-three spots for the largest shares of population living in multidimensional poverty at 51.9, 42.2 and 37.8 per cent, respectively, while Kerala, Goa and Sikkim had the lowest share of people facing such deprivations with only 0.7, 3.76 and 3.8 per cent of their populations facing multidimensional poverty.

Puducherry led the UTs in the lowest MPI headcount ratio, at 1.7 per cent with Dadra and Nagar Haveli having the highest share of people living in multidimensional poverty at 27.4 per cent.

