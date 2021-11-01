EXPLAINED: What Is Project 15B And How It Brings Aatmanirbhar Boost To Indian Navy

The Indian Navy has received delivery of the first of the Project 15B stealth destroyers that has maximised on indigenous inputs and is said to be “an affirmation of the impetus being given by the Government of India and the Indian Navy towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat as part of 75 years of Indian Independence". With the eyes of the world on the Indian Ocean and given India’s objective of being a net security provider in the region, the new vessel comes as a shot in the arm for the Navy and “would enhance the maritime prowess of the country in the Indian Ocean Region".

What Are The Capabilities Of Y12704?

The destroyer, named Y12704 but to be christened the INS Visakhapatnam upon formal induction into the Navy later in November 2021, is the lead ship of the Project 15B stealth guided missile destroyers. Designed by Indian Navy’s “in-house design organisation", the Directorate of Naval Design, and built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd in Mumbai, it is an inheritor to Project 15 and Project 15A, which gave the Navy, respectively, the advanced Delhi and Kolkata class of destroyers.

The Navy is set to receive a total of four of the Visakhapatnam class of destroyers as part of Project 15B, the deal for which was signed in January 2011. The Defence Ministry said the “project is a follow-on of the Kolkata class (Project 15A) destroyers commissioned in the last decade" and the four ships are to be named after four major cities in the four corners of the country. Thus, apart from Visakhapatnam, the Navy will be inducting the Mormugao, Imphal and Surat, all reportedly over the next few years.

The ministry said that the Visakhapatnam class of destroyers “has largely maintained the hull form, propulsion machinery, many platform equipment and major weapons and sensors as the Kolkata class to benefit from series production". All the ships of this class are 163 metres long with a full load displacement of 7,400 tonnes and a maximum speed of 30 knots (over 55kmph).

The ministry said that the “overall indigenous content of the project is approximately 75 per cent" and it is fitted with “myriad indigenous equipment" as also major indigenous weapons. The ship is built with DMR-249A grade steel developed by the Defence Metallurgical Research Laboratory (DMRL) under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

What Is The Firepower On Project 15B Vessels?

The Visakhapatnam class warships, among the largest such vessels in the Indian Navy fleet, packs indigenous weaponry like the medium range surface-to-air missiles made by BEL, Bangalore and the BrahMos surface-to-surface missile developed by BrahMos Aerospace, New Delhi. They also come with indigenous torpedo tube launchers (Larsen & Toubro, Mumbai), anti-submarine indigenous rocket launchers (Larsen & Toubro, Mumbai) and 76mm super rapid gun mount (BHEL, Haridwar).

Project 15B ships will be equipped to carry and operate two multiple-role helicopters with the ministry adding that they are also installed with an array of state-of-the-art weapons and sensors, including multi-functional surveillance radars and vertically launched missile system for long distance engagement of shore, sea-based and air targets.

What Is Project 15B?

According to the Defence Ministry, Project 15B ships “feature cutting-edge advanced technology and are comparable to the best ships of similar class anywhere in the world". The ships run on four gas turbines and incorporate new design concepts for “improved survivability, sea keeping, stealth and manoeuvrability".

The ministry said the ships also feature enhanced stealth features — which make them difficult to detect — that have been achieved through “shaping of hull and use of radar transparent deck fittings". Reports say that the cumulative cost of building the four destroyers stands at over Rs 35,000 crore.

“With significant indigenous content, these ships are a true hallmark of self-reliance attained by our country in warship design and shipbuilding, and a shining example of the ‘Make in India’ philosophy," the Defence Ministry has said.

While Project 15B vessels add to India’s strategic muscle, there is China’s superior naval might to contend with in the Indian Ocean Region. China now is said to possess the largest navy in the world and has a combined fleet strength of 777 vessels against 285 vessels at the command of the Indian Navy. When it comes to destroyers, China has 50 of these as compared to 10 in the Indian fleet.

A recent report said that between 2015 and 2019, China built 132 vessels — compared to the 68 built by the US. In the same period, India constructed 48 ships. Chief of Staff of the French Navy, Admiral Pierre Vandier, was quoted by the AFP report as saying that the “historic Chinese naval effort" represented 55 per cent of the country’s defence budget.

