EXPLAINED: What Is The IHU Variant, And Why Experts Have Advised Against Panic Over It

The emergence of new variants is a natural outcome of the process through which a virus spreads, by making copies of itself. But amid the rise of the Omicron variant and the massive surge in cases that countries across the world are now witnessing, the report about French researchers discovering a new variant has sparked fresh jitters even though there are but 12 patients who have been identified as carrying an infection with this variant, termed the IHU variant, or B.1.640.2.

What Is The IHU Variant?

Named for the University Hospital Institute Mediterranean Infection, or IHU, in the port city of Marseille in France, the variant was classified as a new variant in early December 2021 after it was found to have taken on enough changes for it to be regarded as having diverged from the ancestor variant B.1.640.

A preprint paper by IHU researchers published in the MedRxiv journal that has not been peer reviewed says that the variant has “46 mutations and 37 deletions resulting in 30 amino acid substitutions and 12 deletions". Changes include 14 amino acid substitutions, including N501Y and E484K, located in the spike protein. The N501Y mutation is linked to “increased transmissibility" while E484K “has been frequently associated with reinfection cases, and might reduce the neutralising activity of antibodies produced by vaccination", experts say.

The changes thus observed led to the creation of “a new Pangolin lineage named B.1.640.2, which is a phylogenetic sister group to the old B.1.640 lineage renamed B.1.640.1", the researchers said, adding that “both lineages differ by 25 nucleotide substitutions and 33 deletions".

What Are The Places Where The New Variant Has Been Detected?

The variant has so far been found in only 12 samples in “the same geographical area of southeastern France" with the index case, to which the rest of the cases are linked, having been identified as a person who had returned from travel in Cameroon. The index case — the sample was collected from him in mid-November 2021 — was vaccinated against the novel coronavirus and “developed mild respiratory symptoms the day before diagnosis".

While the B.1.640.2 has not been spotted in other countries, the researchers pointed out that the B.1.640 lineage, to which it is related, “corresponds to a variant first identified in France in April 2021, in Indonesia in August 2021, and in Republic of the Congo (Brazzaville) in September 2021".

According to outbreak.info, a total of 420 sequences of B.1.640 have been detected since the lineage was first identified with the variant having been found in samples from at least 19 countries. With more than 300 infections linked to it, France accounted for the bulk of B.1.640 samples. Germany, UK, US, Spain have all seen samples detected with B.1.640 with a sole infection having also been found in India.

The IHU researchers said that since the index case was probably infected “during his stay in Cameroon" they had looked for more cases of linked to the variant in genomes submitted from the country, but “none of the 556 available genomes belong to the B.1.640.1 or B.1.640.2 lineages".

Should We Be Worried?

The researchers said that it is “too early to speculate on virological, epidemiological or clinical features of this IHU variant based on these 12 cases", that is, more evidence is needed to assess what impact the B.1.640.2 could have on the spread of the disease and infection levels.

But reports quoted a World Health Organisation (WHO) expert as saying that this variant is not being seen as much of a threat although it “has been on our radar", adding that the “virus had a lot of chances to pick up".

The WHO has been tracking the parent strain of the IHU variant, B.1.640, which the global health body has designated to be a ‘variant under monitoring‘ (VuM). A VuM is a “variant with genetic changes that are suspected to affect virus characteristics with some indication that it may pose a future risk, but evidence of phenotypic or epidemiological impact is currently unclear".

Epidemiologist Eric Feigl-Ding said “there are scores of new variants discovered all the time, but it does not necessarily mean they will be more dangerous". In a series of posts on Twitter, he pointed put that “what makes a variant more well-known and dangerous is its ability to multiply because of the number of mutations it has in relation to the original virus" but that it “remains to be seen in which category this new variant will fall".

Feigl-Ding said that B.1.640.2 can be identified via a “shortcut" in the form of an RT-PCR test by “careful… analysis of signals different from Delta and Omicron", a quality shared by the Omicron variant.

The IHU researchers said that pending further investigation, the discovery of the new variant “show once again the unpredictability of the emergence of new Sars-CoV-2 variants and their introduction from abroad", which in turn reinforces the need for robust genomic surveillance to track

the emergence of new variants.

