EXPLAINED: What Onions Have To Do With Salmonella Outbreak In US And How Infection Can Be Avoided

Hundreds of cases of infection caused by the bacteria salmonella have been reported in the US with the outbreak suspected to have been caused by contaminated onions. Although some patients needed hospitalisation, there were no fatalities with public health authorities issuing an alert and importers recalling specific batches of onions. Here’s what you need to know.

How Did Outbreak Occur In US?

US health authorities said they have confirmed 652 cases of salmonellosis, or salmonella infection, across 37 states with more than 100 patients ending up in hospital. The infections have for now been linked to whole, fresh onions imported from the state of Chihuahu in Mexico between the beginning of July and end-August this year.

Experts said that the actual number of infections was likely much higher since cases of salmonella infection often go unreported.

US authorities said they had identified 20 illness clusters at restaurants where onions were served with many of those who were taken ill found to have eaten raw onions. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said they were trying to “identify a common food item eaten by all of the sick people in an effort to identify the source of the outbreak". Referring to one sample suspected to be linked to the infection, they said that “because multiple food items were present in the container and in the sample that was tested, it is not possible to know which food item was contaminated".

At least two US suppliers of onions said they that while no onions marketed by them had tested positive so far for salmonella, they were voluntarily recalling consignments “out of an abundance of caution".

What Have US Health Authorities Said?

The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said it’s been found that three out of four of the people diagnosed with a salmonella infection “ate or possibly ate raw onions or dishes likely containing raw onions before they became sick".

US health authorities warned against buying or eating any whole fresh red, white, or yellow onions if they were imported from Chihuahua between July 1 and August 31 and asked people to throw away any whole red, white, or yellow onions that do not have a sticker or packaging. They also said that surfaces and containers that may have touched the onions should be washed using hot water and soap.

It was pointed out as part of the public health advisory that onions may last up to three months if stored in a cool, dry place and, hence, “restaurants, retailers, and consumers who suspect having purchased such onions may still have them in storage and should not eat, sell, or serve them, and should throw them out".

Further, FDA said it “recommends… extra vigilance in cleaning and sanitising any surfaces and containers that may have come in contact with these products to reduce the risk of cross-contamination". It said that any cutting boards, slicers, countertops, refrigerators, and storage bins should be properly cleaned and sanitised.

What Are The Symptoms Of Salmonella?

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), salmonella is “1 of 4 key global causes of diarrhoeal diseases", which are the most common illnesses caused through the consumption of unsafe food. As many as 550 million people worldwide suffer from illnesses caused by unsafe food, including 220 million children under the age of 5 years, the global health agency adds.

The US CDC says that the salmonella bacteria causes about 1.35 million infections, 26,500 hospitalisations, and 420 deaths in the US every year with food being the source for most of these illnesses.

Reports say that there are at least 2,500 varieties of salmonella although but fewer than 100 types are known to cause infections in humans. Mostly known to cause gastrointestinal illness, like in the present outbreak in the US, salmonella varities can also cause life-threatening typhoidal illnesses. A study says that non-typhoidal types of salmonella are estimated to cause 93.8 million human infections and 1,55,000 deaths annually.

The latest outbreak in the US is linked to salmonella Oranienburg, which is said to have been first isolated in 1930 in the eponymous town of Germany.

The WHO says that an attack of salmonellosis is “usually characterised by acute onset of fever, abdominal pain, diarrhoea, nausea and sometimes vomiting" with symptoms occurring within 6-72 hours, and more usually 12-36 hours, after consumption of food contaminated with salmonella.

The illness between 2 to 7 days although symptoms are seen to be relatively mild with most patients said to recover without specific treatment. However, in some cases, especially among children and the elderly, “the associated dehydration can become severe and life-threatening".

It adds that 60-80 per cent of all salmonellosis cases are “not recognised as part of a known outbreak and are classified as sporadic cases, or are not diagnosed as such at all".

How Does It Occur? How Is It Treated, Prevented?

The US-based non-profit Mayo Clinic says that salmonella infection is usually caused by eating raw or undercooked meat, poultry, eggs or egg products. The salmonella bacteria lives in the intestines of people, animals and birds and most infections are a result of the consumption of foods that have been contaminated by faeces.

The WHO adds that “other foods, including green vegetables contaminated by manure, have been implicated in its transmission". It says that the bacteria “can pass through the entire food chain from animal feed, primary production, and all the way to households or food-service establishments and institutions".

“Person-to-person transmission can also occur through the faecal-oral route. Human cases also occur where individuals have contact with infected animals, including pets. These infected animals often do not show signs of disease," it adds.

With dehydration being one of the key symptoms, treatment in severe cases involves rehydration and electrolyte replacement, that is, providing the patient with electrolytes such as sodium, potassium and chloride ions, which are lost through vomiting and diarrhoea. It says that use of antibiotics should be avoided and is not recommended for mild or moderate cases in healthy individuals, noting though that “health risk groups such as infants, the elderly, and immunocompromised patients" may need to receive such therapy.

Indiscriminate use of antibiotics, WHO says, “may not completely eliminate the bacteria" but end up contributing to antimicrobial resistance, “which subsequently can lead to the drug becoming ineffective".

To ward off infection, experts say that food should be properly cooked and still hot when served while raw milk and products made from raw milk should be avoided with only pasteurised or boiled milk to be used. Drinking water should be purified and even ice should be used only if it is made from safe water. Most importantly, care must be taken to wash hands “thoroughly and frequently using soap, in particular after contact with pets or farm animals, or after having been to the toilet".

As for fruits and vegetables, they should be properly washed “particularly if they are eaten raw" and should be peeled where possible.

