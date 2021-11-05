EXPLAINED: What Pakistan's Denial Of Its Airspace Can Mean For Flyers From India

A refusal by Pakistan to give overfly clearance to GoFirst’s Sharjah-bound flight from Srinagar forced the aircraft to take a longer route, thus increasing fuel costs and flight time. This is not the first time that Islamabad has withheld overfly permission to flights to and from India with hostilities between the two countries also spilling over into the airspace. But then how is permission granted for use of airspace and what can countries do when it is denied?

Why Was Overflight Refused?

Reports said that the Srinagar-Sharjah flight operated by GoFirst, the airline that was earlier known as GoAir, was refused permission by Pakistani authorities on November 2 from using its airspace on its way to the destination in the UAE. Officials said that Pakistan’s denial added 40 minutes to the journey as the flight was forced to re-routed over Gujarat.

Pakistan did not provide any reason for the sudden decision to refuse overflight, the officials added, pointing out that the same service, which operates four times a week, had been using Pakistan airspace till October 31 after its launch on October 23 — the first service between Jammu and Kashmir and UAE in 11 years. The duration of the Srinagar to Sharjah flightis about 3 hours if Pakistani airspace is open for use.

The issue could be with flights originating from Srinagar. Noting that Pakistan had done the same with a Srinagar-Dubai direct flight operated by Air India Express in 2009-10, former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said in a tweet that “because of Pakistan’s cussed refusal to allow flights originating from Srinagar to use its airspace the SXR-DXB flight had to take a ‘technical halt’ in Delhi or had to fly south & go around Pakistan airspace. This made the flight completely unviable both in terms of cost & time".

Although Mehbooba Mufti, another former J&K Chief Minister, tweeted that it was “puzzling that GoI didn’t even bother securing permission from Pakistan to use its airspace for international flights from Srinagar", news agency PTI quoted a source as saying that “Pakistani authorities had granted overflight clearance to GoFirst flights to operate the Srinagar-Sharjah sector on October 23rd, 24th, 26th and 28th". But it was reported that Pakistan has now put the clearance on hold for the October 31-November 30 period.

Around the same time though, Pakistan allowed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s special flight to overfly its territory as he headed to Europe to attend the G20 and COP26 summits.

What Does It Mean?

Following the Balakot strike in February 2019, Pakistan had initiated a months-long closure of its airspace that was finally lifted in the middle of July that year. The Civil Aviation Ministry had told Parliament that the decision by Pakistan had affected around 600 flights per day that operate “across India-Pakistan airspace boundary" and that these flights had to be re-routed through Arabian Sea airspace.

Noting the difficulties due to the resultant flight diversions, the ministry said they had led to “increased travel time, increased cost to passengers, increased workload for air traffic controllers". It had also required closer coordination with “other agencies in India and foreign air navigation service providers for safe aircraft operations".

Stating then that lifting of the airspace closure was a matter “for Pakistan to decide", the ministry had informed Parliament that the move had cost India’s airlines cumulative losses to the tune of Rs 550 crore till early July 2019.

A total of 11 international air routes lie over Pakistani territory. Any closure of these routes means that any flights from India headed to Europe have to make long detours that involve higher fuel consumption and additional costs for the passengers. Reports said that the direct Srinagar-Sharjah flight may need to switch to a one-stop schedule in light of the Pakistani airspace closure.

For example, a flight headed from New Delhi to a Europe would first have to head south towards Gujarat or Maharashtra and then cross the Arabian Sea so as to avoid Pakistani airspace.

But closing of airspace does not just cost the airlines, it also represents a monetary loss for the territory that refuses overfly permission since that can bring in significant revenues. Reports following the 2019 airspace closure had said that Pakistan has incurred a loss of over Rs 8 billion due to the decision.

“It’s a huge loss for our overall [aviation] industry. But this restriction hit India harder than Pakistan. The loss of India is almost double. But at this juncture detente and harmony are required from both sides," Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan was quoted as having told a Pakistani newspaper.

What Can A Country Do When Refused Overflight?

The provisions and mechanisms for use of another country’s airspace and overflight and landing permissions are based on rules decided by the Chicago Convention, which was held in 1944.

According to Montreal-based UN-body International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), “every State has, to the exclusion of other states, the unilateral and absolute right to permit or deny entry into the area recognised as its territory and similar right to control all movements within such territory".

Which is to say that it is entirely the prerogative of the territory or country concerned to allow or deny permission for use of its airspace with the Chicago Convention noting stating that “every state has complete and exclusive sovereignty over the airspace above its territory".

However, there exists what is called the International Air Services Transit Agreement (IASTA), which ICAO says provides signatory countries “relief from the requirement for the need to request overflight clearance permit" and mandates that “each contracting state shall grant other contracting states the privilege to fly across its territory and; landing for non-traffic purposes". Both India and Pakistan are IASTA signatories.

The Chicago Convention says that national airspace of a country comrpises only “the land and territorial waters" extending offshore to a distance of 12 nautical miles (a little over 22km).

However, experts point out that the agreement does not cover non-commercial or military and state flights and that such aircraft “may not overfly the territory of another state without permission". Though Pakistan had cleared PM Modi’s flight to Europe for the G20 and COP26 summits, it has in the past denied overfly permissions to flights carrying him and President Ran Nath Kovind.

Upon being refused overflight permission, a country can approach the ICAO, which does not have binding powers, but has held that “the competence of ICAO unquestionably extends to questions of overflight of the territory of contracting states, a matter that is addressed in both the Chicago Convention and the IASTA".

In the wake of the Pakistani denial of overflight to the GoFirst flight, reports said that India has taken up the matter with Pakistan through diplomatic channels to request that the flight be allowed to resume its original route in the larger interest of the common people.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.