EXPLAINED: What We Know So Far About Why Omicron Is Spreading This Fast

About a month after it was first reported in the southern end of Africa, Omicron has spread to more than 90 countries amid speculation that it will eventually outpace Delta as the dominant variant across the globe. The UK has seen cases surge to their highest daily tally since the beginning of the pandemic, while a six-month high in new infections in Delhi has sparked suspicion that the newest WHO-designated Variant of Concern (VoC) may have played a role. The global health body has already noted the growth potential conferred by Omicron’s multiplicity of mutation. As experts wait for more data to assess its impact to dodge vaccines and treatments, here’s what we know about Omicron’s spread.

What Has WHO Said?

Omicron had earned the VoC designation from WHO on November 26, soon after it was first detected, amid fears that the more than 50 mutations it possesses in total over earlier strains would amount to a variant more adept at infecting people and beating the protection offered by existing vaccines and therapies.

Days after its designation as a VoC, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had warned of “a consistent picture of rapid increase in transmission" of Omicron, although he noted that the exact rate of increase relative to other variants was difficult to quantify in the absence of sufficient data.

In an update on December 17, 2021, WHO said that “there is consistent evidence that Omicron has a substantial growth advantage over Delta". It added that Omicron was “spreading significantly faster than the Delta variant in countries with documented community transmission, with a doubling time between 1.5–3 days". Based on the available data, said WHO, “it is likely that Omicron will outpace Delta where community transmission occurs".

What’s Driving Omicron’s Spread?

The WHO said in its update that while Omicron is “spreading rapidly in countries with high levels of population immunity", it is not yet clear whether the rapid growth rate — experts point out that Omicron cases globally number much higher than the count available given the lag in and lack of testing facilities — “can be attributed to immune evasion, intrinsic increased transmissibility or a combination of both".

Some clue as to what contributes to its spread was provided by research — not yet peer reviewed — by scientists at Hong Kong University. An experiment to study how Omicron infected human cells showed that, compared with Delta, the VoC could multiply about 70-times faster inside human respiratory-tract tissues in the first 24 hours.

While it has been pointed out that the Hong Kong study was done entirely in a lab and with just human tissues and, hence, how the findings translate into viral loads in the real world is not clear, another study in the US, too, suggested that Omicron is more adept at jumping from one individual to another. Research at the Ragon Institute of Massachusetts General Hospital showed that Omicron was better versed at infiltrating human cells than the Delta variant or the original coronavirus strain that was detected in Wuhan, China.

However, the Hong Kong University study did also indicate that Omicron did not do as good a job as the Delta in infecting the lung cells. This, experts say, could point to why it’s conjectured that Omicron causes milder disease as compared with the earlier VoCs.

A report on statnews.com also cited an expert as suggesting that Omicron’s affinity for cells in the respiratory tract could have an impact on its ability to spread through “much increased potential for aerosol generation during breathing". Aerosols are the fine particles of saliva that we generate while breathing. It has long been seen as another avenue — especially in closed settings — for the novel coronavirus to spread.

What’s The Worry For India?

While not all Covid-positive samples are sent for genomic sequencing, which is done to inform policy and aid research against a virus, India has so far reported over 150 cases related to the Omicron variant.

After Delhi touched a six-month high in its daily Covid tally, an expert at the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) was reported as saying that the spike could be due to the Omicron variant.

Sanjay Rai, a community medicine professor at AIIMS, said Omicron’s infectivity is “very high". He said that when a variant like this starts spreading in a vulnerable population — there are millions of people in India who are yet to be fully jabbed with a vaccine or receive their first shot — it will “rise and fall quickly". It would be a situation similar to that during the second wave of the pandemic in India, Rai added.

Echoing those concerns — at the peak of the second wave, India was adding close to 4 lakh new Covid cases everyday — VK Paul, the Member (Health) in NITI Aayog, said that India could see 1.3 to 1.4 million daily cases if another surge hit the country at the same rate of progression as is being witnessed in a country like UK. But he noted that Omicron is not widespread in India at the moment.

“A new phase of pandemic is being experienced in Europe. We have to ensure the European situation does not occur in India and we don’t see a spread like theirs. Conversely, we have to be prepared for this situation," Paul said.

WHO has warned that “hospitalisations in the UK and South Africa continue to rise, and given rapidly increasing case counts, it is possible that many healthcare systems may become quickly overwhelmed". The second wave had hit home in India through a shortage of hospital beds and medical aid as the health system struggled to cope with a sudden spike in cases.

“We have to preserve the gains we have made. All cases detected so far are either with a travel history or have a travel contact. We are not in a situation where this is widespread," Lav Agarwal, joint secretary in the Union Health Ministry told reporters.

