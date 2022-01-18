EXPLAINED: Who Are The Houthis Of Yemen, And Why They Are Locked In War With Saudi-led Arab Coalition

Two Indian nationals were among three persons killed in a strike at an industrial area in Abu Dhabi that was Houthi rebels of Yemen claimed to have carried out using drones and missiles. The attack is the latest in a continuing conflict that has seen Saudi Arabia put together a coalition of Arab allies to rein in the Yemeni rebels, whom they accuse Iran of supporting although Tehran has consistently denied the accusations.

Who Are The Houthis?

Sectarianism, nationalism, alliances of convenience, spheres of influence and jockeying for geopolitical ascendancy are all part of the confounding mix that have kept the cauldron of Yemeni politics boiling with no end seemingly in sight to the strife that forms the backdrop to one of the world’s most pressing humanitarian crises.

Houthis belong to the Zaydi, also spelt as Zaidi, Shiite community and take their name from one Hussein al Houthi, who had led a campaign for power in Yemen before his death in 2004.

The Zaydiyyahs, as the community is called, borrow their name from Zayd bin Ali, the great grandson of Ali, cousin and son-in-law to Prophet Mohammed who is revered among Shiites. They have for centuries fought for power in Yemen and carved out their stronghold in the mountainous regions of northern Yemen.

The Zaydiyyah, as the community is called, however, differ significantly in their philosophy from the Twelver Shiites who wield influence in Iran, Iraq and elsewhere in the Arab world though they are themselves in the minority when compared with the Sunnis, the sect to which the rulers of Saudi Arabia belong.

Why Are The Houthis Involved In A Conflict With A Saudi-Led Coalition?

The fickle political configurations in Yemen first saw the Houthis take up arms against the rule of Ali Abdullah Saleh, himself a Zaydi who had seized power in the late 1970s after the country had undergone a series of coups.

Saleh united north and south Yemen and held on to power for more than three decades. However, Saleh’s proximity to the US and their Saudi allies and the corrupt regime that he headed meant that he faced opposition from the Houthis, who carried on a years-long resistance against him led by Hussein al Houthi. But Saleh succeeded in keeping the Houthis — with support from the Saudis — confined to their northern strongholds until his overthrow in 2011 after the winds of the Arab Spring reached Yemen, throwing open the contest for power in the country.

Saleh’s ouster was followed by efforts, led by regional players and the international community, to broker the formation of a government in Yemen, but the Houthis regarded with mistrust the appointment of a Sunni from the country’s south — Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, a former aide to Saleh — as the president. They eventually would strike an alliance with the deposed Saleh in 2014 to challenge the incumbent, who was seen by them to be a Saudi stooge.

The alliance of Houthis and Saleh, who continued to enjoy the loyalty of significant sections of the Yemeni military, threatened to overrun the country, causing worries in Riyadh, which was uncomfortable about a hostile power on Saudi Arabia’s southern borders. The proximity of the Houthis to the Lebanese Hezbollah and to Iran added to the anxieties of the Saudi rulers and, in 2015, the new crown prince Mohammad bin Salman put together a coalition of Arab states, including United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, to launch airstrikes in support of the forces loyal to Hadi, who himself fled to Riyadh.

In a further twist, Saleh in 2017 decided to break his alliance with the Houthis but was killed within days in an ambush by Houthi fighters.

What Is The Status Of The Conflict?

When the Saudi-led regional coalition launched airstrikes against the Houthis — the US is reported to be a reluctant backer given its long-standing coalition with Riyadh — Bin Salman is reported to have said that the campaign would be over swiftly.

But close to seven years later, the stalemate continues in Yemen with the coalition seeing the Houthi rebels as relying on support from Tehran to put up a successful opposition against their superior might.

The Saudi-led blockade and the ability of the Houthis to hold out against the coalition forces has put the lives of miilions of Yemenis in jeopardy as the flow of essentials and humanitarian assistance is impeded by the continuing warfare.

Along with the airstrikes carried on by the coalition, the Houthis have shown an ability to launch drone and missile strikes against Saudi and UAE, allegedly with supprt from Iran although Tehran has categorically denied extending anything more than moral support to the rebels.

