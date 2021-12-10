EXPLAINED: Who Are The Uyghurs And How They're Linked To US And Allies' 'Boycott' Of Beijing Winter Games

The UK, Canada and Australia have joined the US in announcing a diplomatic boycott of the upcoming Beijing Winter Games that gets underway on February 4 next year with human rights abuses in Xinjiang being a major point of concern. China’s treatment of its mostly Muslim Uyghur minorities consitutes a genocide, western countries allege, amid reports of Beijing setting up internment camps and conducting widespread surveillance in the region. China denies all such allegations and says that Xinjiang is strictly an internal matter on which it will brook no interference by other countries.

Who Are The Uyghurs?

According to official Chinese data, more than 12 million ethnic Uyghurs live in the country’s northwestern Xinjiang province, making up less than half of its population. Known officially as the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, it is the country’s largest region, accounting for a sixth of China’s total territory.

Mostly followers of the Islamic faith, Uyghurs are racially and culturally different from the Han Chinese that make up the overwhelming majority of China’s population. Closer ethnically to the Central Asian communities, the Uyghurs have their own separate language, similar to Turkish.

Predominantly displaying a desert landscape, Xinjiang produces about a fifth of the world’s cotton and is also rich in oil and natural gas.

A report by the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) says that incidents of rioting in 2009 in Xinjiang’s capital Urumqi by mostly Uyghur demonstrators against Han Chinese migration to the region “marked a turning point in Beijing’s attitude toward Uyghurs". The rioting left nearly two hundred people dead and following the episode, “in the eyes of Beijing, all Uyghurs could potentially be terrorists or terrorist sympathisers".

Fears of any secessionist movements are also seen as a key factor behind China’s wooing of the Taliban, from whom it has secured guarantees that they will not provide any support to the East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM), a separatist group said to have been founded by Uyghurs. Xinjiang shares a narrow border with Afghanistan.

What Are The Allegations Against China?

China has long been wary of its ethnic minorities, suspecting them of harbouring separatist and extremist tendencies. Though Tibet and Xinjiang are “autonomous" regions within China, implying that they are meant to be self-governing, the Chinese state is seen to govern these with a strong hand, subjecting the minorities to close surveillance and scrutiny.

Beijing is accused of pursuing a policy of resettlement by way of incentivising ethnic Chinese to move to these regions so as to further marginalise the ethnic communities living there. But allegations regarding Beijing’s persecution of Uyghurs do not end there.

China is accused of carrying out mass imprisonments and gross abuse of human rights in Xinjiang with some countries claiming that its actions amount to a genocide. Human rights groups say that more than one million Uyghurs have been detained forcibly in mass prison camps while hundreds of thousands of ethnic Uyghurs have been sentenced to jail terms on the flimsiest of charges.

China had initially denied the existence of such camps but in the face of mounting allegations said that these are centres for “vocational education and training programmes". Chinese officials say that these camps were set up to impart training in the country’s dominant Mandarin language, domestic laws and vocational skills as a means of preventing its ethnic Uyghur citizens from coming under the influence of extremist ideas and walking the path of terrorism.

Ethnic minorities held in these camps are also said to be used as forced labour while there have been allegations of rape, sexual abuse and forced sterilisation of women.

Outside the camps, Chinese authorities are accused of targeting Muslim religious leaders and community figures while clamping down on ethnic minorities’ religious practices. Reports say that Beijing has also put in place a deep surveillance network in the province that uses police, checkpoints, facial recognition and apps to keep a close eye on the people.

CFR notes that in January this year, the former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had said China was committing crimes against humanity and genocide against Uyghurs, “making the US the first country to apply those terms" to alleged abuses by Beijing. The US has before that slapped visa restrictions on Chinese officials and blacklisted more than two dozen Chinese companies and agencies in connection with the allegations of abuse. Amid accusations of forced labour in Uyghur camps, the US banned cotton and tomato imports from the region.

What Has Beijing Said About Persecution Allegations?

China has repeatedly argued that the allegations regarding human rights abuses in China have no legal basis with the state-run Xinhua news agency saying that “some anti-China forces in the West, including the US, have concocted and disseminated plenty of false information" about Xinjiang.

Dismissing accusations, the “fact-check" article said that “Xinjiang-related issues are not about human rights, ethnicity or religion at all, but about combating violent terrorism and separatism".

Without denying the existence of the internment “camps", Xinhua said these were part of “anti-terrorism and de-radicalisation efforts" that were launched by Beijing “in accordance with the law to protect people’s lives". The article claimed that these moves have “garnered ardent support of people from all ethnic groups".

Amid calls for China to allow an international team to visit Xinjiang to see first-hand the situation there, Beijing has said that issues related to Hong Kong, where Chinese crackdown against activists have attracted western censure, and Xinjiang “are China’s internal affairs which brook no interference by any external forces".

An article in another Chinese state-owned daily, Global Times, noted that the United Nations (UN) human rights chief Michelle Bachelet has sought “meaningful access to the Xinjiang region" and said that China’s Permanent Representative to the UN Office at Geneva “said previously that China welcomes the visit of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights to China, including Xinjiang" although it would have to be “a friendly visit rather than the so-call ‘investigation’ under the presumption of guilt (sic)".

Even as the US and its allies announced their diplomatic boycott, a London-based independent tribunal came out with its verdict that China committed genocide against Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities in Xinjiang. The non-governmental Uyghur Tribunal — which has no powers of sanction or enforcement — was founded in 2020 at the urging of Uyghur activists. The Chinese ambassador to the UK has said the tribunal was a result of “political manipulation aimed at discrediting China".

