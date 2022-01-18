EXPLAINED: Why Ashoka The Great's Caste Has Sparked A Controversy In Election Season

An eminent Hindi playwright drew a comparison between Mauryan monarch Ashoka the Great and Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and kicked up a royal kerfuffle as everything from caste pride to political equations were seen to be caught in the balance ahead of crucial elections in the heartland state of UP. While most historians have expressed an inability to satisfactorily explain the caste affiliations of Ashoka, politicians have been more sanguine about invoking his name to mobilise caste-based vote banks. Here’s what you need to know.

What Has Sparked The Controversy?

Daya Prakash Sinha, A Hindi playwright who can count among his more popular works Samrat Ashok, said in an interview to Hindi daily Navbharat Times that studies he had undertaken had shown him that there were many similarities between Ashok, the third ruler of the Mauryan dynasty who ruled over a large swathe of mainland India in the third century BCE, and Aurangzeb, the last of the great Mughals under whom their empire reached, in the 17th cenury AD, its greatest territorial extent. The comparison though was not flattering.

“While doing research on Samrat (emperor) Ashok, I was greatly surprised by several similarities between him and Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. Both had committed many sins in their early days and later resorted to over-religiosity to hide their sins so that people were diverted towards religion and their sins were overlooked," reports cited Sinha as telling the newspaper.

Sinha, a former IAS officer, went on to also remark on the looks of the man whose Lion Capital is the national emblem of India. He said that certain Buddhist and other texts “say that Samrat Ashok was ugly". “His face had marks and he was lustful in his early days. Buddhist works also refer to Ashok as Kamashok and Chandashok," Sinha is reported to have said.

What Was The Reaction?

The rebuke of Sinha was swift and came from none other than the Bihar BJP state president Sanjay Jaiswal, who filed an FIR accusing Sinha of sowing the seeds of discord and “spreading hatred among communities". He also distanced the party from Sinha, saying in his police complaint that while the Wikipedia page on the playwright states that he is the convenor of the BJP’s cultural cell, the “fact is wholly incorrect (sic)".

But BJP’s NDA allies were not amused and were quick to take potshots at its leadership over the Sinha’s comments. Upendra Kushwaha, who merged his Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) with the Bihar CM Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) in 2021, asked Jaiswal to back his censure of Sinha with concrete steps and support the call for the playwright’s removal from the list of Padma awardees.

“Do not indulge in eyewash, Sanjayji, do not rub salt into the wound. Support the JD(U)’s demand of taking back Padma award from Sinha straightway…" he was reported to have tweeted in Hindi. Others from the ruling dispensation in Bihar, too, put pressure on the BJP to act. Former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi, a former JD(U) member whose new outfit Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) is also a part of the NDA government in the state, saw a caste angle behind Sinha’s comments, saying in a tweet that “Ashoka is being maligned because he belonged to a backward class. People with a feudal mindset cannot tolerate the rise to power of Dalits, tribals and OBCs".

Why It Matters Politically?

In recent years, the BJP, which is the largest constituent of the ruling alliance in Bihar, has played a leading role in reviving the legacy of Ashoka, commemorating the emperor’s 2,320th birthday in 2015 and even releasing a stamp to mark the occasion.

While BJP might have sought to make political capital out of Ashoka’s historical stature as it honed its playbook of celebrating unsung icons and local legends who have been consigned to the margins of history, the theory of the Mauryan emperor’s humble origins saw parties founded on the plank of caste justice seeking to tap into his legacy.

The Maurya connection meant that Ashoka was claimed by the Kushwaha community to be one of their own. Any slight to the great ruler, whose fame rests on him having shunned war to embrace Buddhism and propagate the path of peace, thus is a matter of affront for the community, which is known as Koeri in Bihar, Kashi or Kachi in parts of Madhya Pradesh, and Maurya in Uttar Pradesh and has received OBC status.

There is no agreement among historians as to what caste the Mauryan emperor may have belonged to. It is speculated that Chandragupta Maurya, the founder of the Mauryan dynasty, was born of a mother from the Shudra community while it is also suggested that he came from a royal lineage.

The Kushwahas say they are descendants of Kush, one of the two sons of Lord Ram of Ayodhya and are an agricultural Kshatriya caste whose members are present in sizeable numbers in the Gangetic plains of northern India. In Bihar, they are said to make up about 8-10 per cent of the state’s population and are seen as a core backer of JD(U).

But the reason why Bihar BJP leaders are scrambling to contain the negative fallout from Sinha’s comments and his purported links with the party — former state deputy CM and BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi is reported to have clarified that Sinha has no links with BJP — is the upcoming polls in the neighbouring Uttar Pradesh. The exit of a prominent Maurya community face, Swami Prasad Maurya, from BJP weeks ahead of voting would have made the party nervous about losing vites of the community, whose backing is key for its consolidation of non-Yadav OBCs in the state to blunt the appeal of parties like SP and BSP.

