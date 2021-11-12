It is a brewing crisis that has featured nuclear-capable Russian bombers and threats of cutting off of oil supplies to the European Union (EU) as it braces for winter and its heightened energy use for heating. At the heart of the troubles are Belarusian strongman president Alexander Lukashenko and his alleged strategy of “weaponising migrants" as a means of securing sanctions relief from the EU. Here’s how things have got here.

What Is The Trigger Behind The Faceoff?

Lukashenko has been president of Belarus since 1994, when the post was created, and is accused of holding on to power through rigged elections and suppression of the opposition. Humanitarian and rights violations by his regime have prompted sanctions from the US and EU, the newest round of which followed elections in 2020 that returned Lukashenko to power for a sixth time but not without allegations that he had “stolen" the vote from opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya.

A tightening of the restrictions followed after an incident of what EU termed “air piracy" in May this year when Belarusian jets forced a passenger plane flying from Greece to Lithuania to divert to Minsk where Belarusian dissident journalist Roman Protasevich was placed under arrest. His girlfriend and him were later paraded on Belarusian TV and were shown admitting to inciting riots in the country.

Lukashenko reacted to the EU actions on banning Belarusian carriers from its airspace and cutting top imports from the country by triggering what has been accused of being a “migration crisis" on its border with Lithuania, Latvia, and Poland, all EU member states.

How Has The Migrant Crisis Unfolded?

Soon after the May passenger jet incident, reports say, Belarus started inviting planes full of undocumented asylum seekers from Syria, Iraq and the Democratic Republic of Congo, whom Belarusian authorities allegedly escorted to the country’s western borders to allow them to cross over into Latvia, Lithuania and Poland. With a growing number of arrivals on their borders, Poland and Lithuania have initiated actions to turn back migrants, something which they are forbidden from under international law. Some amount of illegal crossings are continuing from Belarus into Latvia, reports say.

Commentators say that in using migrants to win concessions from EU, Lukashenko has borrowed from Turkey’s playbook. In 2019, faced with criticism over its role in Syria, Turkey began encouraging refugees from that country to move to Europe by offering them passage to its border with Greece. That was after EU countries and Turkey signed a deal in 2016 under which the European Commission agreed to pay Turkey billions of dollars to keep asylum seekers in Turkey. That the threat of migrant inflows could be used as leverage against EU countries was all too apparent and is something that Lukashenko is now exploiting.

Migrant arrivals has been a sensitive issue for EU countries and the events on the eastern borders with Belarus have seen EU authorities not hesitate to offer full support to Poland, although Warsaw’s ties with the bloc have been strained over issues of rule of law.

Reports say that more than 30,000 migrants have since August tried to cross over from Belarus into Poland with their intended destination said to be Germany.

What Is Russia’s Role?

Belarus was a part of the Russian empire and of the erstwhile Soviet Union. Moscow is now the biggest trade partner of Belarus and the two countries in 2000 formed what is known as the Union State, a close economy and security-related alliance.

As Lithuania and Poland increased troop presence on their borders with Belarus to push back asylum seekers, nuclear-capable Russian bombers held joint exercises with the Belarusian air force in what reports say was a flexing of muscles. “Let them scream and squeak. Yes, those are nuclear-capable bombers, but we have no other choice," Lukashenko is reported to have said.

But Moscow has seemingly washed its hands of the crisis, claiming that it has nothing to do with the events unfolding on the Belarusian border. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reportedly suggested that EU could pay Belarus to keep the migrants, like it did in 2016 with Turkey while a phone call from German Chancellor Angela Merkel to Russian President Vladimir Putin is not seen as having helped after a Kremlin spokesman said, “It is apparent that a humanitarian catastrophe is looming against the background of Europeans’ reluctance to demonstrate commitment to their European values."

What Happens Now?

The border areas where the migrants are now gathered are seeing night temperatures dip to below freezing point and the situation can deteriorate to a full-blown humanitarian crisis, rights activists and groups have said. But the standoff continues with no signs of Belarus and EU engaging constructively to discuss a way out.

Experts say that with Lukashenko’s actions amounting to arm-twisting for EU leaders, the bloc would not be willing to come to the talks table while the Belarusian strongman, known to crack down with a heavy hand on dissent within his country, has indicated that he is ready to up the ante in his efforts to get EU to play ball.

Lukashenko has now threatened to cut off supplies of gas that flow from Russia via his country to the EU, which is already grappling with an energy crisis. “We’re heating Europe, and they are threatening us that they will close the border. What if we cut off natural gas flows there?" he said earlier this

week.

EU officials, on the other hand, are reported to be mulling another round of sanction against Belarus and also considering the possibility of financing “physical infrastructure" such as barriers or fences on the border.

