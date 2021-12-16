EXPLAINED: Why Election Commission Wants To Link Voter IDs To Aadhaar Card And What It Means

Significant reforms okayed by the Centre to aid the electoral process include a move proposed by the Election Commission of India (ECI) to link voter ID cards with Aadhaar numbers and increasing the number of occasions for those turning 18 to register themselves as voters in a given year. The nod to the reforms — a Bill to give effect to these is reportedly to be tabled in the Winter Session 2021 — comes ahead of crucial elections scheduled next year in the five states of Goa, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Manipur.

What Are The Changes Cleared By The Centre?

Key among the set of four proposed reforms is the one that will allow ECI to link Aadhaar numbers with electoral rolls, although the scheme is to be pursued on a voluntary basis, reports said.

The second major proposal is for conducting the process for entry of the names of new voters into electoral rolls four times every year. At present, those aged 18 as of January 1 in a given year get only one chance to register themselves as voters.

Reports said that the ECI sought multiple cut-off dates for enrolment of voters after deciding that the current January 1 cut-off date set for the purpose deprives several youngsters from participating in elections held in a particular year.

Due to only one cut-off date, a person turning 18 years on January 2 cannot be registered and needs to wait for the next year to register. Reports said that the Centre recently told a parliamentary panel that an amendment is proposed in Section 14(b) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, to insert four qualifying dates — January 1, April 1, July 1, October 1.

The reforms also envisage a change in the wording of the relevant section of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, so as to enable the husband of a woman serving in the armed forces to register as a service voter. Making the electoral law gender neutral for service voters will remove the anomaly wherein an army man’s wife is entitled to enrol as a service voter, but not a woman army officer’s husband.

The final proposal empowers ECI to take over any premise for the conduct of elections. This was cleared in light of objections having been aired regarding the poll body’s taking over of schools and similar premises for the conduct of elections.

Why Was The Move To Seed Voter IDs With Aadhaar Number Mooted?

In March last year, the Union Law Ministry had told Parliament that the ECI had sought to use the Aadhaar database as a means of enabling it to “ensure preparation of error-free electoral roll and to prevent duplication of entries (sic)". The proposal to pursue the stated “deduplication of electoral data", the ministry had pointed out, would require an amendment Representation of the People Act, 1951. Reports said that amendment would also be needed in the Aadhaar Act, 2016, for this purpose.

The then Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad is said to have told Lok Sabha in a written reply that the seeding of voter IDs with the “Aadhaar ecosystem" is needed “to curb the menace of multiple enrolment of the same person at different places".

The ECI had sent the proposal for voter ID and Aadhaar linkage in August 2019, saying that the electoral law should be amended to allow it to seek the Aadhaar number of existing voters as well as of those applying to enrol themselves in the voters’ list. The poll panel is said to have claimed that pilot projects conducted by it had yielded positive results vis-a-vis the move to weed out duplication and strengthen the electoral rolls.

What Are The Issues Raised Over Voter ID-Aadhaar Seeding?

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice in its 101st report tabled in March last year notes that ECI had in February 2015 launched a pilot project — National Electoral Roll Purification and Authentication Programme (NERPAP) — to use Aadhaar numbers to weed out the names of bogus voters from electoral rolls.

However, it pointed out that the initiative was halted by the Supreme Court in August 2015 via its famous protection of privacy judgment in the Justice KS Puttaswamy (Retd) & Another Vs Union of India case that had challenged “the validity of Aadhaar scheme and Aadhaar Act, 2016". But the Standing Committee noted that “during that short spell, the ECI could collect and feed Aadhaar Numbers voluntarily submitted by 32 crore electors approximately".

But with the Supreme Court curtailing the use of Aadhaar within government agencies, the ECI is said to have approached the Law Ministry with a fresh proposal in 2019 seeking changes in the electoral law for the seeding of voter IDs with Aadhaar numbers. Reports say that the Law Ministry has concluded that the ECI’s proposal would “pass the benchmark test laid down by the Hon’ble Supreme Court for collecting Aadhaar details for purposes other than getting benefits of state-sponsored schemes".

The then Law Minister had in 2020 told Parliament that the ECI had said it had taken multiple steps to ensure the security and the safety of the electoral roll data platform. “Electoral roll database system does not enter into the Aadhaar ecosystem and the system is used only for the authentication purpose keeping a tight air-gap between the two systems. These measures effectively prevent theft, interception and hijacking of the voter system," Prasad had said.

A note by independent think tank IDFC Institute — ‘Integrating Aadhaar and Voter ID Data: Promises and Dangers’ — says that “the proposal fails to specify the extent of data sharing between the two databases, the methods through which consent will be obtained, and whether consent to link the databases can be revoked". Further, experts have said that in the absence of a robust personal data protection law — a Bill in that regard is yet to clear Parliament — any move to allow sharing of data can prove to be problematic.

“The exact reasons for this proposed integration are still unclear, and the justifications given by the government are ambiguous, from removing duplicates from the electoral roll, to letting migrants vote, without any robust policy proposal mentioned." the IDFC note says.

Electoral data at present is held by the ECI “in its own database, has its own verification process, and is separate from other government databases", it said, adding that the “proposed linkage between the Aadhaar and election database will make data available to the ECI and UIDAI". This information, it says, if misused, can “result in targeted political advertising, and also disenfranchisement".

The Standing Committee noted that through the process of seeding voter IDs with Aadhaar “there would be an intrusion to the privacy of the individual but the objective of purifying electoral roll will serve the public interest". But holding that “an error-free Electoral Roll is sine qua non of free and fair election", it said that it “therefore, recommends that the government may undertake appropriate actions for the purpose of linking unique Aadhaar Card number with Voter ID Card to purify the electoral roll which is in larger interest of democratic

polity".

