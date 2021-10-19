EXPLAINED: Why Stubble Burning Continues To Have Delhi-NCR In A Chokehold

Continuing rainfall throughout the national capital and neighbouring areas brought Delhi its first “good air" day in more than five years in October but also underlined the threat that pollution in general, and stubble burning in particular, pose for its air quality with the approach of winter. Seized of the grave health risks associated with poor air quality, efforts have been made to wean farmers off the practice of burning crop residue in the Delhi-NCR region and Punjab so as to clear their fields for the next round of sowing. However, the impact of such steps have been slow to take root and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has urged that more be done to check stubble burning.

How’s Air Quality In Delhi Ahead Of 2021 Winter Onset?

The day before the city recorded an air quality index (AQI) average of below 50, which put it in the “good" air category, New Delhi had seen the AQI trend close to 300, which is the “very poor" category. The dramatic improvement was thanks to rains throughout Delhi-NCR, which kept dust particles from floating around and also prevented stubble burning activity in the fields on northern India, both of which are big contributors to air pollution in the national capital.

But just the day before, the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences’ forecasting agency SAFAR had reported that “favourable meteorological conditions led to intrusion of stubble burning related air mass (and)… stubble burning contribution in Delhi’s air has suddenly increased to 14 per cent". Stating that it had counted 1,572 field fires, it had added that “fire counts are gradually increasing and wind direction is favourable and coming from north-west direction at transport level for intrusion".

That had seen Delhi CM Kejriwal claim that the increase in pollution was “due to stubble burning in neighbouring states". He had added that “farmers in neighbouring states are compelled to burn stubble as their governments are doing nothing for them".

What Are The Solutions To Stubble Burning?

Kejriwal said that Delhi faces two kinds of pollution — one that emanates from vehicles and dust from construction and other activities inside Delhi while the other is caused by stubble burning in the neighbouring states of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

Delhi has seen drastic steps having to be taken to counter the alarming levels of pollution the city is subject to every winter, from suspension of construction activity to the rollout of a vehicular or road rationing scheme to limit the number of cars on the roads. However, the problem of poor air quality has proved to be a stubborn one.

Stubble burning is seen as a largely avoidable practice that, if completely reined in, would make for a big difference in Delhi’s winter air quality. It is pointed out that farmers burn crop residue in the summer months, too, but it is in winter when low temperatures and low wind speeds combine to drive down air quality.

Among the strategies and techniques being promoted to get farmers in Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh give up the practice are the introduction of a machine known as the ‘Happy Seeder’ which, mounted on a tractor, does the work of removing the paddy stubble while at the same time sowing the wheat for the next crop.

Then there is the bio-decomposer technology developed by Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), which can convert the crop residue into manure in a matter of weeks.

Why Does Stubble Burning Continue To Pose A Problem?

“To stop stubble burning in Delhi, we sprayed bio-decomposer solution in fields. Farmers don’t need to burn stubble after spraying it. Why can’t state governments of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh spray this liquid?" Kejriwal asked recently.

In a press statement on October 15, the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change said that paddy residue burning incidents had come down “significantly" this year in Punjab, Haryana and eight districts of UP that are part of the NCR. It said that as against 1,795 stubble burning fires reported in the last there were 4,854 instances during the same period in 2020.

The ministry added that as per a protocol framed by ISRO for the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas, “paddy residue burning events have reduced by 69.49 per cent in Punjab, by 18.28 per cent in Haryana and by 47.61 per cent" in the eight UP NCR districts in the preceding one-month period compared to the same time last year. It noted that “no fire counts have been reported from Delhi and two NCR districts of Rajasthan".

But it also identified “major hotspots of paddy residue burning" in Punjab (Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Patiala and Ludhiana districts) and Haryana (Karnal, Kaithal and Kurukshetra), which account for 72 per cent and 80 per cent, respectively, of all stubble burning incidents in the two states.

In a reply to a question in Parliament in 2019, the environment ministry had said that agricultural machines and equipment for in-situ crop residue management, like the Happy Seeder, etc. “are provided with 50 per cent subsidy to the individual farmers and 80 per cent subsidy for establishment of custom hiring centres". But reports say that while the majority of farmers still find the cost of buying one prohibitively high, relying on hiring these also pose an issue due to the long wait times.

In fact, a lack of adequate time before the planting of the winter crop is also the reason why farmer say they are unable to use the bio-decomposer. Further, reports say that while farmers are entitled to receive monetary incentives for not opting to burn stubble, the scheme, at least in Punjab, has not brought any benefits to farmers.

Experts say that the only solution would be to get the farmers off the paddy crop, but minimum support price and government aid means that most find it profitable to continue growing the water intensive crop.

