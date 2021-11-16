Global warming has gone from being a most worrisome symptom of industrial and human activity to a condition that has been directly blamed for health troubles after a doctor in Canada made what is possibly the world’s first diagnosis of climate change for an elderly woman who complained of headache and dehydration, among other things. The physician’s stated intention was to call a spade a spade amid mounting evidence of the damaging effects of the climate crisis, but there is proof nonetheless of why human well-being is linked inextricably with the fate of the planet.

What Was The Diagnosis?

Advertisement

In the northern hemisphere summer this year, the Pacific Northwest was getting baked in an unprecedented heatwave. Areas that had typically known only temperate summers, where many locals had never felt they wanted, or needed, to install air conditioning, saw high-temperature records melt away amid a days-long heatwave that ended up killing hundreds of people.

Serving in an emergency room in the Canadian province of British Columbia, Dr Kyle Merritt saw his hospital quickly get crowded with patients who showed symptoms of exhaustion and dehydration even as smoke from wildfires in the area caused many to develop respiratory trouble. He told local media that, to him, the problems of one particular patient, a women in her 70s, were clearly getting exacerbated by the phenomena unfolding around her.

Dr Merritt saw that for this patient, who had diabetes and some heart ailment, her health problems had “all been worsened" while she was “really struggling to stay hydrated". He also noted that she lived in a trailer and had no access to air conditioning.

Studies published around the time said, among other things, that the heatwave would have been “virtually impossible" without the impact of climate change and that record heatwaves may become two to seven times more frequent around the world over the next few decades.

Meanwhile, Dr Merritt decided that he was going to jot down climate change as the condition that was behind the woman’s health troubles. As he told local media, the idea was to go out of his way to shine a light on an urgent issue the ramifications of which were potentially deeper and more far-reaching than is commonly understood.

Why Did The Doctor Put It Down As A Case Of Climate Change?

Advertisement

“If we’re not looking at the underlying cause, and we’re just treating the symptoms, we’re just gonna keep falling further and further behind (sic)," Dr Merritt was quoted as telling Canadian media.

A factor behind him flagging climate change as the ailment was the economically weak background of the woman. Experts do point out that people from poor communities and those living in poor countries will face the brunt of the adverse weather events triggered by climate change.

Advertisement

“We’re in the emergency department, we look after everybody, from the most privileged to the most vulnerable… And it’s hard to see people, especially the most vulnerable people in our society, being affected," he said.

Officially pinning the blame on emissions, pollution and the global climate crisis they are seen to have sparked, it has been pointed out, would serve to put pressure on governments so that they can no longer ignore these issues.

Advertisement

In 2020, a coroner’s investigation in London concluded that air pollution was behind the death in 2013 of nine-year-old Ella Roberta Adoo Kissi-Debrah, who succumbed after suffering from breathing problems for more than two years marked by repeated visits to the hospital.

“Air pollution was a significant contributory factor to both the induction and exacerbation of her asthma," the coroner, Phillip Barlow, wrote. He would go on to call for the British government to tighten regulations to bring them in line with World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines on particulate matter pollution.

Advertisement

In fact, an open letter penned by editors of health journals worldwide that was published in the medical journal BMJ earlier this year, said that “health is already being harmed by global temperature increases and the destruction of the natural world, a state of affairs health professionals have been bringing attention to for decades".

“The science is unequivocal; a global increase of 1.5 degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial average and the continued loss of biodiversity risk catastrophic harm to health that will be impossible to reverse," they warned.

Advertisement

How Real Are The Health Threats From Climate Change?

The open letter in BMJ said that heat-related mortality among people aged over 65 had jumped by more than 50 per cent in the last 20 years with the negative impacts of climate change seen to “disproportionately affect the most vulnerable, including children, older populations, ethnic minorities, poorer communities, and those with underlying health problems".

Advertisement

“Higher temperatures have brought increased dehydration and renal function loss, dermatological malignancies, tropical infections, adverse mental health outcomes, pregnancy complications, allergies, and cardiovascular and pulmonary morbidity and mortality," the letter said.

A UN report cites WHO data to say that “climate change is responsible for at least 150,000 deaths per year, a number that is expected to double by 2030". Not just directly observable conditions, among the “dire health consequences" that can be put down to global warming would also be a rise in infectious diseases, “especially in tropical regions". For example, in places like Africa, an increase in temperature would trigger an increase in mosquito populations, “thus escalating the risk of malaria, dengue and other insect-borne infections".

Advertisement

But How Will A Diagnosis Of Climate Change Help, Given There Is No Medication For It?

According to experts, steps like the one Dr Merritt took in describing climate change as the cause for his patient’s health problems can put a sharp focus on the need for urgent action to address its harmful effects.

A report quoted an expert as saying that Dr Merritt had made a “very wise decision" and his action amounted to “medical professionals… starting to bring visibility to the fact that climate change is actually a health hazard".

“Doing things like this and doing better studies that can help us attribute deaths to climate change is incredibly important because that is what will ultimately allow us to quantify the health dimension of climate change," she was quoted as telling Euronews Green.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.