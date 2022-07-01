Food Labels to Single-Use Plastic Ban to Crypto TDS: News18 Explains What Changes for You from Today

Ordering from Zomato or Swiggy? You can now see the nutritional value of the food you are about to consume. Opting for cutlery with it? It won’t be plastic. Trading heavy in cryptocurrencies? Be ready for 1% TDS.

July 1 brings some big-ticket changes for consumers across India. From the food regulators directives to e-commerce food operators, to the ban on sinlge-use plastics to the TDS levied on virtual digital assets, News18.com takes you through to what changes to expect from today.

Food Labelling and Display Norms

Starting July 1, online food platforms like Swiggy and Zomato will have to ensure compliance of food regulator FSSAI’s regulations related to display of nutritional value. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has asked all e-commerce Food Business Operators to make provisions in their platforms, including mobile apps, for display of calorific value and information related to nutrition and allergen.

The directive is in line with the labelling and display regulations the FSSAI came out with in 2020 for food service establishments. The FSS (Labelling and Display) Regulations, 2O2O come into effect from July 1, 2022.

In the letter to Food Business Operators, the FSSAI said that “all e-commerce food business operators are hereby directed to enable provision in their online platforms including mobile applications for display of nutritional information… so that FBOs registered on your respective platforms would be able to feed and update such information in respect of each dish/food they are offering for sale."

In June, Zomato had said that the app currently displays nutritional and allergen status in cases where a restaurant volunteers the information, adding that it was working with “restaurant partners who have now been mandated to enable our customers to make an informed choice".

As per the new regulations, food service establishments having central licence or outlets at 10 or more locations are required to mention the calorific value (in kcal per serving and serving size) against the food items displayed on the menu cards, boards or booklets. They should also provide information related to nutrition, allergen and ingredients among others.

Event caterers and food service premises that operate for less than sixty days in a calendar year (consecutively or non-consecutively) are exempted from the scope of these regulations.

Single-Use Plastics Ban

From straws to ear-buds to candy wrappers to certain kinds of disposable plates and glasses, a ban on single-use plastics kicks in across India on Friday to tackle waste choking rivers and poisoning wildlife.

The country generates around four million tonnes of plastic waste per year, about a third of which is not recycled and ends up in waterways and landfills that regularly catch fire and exacerbate air pollution. Estimates vary but around half comes from items used once.

The new ban covers the production, import and sale of ubiquitous objects like straws and cups made of plastic as well as wrapping on cigarette packets. Exempt for now are products such as plastic bags below a certain thickness and so-called multi-layered packaging.

Inspectors are set to fan out from Friday checking that no suppliers or distributors are flouting the rules at risk of a maximum fine of Rs 1,00,000 or five-year jail sentence.

Here’s a list of items that will be banned from July 1:

Plastic sticks: ear buds with plastic sticks, plastic sticks for balloons, plastic flags, candy sticks, ice- cream sticks, polystyrene (thermocol) for decoration.

ear buds with plastic sticks, plastic sticks for balloons, plastic flags, candy sticks, ice- cream sticks, polystyrene (thermocol) for decoration. Cutlery items: plates, cups, glasses, cutlery such as forks, spoons, knives, straw, trays

plates, cups, glasses, cutlery such as forks, spoons, knives, straw, trays Packing/wrapping films: Wrapping or packing films around sweet boxes, invitation cards, and cigarette packets.

Wrapping or packing films around sweet boxes, invitation cards, and cigarette packets. Other items: Plastic or PVC banners less than 100 microns, stirrers.

TDS on Cryptos, Virtual Digital Assets

From July 1, tax deducted at source (TDS) of 1% will be levied on payments towards virtual digital assets or cryptocurrencies beyond Rs 10,000 in a year.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on June 21 notified certain amendments in I-T Rules with respect to furnishing TDS returns in Form 26QE and Form 16E.

The threshold limit for TDS would be Rs 50,000 a year for specified persons, which include individuals/HUFs who are required to get their accounts audited under the I-T Act.

The CBDT notified that TDS collected under Section 194S shall be deposited within 30 days from the end of the month in which the deduction has been made. Deposit of tax so deducted shall be made in the challan-cum-statement Form 26QE.

To furnish Form 26QE, the concerned persons would be required to maintain details like date of transfer of virtual digital assets (VDAs), value of consideration, mode of consideration — whether cash or kind or in exchange of another VDA etc.

From April 1, a 30 per cent I-T plus cess and surcharges, has also been levied on such transactions in the same manner as it treats winnings from horse races or other speculative transactions.

