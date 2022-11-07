Grand Reveal of India's G20 Logo, Theme Tomorrow: Peak Into What Symbol May Look Like, Its Importance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the logo, theme, and website for India’s G20 presidency tomorrow. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Monday that India’s G20 presidency provides a unique opportunity for India to contribute to the global agenda on pressing issues of international importance.

The logo, theme, and website for India’s G20 presidency would reflect the country’s “message and overarching priorities" to the world, according to the statement. On December 1, India will take over the presidency of the powerful grouping from current chair Indonesia.

What the Logo May be Like

News18 had earlier reported that following the selection of the theme ‘Soul of India,’ the country’s likely logo for the G20 Presidency may be a symbol of ‘welcome’ with a Namaste reflecting the Tricolour and displaying the country’s name in Hindi and English. News18 had examined a government document that contained the likely G20 logo.

The G20 logo will be installed in all state capitals, airports, and metro trains. The contract for branding India’s G20 presidency was awarded to McCann Erickson (India) Pvt. Ltd, a well-known advertising agency.

Why India’s Presidency on G20 is Important

The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world’s major developed and developing economies. It comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union (EU).

The G20 summit will take place in Bali on November 15-16 and Modi is set to be among the top leaders attending it.

The MEA has directed the significance of the summit and India’s presidency to the country assuming leadership roles on a global stage. “Guided by the vision of the prime minister, the foreign policy of India has been evolving to undertake leadership roles on the global stage," the MEA said. In a significant step in this direction, India will assume the G20 presidency from December 1. The G20 presidency offers a unique opportunity to India to contribute to the global agenda on pressing issues of international importance," it added.

The G20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation, representing around 85 per cent of the global GDP, more than 75 per cent of the global trade and about two-thirds of the world population.

“During the course of its G20 presidency, India will be holding about 200 meetings in 32 different sectors in multiple locations across India," the MEA said in a statement. “The G20 summit to be held next year would be one of the highest profile international gatherings to be hosted by India," it added.

India is currently part of the G20 Troika (current, previous and incoming G20 presidencies) comprising Indonesia, Italy and India.

With PTI inputs

