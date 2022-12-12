Gujarat Rising Accomplished, What are the Next Poll Pit Stops for BJP Before 2024? EXPLAINED

Bhupendra Patel took oath today as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, officiating BJP’s historic win in the state’s assembly elections. According to experts, the saffron party’s Gujarat performance is an important marker ahead of its journey to the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

In the recently held assembly elections, Congress won Himachal Pradesh, securing a comfortable majority with 40 seats. Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu was sworn in as the CM yesterday in the presence of Congress brass.

Before 2024 approaches, there are a number of poll pit stops that the BJP and other parties will hope to cross with flying colours. A look at them:

Advertisement

Meghalaya { Term Ends March 2023 }

In 2018, the BJP defeated the Congress Party, and formed an NDA government by forming an alliance with other smaller parties led by Conrad Sangma of the National People’s Party. Obtaining a majority in the 60-member assembly is difficult for Congress, reports state. The challenge for the BJP is to increase its vote total from two to a respectable number that allows it to have its own chief minister. A report by Economic Times states that the performance of the smaller parties will determine who forms the next government.

Tripura {Term Ends March 2023}

Advertisement

In 2018, the BJP won Tripura for the first time. The issue of Biplab Kumar Dev’s leadership has recently come up in the party. Winning Tripura again is a challenge for the BJP because a regional alliance, TIPRA, led by Pradyot Manikya Deb Barman, is complicating matters. Trinamool Congress, buoyed by its Bengal win is also consolidating its position in Tripura. TIPRA and Trinamool may form an alliance, which could play a role in the assembly elections.

Nagaland {Term Ends March 2023}

Advertisement

With 12 seats in the 60-member assembly, the BJP was the deciding factor in the last elections. It remains to be seen if the BJP will maintain its dominance and may form the government.

Advertisement

Karnataka {Term Ends May 2023}

Another state where the BJP has rested an old and powerful satrap Yediyurappa in order to promote a new leadership under Basavaraj Bommai. With the leaders still feuding, Karnataka is an open election for both the BJP and the Congress. The Congress is struggling to maintain a united front.

Advertisement

Madhya Pradesh {Term Ends January 2024}

Following the defection of Congress MLAs led by Jyotiraditya Scindia, the BJP formed the government. There is an anti-incumbency movement. It remains to be seen whether current Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan will remain the party’s face or whether the BJP will seek a new leader.

Rajasthan {Term Ends January 2024}

This is one state where both the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP are attempting to contain intra-party rivalry. Rajasthan never repeats a government, but the two are now neck and neck. The challenge for Congress is to accommodate Sachin Pilot’s ambitions while also caring for current CM Ashok Gehlot.

Chhattisgarh {Term Ends January 2024}

Despite winning the state with a huge majority in 2018, Congress is facing a leadership crisis. If the feud between CM Baghel and minister TS Singh Deo continues, the party may suffer. The BJP is a powerful opposition party that is looking for any opportunity to weaken the Congress, the report by Economic Times explains.

Telangana {Term Ends January 2024}

KC Rao, a two-term CM, has weakened but remains ahead of the opposition. His need-based alliance with AIMIM assists him in maintaining his lead over the other parties. The BJP will be a challenge for him, as it has high hopes following their performance in the Greater Hyderabad municipal elections. YS Sarmila, the younger sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, is working hard to establish herself as a viable alternative in Telangana.

Mizoram {Term Ends December 2023}

The recent border clashes between Assam and Mizoram have posed difficulties for the BJP. Mizo National Front is a constituent of the BJP’s ambitious North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), which is led by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Mizoram is critical to the BJP’s northeast stronghold.

Jammu and Kashmir UT

Elections in Jammu and Kashmir are also scheduled for next year. These will be crucial as the first elections in the former state since Article 370 was repealed, removing its special status. Prior to abrogation, the BJP severed ties with its former alliance partner, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), effectively ending Mehbooba Mufti’s tenure as the former state’s Chief Minister.

Read all the Latest Explainers here