Supreme Court's Split Verdict in Hijab Row Puts Ball in Court of Larger Bench. News18 Traces the Controversy

The stalemate over the pleas challenging the Hijab ban in Karnataka’s schools and colleges remained status quo on Thursday as a two-judge bench of the Supreme Court delivered a split verdict. While Justice Hemant Gupta upheld the ban and ruled that hijab is not an essential religious practice, Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia struck down the ban, saying education of the girl child is most important. The bench had reserved the verdict on the petitions on September 22 after hearing arguments in the matter for 10 days. The judgment was expected this week since Justice Gupta, who is heading the bench, is due to retire on Sunday.

During the arguments in the apex court, a number of counsel appearing for the petitioners had insisted that preventing Muslim girls from wearing the hijab to the classroom will put their education in jeopardy as they might stop attending classes. Counsel for the petitioners had argued on various aspects, including on the state government’s February 5, 2022 order which banned wearing clothes that disturb equality, integrity, and public order in schools and colleges.

Some advocates had also argued that the matter be referred to a five-judge constitution bench. On the other hand, the counsel appearing for the state had argued that the Karnataka government order that kicked up a row over hijab was “religion neutral".

News18 explains the origins of the controversy and the debate over the issue:

GENESIS

On January 1, six girls said they were barred from entering their classroom wearing the hijab at a Government PU College in Udupi, and sat in protest outside the college over being denied entry. The students held a press conference, where they said that permission was sought but college authorities refused to let them enter the classroom with their faces covered.

They started protest against college authorities, which soon snowballed into a state-wide issue. Reports of similar protests emerged from other towns in Karnataka.

In retaliation, members of right-wing organisations started wearing saffron shawls and protested against Muslim women students. A similar situation was reported at Bhandarkar’s college where girls took out a march wearing saffron shawl during a protest against Hijab.

WHAT DOES THE CONSTITUTION SAY ON FREEDOM OF RELIGION?

Article 25(1) of the Constitution guarantees the “freedom of conscience and the right freely to profess, practise and propagate religion". It is a right that guarantees that the state shall ensure that there is no interference or obstacle to exercise this freedom. However, like all fundamental rights, the state can restrict the right for grounds of public order, decency, morality, health and other state interests.

‘NO HEADSCARVES IN EDUCATIONAL INSTITUTIONS

The hijab discussion has been put to courts on several occasions, two set of rulings of the Kerala High Court, particularly on the right of Muslim women to dress according to the tenets of Islam, throw up conflicting answers.

On the issue of a uniform prescribed by a school, another Bench ruled differently in Fathima Tasneem v State of Kerala (2018). A single bench of the Kerala HC held that the collective rights of an institution would be given primacy over the individual rights of the petitioner. The case involved two girls, aged 12 and 8, represented by their father who wanted his daughters to wear the headscarf as well as a full-sleeved shirt. However, the division Bench headed by Justice Vinod Chandran dismissed the appeals as it was “submitted that the appellants-petitioners are not now attending the School and are no more in the rolls of the respondent-School."

In 2015, another single Judge of Kerala High Court allowed two Muslim girl students to wear Hijab and full sleeve dress while appearing for the CBSE All-India Pre-Medical Entrance Test, Live Law reported.

KARNATAKA GOVERNMENT’S STAND

The Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government justified its stand against hijab in educational institutions by stating that under the Karnataka Education Act of 1983, it was not allowed. The government argued that under Section 133 of the Act, it reserves the right to issue appropriate directions to schools and colleges to ensure the maintenance of public order.

THE ARGUMENTS

Hijab is only restricted in classrooms and not on campus or school buses or transport, said Karnataka Advocate General Prabhuling Navadgi on September 21 before the Supreme Court, adding: “Right to wear a dress as part of expression can’t be readily given by merely asking. We have not prohibited hijab outside, and there is no restriction on wearing it in school transport. There’s no restriction even on the school campus and the nature of restriction is only inside the classroom."

Leading arguments on behalf of the government, the Advocate General hinted at the role of organisations like Popular Front of India (PFI) saying that “there were some groups which were actively associated…"

“I don’t want to import personal knowledge but as a citizen I was a witness. It wasn’t case of single student but it was a group of students banging the gate of school vociferously. It was a ripple effect. It was in Udupi and then in Kundapura. We had children not attending classes… the ground reality was something else. It has never happened in Karnataka. There were some groups which actively associated themselves. Thus, the action of state must also be looked from this angle," said Navadgi.

On March 15 this year, the Karnataka High Court pronouncing its verdict dismissed a batch of petitions pertaining to the hijab controversy held that the Quranic injunctions don’t mandate the wearing of a hijab.

“The Holy Quran does not mandate wearing of hijab or headgear for Muslim women. Whatever is stated in the sūras, we say, is only a directory, because of the absence of prescription of penalty or penance for not wearing a hijab, the linguistic structure of verses supports this view. This apparel at the most is a means to gain access to public places and not a religious end in itself. It was enablement and not measure of women a figurative constraint," said a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Rituraj Awasthi.

The bench also comprising Justices Krishna S Dixit and JM Khazi had further quoted Dr BR Ambedkar to say that hijab or any kind of similar practice may hinder the process of emancipation of women in general and Muslim women in particular.

“What the Chief Architect of our Constitution observed more than half a century ago about the purdah practice equally applies to wearing of hijab there is a lot of scope for the argument that insistence on wearing of purdah, veil, or headgear in any community may hinder the process of emancipation of woman in general and Muslim woman in particular," it said.

