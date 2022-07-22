House Talk | How India’s New Bill on Welfare of Senior Citizens and Parents Will Put Onus on Children

Parliament is the temple of democracy and parliamentary procedures the rites by which the will of the people is translated into practice. But the terms and jargon involved in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha processes can be difficult to grasp. The News18 series, House Talk, brings you a ready reckoner to make sure that none of it is Greek to you.

The government will take up the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in the current monsoon session of Parliament. The bill is listed among the 24 bills likely to be taken up by Parliament.

The amendment to the bill was first introduced in December 2019 and intends to provide maintenance and welfare for parents and senior citizens. “The Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens (Amendment) Bill, 2019, seeks to expand the scope of the Act by modifying the definitions of ‘children’, ‘parents’, ‘maintenance’, ‘welfare’ and ‘senior citizens’, to enable parents and senior citizens to lead a life of dignity," reads the text of the bill.

The amendment expands the scope of “parent" to father or mother, whether biological, adoptive or step-parent and includes father-in-law, mother-in-law and grandparents, whether or not senior citizens.

The bill also emphasises the definition of “maintenance" and “welfare". According to the bill, “maintenance" includes provision of food, clothing, housing, safety and security, medical attendance, healthcare and treatment. “Welfare" encompasses food, security, housing, safety and security, healthcare, medical facilities and recreation and physical and mental well-being of parents and senior citizens.

Other Key Aspects

The amendment also proposed to remove maximum restricted limit of Rs 10,000 per month for maintenance as prescribed in the principal Act. The 2007 Act had a cap of not exceeding maintenance relief per month to Rs 10,000.

While the 2007 Act required the children to pay the maintenance amount within 30 days of the order by the tribunal, the current bill seeks to reduce the time limit to 15 days.

The amendment Bill also says those who abandon their parents will be liable to a jail term of three to six months and will have to pay fine of Rs 10,000 or both.

Challenges Faces by Senior Citizens and What is India Doing?

Most of the problems faces by senior citizens in India come down to financial issues such as income deficiency and unemployment. Due to their physical condition, they face physiological trauma due to malnutrition, health issues and poor housing. Trauma of being alone is another difficulty faced by them.

On January 13, 1999, the government announced the National Policy on Older Persons in accordance with the United Nations General Assembly Resolution to observe the year as International Year of Older Persons.

India has more than 10 crore senior citizens, including five crore women, according to the 2011 Census. The Article 41 of the Directive Principle of State Policy tells all states, within the limits of economic capacity and development, to secure the right of public assistance to old people.

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment helps provide pensions, travel waivers, income tax relief, medical benefits and extra interest on savings to older people through an integrated scheme. The ministry also coordinates with other ministries to help carry out other programmes to support older people.

